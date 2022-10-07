10-8-2022 North Country Angling-end of season trout fishing

An assortment of Hornbergs is the perfect choice for end of season trout fishing. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

Believe it or not, another New Hampshire trout fishing season is coming to an end. Next Saturday, the sun will set on what has arguably been a very fun-filled time chasing salmonids.

This week is a very intense one for this angler. Not a day will go by without having tried to tempt a brook trout, brown trout or rainbow trout to hand. Trout fishing opportunities drop off dramatically in the valley after Oct. 15.

