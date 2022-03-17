An early February snowstorm delayed a Gorham man’s attempt to become the first person to fatbike the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail’s winter route, but it didn’t deter him.
Instead, after more than a foot of snow blanketed northern New Hampshire, David Gray waited a day before continuing his odyssey by carrying his bike a few miles while snowshoeing to eventually complete the amazing winter journey.
“It seemed to me that if it could be done on skis, it could be done on a bike,” he said.
Gray wanted to complete the 71-mile winter route between Woodsville and the Maine border, shorter than the standard 83-mile trail between Woodsville and Bethel, Maine in three straight days.
The route keeps users largely on abandoned and unused rail lines groomed by snowmobile clubs from Woodsville through Gorham to Hogan Road. After Hogan Road, it eventually connects to Snowmobile Corridor 19.
The Gorham native grew up riding BMX bikes before navigating to motorcycles and hiking. He returned to biking a few years ago, exploring the expanding Coos Trails on an older mountain bike his friend gave him after crashing his motorcycle. Realizing the advances in cycling from his youth, he soon purchased a Specialized Fatboy for year-round use.
Working as a U.S. Forest Service wildland firefighter out West and Mt. Washington Auto Road snowcoach driver in winter, the 30-something Gray first noticed the XNHAT after seeing a sign.
He researched it and and thought about backpacking it. After seeing a magazine article about the first people cross-country skiing the entire winter route — which included XNHAT founder Marianne Borowski of Glen — and his work schedule hampering a summer adventure, he decided to fatbike.
Borowski provided intel, even scouting trail conditions on skis. Through Borowski, he learned no one had biked it in winter.
“So I thought I might as well give it a shot,” he said.
New to bikepacking and fatbiking (he rode only 10 miles before the adventure), he tapped his hiking and camping experience and used a backpack versus racks or bags affixed to the bike.
Looking for a favorable weather window and arranging time off from work, Feb. 2 seemed right with forecasted temps in the mid-30s. So, he left from Woodsville at 9 a.m. on his studded 4.5-inch tires, clocking into Littleton Bike and Fitness about 2 p.m. for snacks and new handlebars.
“I was already wishing I had spent some time training my body to be on a bike again,” he said.
He ended up with bar ends.
“They set me up with some bar ends that ended up making a huge difference for me,” he said. “I think having racks for my gear would have made things much easier and more comfortable.”
After 30 miles, he pedaled into darkness and camped in a softwood stand near Whitefield. Calling friends and eating a dehydrated backpacking meal, he soon slept, awakened at 4 a.m. Feb. 3 by rain hitting his tent.
The day brought colder temps and a light rain/snow mix making for inconsistent conditions. Planning to camp just after dark, he met two dogsled teams beyond Jefferson’s Muddy Paws Kennel as an impending storm approached.
As a cold, wet and heavy snow fell, some friends stopped trailside in Randolph to offer a ride. Gray declined, and decided as night fell to head home where he thawed out and was jolted after midnight by a slight earthquake.
Some 12 to 16 inches fell by morning. Biking was impossible. He let the storm settle in, and went out by snowmobile to scout conditions. It was impassable.
“My original plan was to complete it in consecutive days without getting off the trail,” Borowski said. “I had everything I would need for three days, but the weather had other plans for me.”
Gray ventured out again Feb 6 in late morning, allowing for snowmobiles to pack the trails. That worked for a while, but on parts of Hogan Road the snow was too deep and soft. He fell lots, and ended up carrying his bike on his shoulders for a few miles while snowshoeing.
Eventually, he rode again, encountering many snowmobilers. Under headlamp, he eventually made it to the New Hampshire-Maine border and its granite marker.
Said Borowski, who awarded Gray an end-to-ender patch upon completion along with a faux gold medal for such an Olympic endeavor, “He went above and beyond what a typical person would do. A typical person is not going to carry a bike while snowshoeing in the dark during a snowstorm.”
