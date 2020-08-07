There are few times in life when an event takes place and we are there to experience the event in real time. Bobby Orr scoring the winning Stanley Cup goal. A man landing on the moon. The first president of color. Catching your first trout at Champney Falls. Events that are etched into your memory forever.
On Aug. 5, sitting in my truck at the Sunrise Shack, I listened with great anticipation to the Executive Council meeting. Gov. Chris Sununu’s nominee to become the executive director of Fish and Game, Scott Mason of Stratford, had weathered the storm that surrounded his candidacy. This was the final mile in what has seemed like a marathon.
Mason was not your standard Fish and Game director candidate. He is a farmer who has led the Farm Bureau. He was a trustee in the University system. He was a lobbyist in favor of Northern Pass. He has hunted and fished New Hampshire his entire life. He loves New Hampshire, and he loves the outdoors. He saw a need, and he stepped up by applying for the job. He wants to make a difference.
This is not unlike Rep. Cynthia Harvey taking the position of chair to the House Fish and Game Committee. Harvey didn’t know a fly rod from a deer rifle when she was assigned the chair position. However, she dug in, learned everything she could about fish and game, hunting, fishing and trapping. She bought a license. She committed to get her hunter education certificate. She has done an exemplary job with no background in fish and game. She has shown that Granite State spirit of meeting the job head on and doing it well.
I expect no less from Mason.
In my conversation with the new director, he is thoughtful and measured. He is not afraid to admit what he doesn’t know. He is very willing to learn. He is very willing to listen. He is not afraid to take action. He knows the politics involved. He knows how to navigate those politics. He believes in accountability. Not just from the staff at Fish and Game but from the constituents he will be serving. He is a leader.
This is very refreshing for those of us whose livelihood depends on the outdoors. I am confident that change for the better will happen.
It was a harrowing 20 minutes as each executive councilor spoke during the comment portion of the motion to make Mason the executive director. Councilor Debora Pignatelli read the job posting for the position and voted against. Councilor Andru Volinsky recused himself because of a Northern Pass conflict. Councilor Theodore Gatsas voted in favor. Councilor Russell Prescott said that he thought long and hard about his vote and in the end, he voted in favor. Two votes for and one against with one abstention.
This left the valley’s Executive Councilor Michael Cryans with the deciding vote. If he voted against, a tie scuttled the nomination. If Cryans voted for Mason, he would be approved.
Cryans made very thoughtful comments. He had spoken to Mason about the issues facing his constituents and got buy-in that those concerns would be addressed. Cryans voted for the nomination.
I am sure that the customers at the Sunrise Shack were wondering about the celebration taking place in my truck. This was a new beginning at Fish and Game. A new beginning for the fisheries program. A new beginning to save the wild brook trout of the White Mountains. A memory now etched in my mind.
Tip of the Week
Time to go top water when fishing for bass. The cooler weather will lower surface temperatures and have fish exploding on your lure or popper.
Steve Angers is a native son to the Conway area. He is the author of the acclaimed book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters.” When he is not casting to trout in the valley, he operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.