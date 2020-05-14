Thinking of taking a cycling adventure later this summer and fall?
You’re not alone.
Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail creator Marianne Borowski of Glen reports inquiries about the 83-mile-long trail through northern New Hampshire between Woodsviile and Bethel, Maine are high.
“There is lots of interest in the trail over the coronavirus shutdown,” she said during a email/phone exchange. “Everyone is itching for an adventure — they say so in their emails — and a map in hand helps one to dream and plan.”
Borowski’s been busy fielding information requests about the multi-surfaced route from as far west as Alaska, Arizona, Colorado and Washington and two Canadian provinces. She routinely dispenses brochures, stickers, colorful bicycle paper clips and a map released in October by Larry Garland of Jackson, all funded with the help of a grant from New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund.
She’s distributed 909 maps, at least 3,100 brochures and at least 1,100 stickers.
“A vast majority of the people are from New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts,” she said. “They’ve figured out it is not someplace far from home and you get an adventure out of it.”
A downloadable map and cue sheets are available from the website xnhat.org, which also includes planning assistance with suggestions for lodging, meals, snack stops, bike shops, and trail conditions.
Since the route’s official unveiling last year, she’s had the time to review trail reports from riders and even met some along the way. Riders who complete the entire trail called “end-to-enders” are eligible for celebratory embroidered patches. She dispensed 59 last year to a variety of bicycle travelers, bikepackers and gravel grinders.
She recalled a father and his 11 year-old-son — Southern New Hampshire’s Kyle and Austin Hollasch — she met on the trail and gave them their patches so they had them for photos at the end in Bethel during their three-day, two-night spin.
“It was a huge thrill for both of them,” she said.
With friends and family, Jeff Latimer of Gus’ Bike Shop of North Hampton did the trail in three days and two nights, too, a preferred length of time by many traveling west to east.
There are also the long-distance challenge cyclists.
“Some have done the entire route in one day, stayed overnight, then did the entire 83 miles back the next day,” she said. “They had a blast.”
Others have used the trail for part of bigger bike tours. One contacted her about doing a 200 mile loop that incorporated the trail.
She said he started in Vermont and rode to Bethel, Maine.
“I sent him over Evans Notch, then the Kanc, then Kinsman’s and back to the rail trail in Bath,” she said. “Another cyclist started in Bethel, went to Woodsville then continued on the Cross Vermont Trail for awhile, then headed up to Kingdom Trails for a day. He returned via Lancaster and back onto the xNHAT back to his car in Bethel.”
Cyclists can use the Cross Vermont Trail which shares the Connecticut River in Woodsville and Wells River, Vt., to pedal between Burlington, Vt., and Bethel — about 175 miles. Or ride on to New York’s Empire State Trail, the Erie Canal Trail and eventually connect to the in-progress Great American Rail Trail to Washington State.
The trail has also become part of the Borderlands project, a consortium of eight mountain bike systems across northern New England and Quebec, and connects to Coos Trails in Gorham, Littleton’s Parker Mountain and Bethel’s Mahoosuc Pathways. It’s not far from Franconia’s Profile Trails, too.
Borowski says 150 trail signs were ordered for the trail. At present, they’re found on dirt back roads in Shelburne and Gorham. The town of Lisbon outside Littleton plans to post some this spring. She’s also trying to place bicycle tools and pumps at select accommodations.
She also is seeking collaboration between motorized and non-motorized trail users as a way to maintain pieces of the trail.
Borowski, like the cyclists who are planning to ride the trail later this year, also looks to the future.
Plans are underway to extend the route about 40 miles east of Bethel to connect with the East Coast Greenway, a 3,000 mile route between Calais, Maine, near the Canadian border to Key West, Fla., in the Lewiston-Auburn, Maine, area.
“A collaboration with regional and national East Coast Greenway staff and Bike Maine staff is underway to plan and map an off-road route to connect the trails,” she said.
Now that’s something to think about, too.
