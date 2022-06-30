Zig. Zag. Whoo-hoo. Repeat.
That was the goal behind taking a Learn to Downhill 101 group lesson last weekend at Cranmore’s bike park. Just like a newbie skier cajoled to the summit and coaxed down by friends for those first uncertain turns, I’ve never been properly introduced to the basic mechanics of lift-served downhill mountain biking.
I’ve gingerly headed down Bretton Woods back when it offered lift service and also survived Loon, pre-COVID, when its park opened, both times muttering colorful terms at myself during the descents for my lack of prowess that may have left those who heard me thinking I had Tourette syndrome.
So, why not not let a mountain bike coach teach and tolerate me in a 90-minute family-based group lesson with half-day lift access?
Last Saturday, I was embedded with friendly folks from the Cape, Boston and Maine with varying abilities to learn and touch up on riding skills that would be good for a lift-served resort like Cranmore, and also on other mountain biking trails from the Hurricane Mountain Zone to the Marshall Conservation Area and beyond.
According to Meghan Kelsey, assistant snowsports director and bike school manager, Cranmore sees a range of guests from families looking for outdoor togetherness to riders stepping up their skills for more challenging terrain.
“Cranmore is poised to be a really good entry point to go build your skills, build your fundamentals and then take it out into the valley,” she said.
Fundamentals like braking and gearing, and stance and balance help negotiate the various features on the trails like berms, rollers and flat turns. Outfitted with a full-suspension bike rental, full helmet and knee and elbow pads, it was time to roll.
Under the guidance of coaches Reed Karnopp and Ethan Frechette, both recent Kennett grads, the group went through an array of elementary drills at the grassy base area near the skills park: Keep your pedals level, stand up off your bike, look 10 to 15 feet ahead of you and have slight bending in knees and elbows. In braking, it’s helpful to keep a finger on the brake lever, and apply both brakes simultaneously.
Following those exercises, it was time to lean forward and backward to help navigate steeper terrain, and also angle the bike side to side for more control in turns and berms.
Then we hit the skills park with its basic berms.
“That’s a really good example of what our beginner trails are like on the mountain off the chairlift,” said Karnopp.
Then we pedaled to the chairlift.
“We try to give people some points before going down the hill and make sure they’re confident,” said Frechette.
Now in its third summer of operation, Cranmore’s downhill bike park continues to evolve. The resort now offers some 11 trails and more than six miles of lift-serviced riding.
Fresh additions include the newly refurbished Learning Curve which is a machine-built beginner flow trail. Advanced riders now can test their technical skills on the new Mothman trail while Twister now has a new jump line option.
Cranmore soon debuts Mini Meisters, a four-week downhill bike series for children 13 and under. Scheduled for Mondays July 11, July 18, July 25 and August 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., riders take two timed laps, the first two weeks on The Learning Curve, then A Day at the Beech.
Categories are 8 and under, 9 to 11, and 12 to 13. Bikes must meet resort requirements. Presented by Settlers Green, the series cost $49 or $15 per race (cranmore.com). Safety bike checks are offered and kids can preview the course. Might adults have their own series one day?
Also, July 18 is a Local’s Day with two-for-one bike park tickets for permanent Carroll, Coos and Oxford Counties residents.
So, armed with confidence and newfound skills, we bounded, some with more abandon than others, down The Learning Curve and its berms, rollers and turns through the woods before leaping out into the wide, scenic open expanse with smiles.
We stopped along the way both to rest, and ask questions. Those basic skills did me well for that run, and two more down A Day at the Beech. Fellow riders may have heard me talking to myself, but with far fewer obscenities.
I zigged. I zagged. My self-assurance grew as I whoo-hooed and willfully repeated thanks to learning those fundamentals.
