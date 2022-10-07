Believe it or not, another New Hampshire trout fishing season is coming to an end. Next Saturday, the sun will set on what has arguably been a very fun-filled time chasing salmonids.
This week is a very intense one for this angler. Not a day will go by without having tried to tempt a brook trout, brown trout or rainbow trout to hand. Trout fishing opportunities drop off dramatically in the valley after Oct. 15.
To be efficient and to maximize opportunities there needs to be a plan of attack. There is no time to waste deciding where to go on a given day.
Sunsets and the fall chill in the air means that this angler is off the water by 7 p.m. Sunrise means on the water by 6 a.m. but the North Country Angler must be opened by 9 a.m. A couple of hours of fishing can be stolen in the morning.
So, what is my plan? Here is a quick recap of what I hope to accomplish. Let’s see if the weather and other life events will cooperate.
Sunday morning will be floating at the “pond that shall not be named.” Sunday mornings have had me there for the last month with minimal results. But if that pond turns on over the next week, there are some large brook trout to be had. Fishing the Humungous in white or black with a Cortland Fo-tech type 9 line is the best way to search this pond.
Monday morning will be a trip up the Kanc to Falls Pond. This pond is always a challenge at the end of the season.
Float tubing to the various shoals looking for the pre-spawn brook trout can be feast or famine. The Little Brook Trout Bucktail plays a significant role in drawing out the male brook trout.
The hike into Falls Pond is beautiful and there have been many falls where I just float around taking in autumn’s splendor.
Tuesday is road trip day. After attending the Fish and Game Commission meeting in Claremont, I’ll head to an old haunt, Chapin Pond. Chapin is a great remote pond in the western part of the state. It will be fun to revisit the pond and cast Pink Lady Bucktails on an Orvis Depth Charge line.
Wednesday evening will be a trip to Connor Pond. I park at the launch area and then walk the float tube to the outlet. The remainder of the time is spent fishing the outlet and the various drop-offs back to the boat launch. There are clouds of smelt working the shallower water, so the trusty Grey Ghost is the fly of choice fished on a sink tip line.
Thursday evening will be another revisit to an old friend. Blue Pond in Madison. Blue Pond is now a hike-in pond and the hope is to entice some of the larger brook trout from the depths with an assortment of Hornbergs: original, yellow, red, chartreuse and orange. One of the full sink lines should do the trick.
Business hours on Friday won’t allow for any fishing. That will be the day of rest and analysis. The last choice for the season can be critical to success that will need to last in memory until next April.
Saturday, as is history, the shop will close at 3 p.m. This angler will head back to the waterbody that produces the best during the week. As an ode to the fish gods, this angler will say thank you for another memorable trout season in the Mount Washington Valley.
Tip of the Week
Consider pinching the barbs on your hooks to make releasing fish easier.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
