In the lifetime of a fly angler, there are certain bug hatches that take place on select bodies of water and an angler waits for these hatches with great anticipation. These bug hatches happen at approximately the same time each year. Anglers look forward to the first emergence of these bugs. When the bugs appear, the fish put the feed bag on. Anglers rejoice and catch many fish.
The alder fly, or zebra caddis, is one of these bug hatches.
The zebra caddis got the nickname alder fly due to their preference to rest on the underside of the alder bushes foliage.
Early in the hatch cycle, an angler can bring fish to the surface by shaking an alder branch. As the bugs land on the surface of the river, hungry trout will emerge, and a feeding frenzy will start. Alder flies are big caddis flies and the trout treat them as a 6-year-old child treats his favorite candy.
The prominent feature of the zebra caddis is the long antenna. Fish can easily distinguish between a fly that has the antenna and a fake fly that does not. Fishing flies with antenna will exponentially increase your chances of catching a nice trout or salmon.
For the anglers of the Mount Washington Valley, the upper Androscoggin River has a prolific alder fly hatch. Anglers will drive over an hour to fish places like Pontook Dam, Seven Islands Bridge and the Errol Dam, just to have a chance at the large trout and salmon that go on the feed.
When the hatch is on, it looks like it is raining on the river, there are so many fish rising.
When I received the text from Mason Thagouras, White Mountain Anglers, that the alder fly hatch had begun, I immediately made plans to head north for an evening of fishing this great hatch. After closing the shop, I sat down at the tying bench, crafted up a dozen alder fly variations, put a new leader on my fly rod, and headed North.
When I arrived at Pontook Dam, there were only a couple of anglers fishing. I made my way in between the two and set up to start casting. It was early so a hatching pupa was the choice. The “alder fly” pupa is a great searching pattern for alder flies.
On the third cast my line went tight to a solid brown trout. After a quick tussle, the brown was brought to hand and released. Using barbless hooks makes releasing fish easy. Barbless hooks are the only way to go for this type of fishing.
The action was steady. As the sun disappeared behind the trees, fish began to rise. Time to change flies. Stewart’s alder fly, with antenna modification, was the fly of choice. Time to partake in the sensory overload that is dry fly fishing.
The fish were very picky. Only drag free floats of the fly would bring a look. Only on occasion was there a solid strike. Just enough to keep things interesting.
As it got darker and darker, larger fish began to rise. One large brown trout, that was well over 16 inches, began a steady feeding pattern. I paused to let the water rest.
After another robust rise, I cast my Alder Fly above the fish. The fish sipped my fly and swam toward the dam. My line went tight and then it went slack. The big brown had broken off the fly.
Better to have had that fish on the line than to have not had him on the line at all.
Tip of the Week
Don’t have barbless flies? Take your forceps and mash the barb down flat. You will be glad you did and so will the fish.
Steve Angers is a native son to the Conway area. He is the author of the acclaimed book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters.” When he is not casting to trout in the valley, he operates the North Country Angler.
