CASPER, Wyo. — Marty Basch of Center Conway was named an Excellence In Craft Contest winner Monday at the Outdoor Writers Association of America’s annual conference. Basch won second place in the Newspaper/Humor category for his article titled “E-wife charged up across XNHAT,” published June 4, 2021, in The Conway Daily Sun.
OWAA’s annual EIC Contest honors the best in a variety of communications formats: blog, book, column, graphic/illustration, magazine, newspaper, photography, photography essay, radio/podcast and TV/video/webcast. This year’s EIC Contest was sponsored by Friesens Publishing, Henry Repeating Arms, Izaak Walton League of America, Pew Charitable Trusts and the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation.
Recognized as “The Voice of the Outdoors,” OWAA is the nation’s largest organization of professional outdoor journalists. Its membership includes writers, photographers, videographers, radio and TV personalities, digital storytellers and artists.
Formed in 1927, the non-profit association’s mission is to improve the professional skills and opportunities of its members, set the highest ethical and communications standards, encourage public enjoyment and conservation of natural resources, and mentor the next generation of professional outdoor communicators.
