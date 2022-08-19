Every time I’ve driven over to Fryeburg’s Mountain Division Trail this summer, there have been plenty of cars in the parking lot. Many have bike racks on them. On the trail, I’ve seen cyclists of all ages, dog exercisers, walkers and runners. One time, I saw a whole family of rollerbladers, wheeling down the trail. There are people with strollers and walkers taking advantage of the safety of this paved path, separated from motor activity.
In the fall, people are out on the trail, enjoying fall weather and colors. Some use it as a shortcut around traffic to ride to the Fryeburg Fair. Roller skiers are out there, too, getting ready for ski season. The 4-mile, paved path is a perfect training ground for them.
In the winter, I’ve skied and snowshoed on the trail and seen others doing the same. In late spring, the lupine lookers and bird and turtle watchers come out, hoping to spy signs of warmer weather.
The Mountain Division Trail is an all-season trail utilized by people of all ages for recreating, commuting, and enjoying nature. It is 4 miles long with a gentle, rolling grade. There are 3 places to park along the trail: Fryeburg Visitor’s Center, Route 302, Porter Road, off Route 113, Parking lot near the Eastern Slope Regional Airport on Route 113. There are benches along the path, and restrooms at Visitor’s Center.
Fortunately, in Mount Washington Valley, we also have public places and paths that residents and visitors can use for exercise, family outings, and transportation. They aren’t paved and are not always smooth, but they offer traffic-free areas and scenic views.
By next summer, there will be a paved Mount Washington Valley Rec Path, a 2.9-mile, all-accessible trail. This non-motorized trail will go from Hemlock Lane to Cranmore Mountain Resort. It will allow cyclists, commuters, walkers and runners to get to where they want to go in a safer, carbon-free environment.
Until the trail is completed, there are plenty of other good local walking and riding options. Many are just right for young families and older people, too. Here are a few of my favorites:
Albany Town Forest: From the light on Route 16 where the Kancamagus Highway (Route 112) starts, drive a little over a half mile. Go past the Saco Ranger Station. Look for a “Brake Moose” sign on the right. Just past the sign, you’ll find a small pull-in parking lot. Ride past the gate, and go to the kiosk ahead to see a map of trails. The easier trails head right. There are about 3 miles of trails of varying difficulty, from wide forest trails to single track. A steeper, climbing trail across the Kanc. from the parking lot, “Uphill Both Ways,” provides an uphill challenge.
On a recent Sunday, I met my son, Joe, and his two children, Iver, age 9, and Juliet, 6, for a ride in Albany Town Forest. It’s a perfect place for them to practice their mountain bike skills. Some trails are flat and easy, but others are rocky and rooty, with quick dips and rises they had to be ready to tackle. Sometimes they made it, sometimes they didn’t. As they pedaled, they gained new experience and confidence.
Scenic views of the mountains beyond and Swift River close by offered reasons to stop and rest. A memorial bench by the Swift is a favorite” stop and snack” spot. A sighting of a snow-white bird flying down the river added excitement to the ride.
As we rode the trails, we saw others enjoying them, too. Many were walking their dogs in the quiet woods. Going the opposite direction from us on their bikes, a family of five pedaled past. All users were courteous and friendly.
When we got hungry and tired, we headed back to the car for a snack and water. Joe and Iver then took off to find the new “Twister” Trail (not on the map, but on trailforks.com). Juliet and I cooled off and watched traffic come and go in the parking lot. People kept arriving there to ride, walk, and exercise their dogs. Albany Town Forest has become a popular spot for all those activities.
Conway Rec Path, Redstone Turn left from Route 302 Redstone by Police Station onto East Conway Rd. Take the first right on Meetinghouse Hill Road, go to the end and park. If you don’t have a Conway Resident parking pass, you’ll have to purchase a pass at the kiosk, on your right as you come down the hill.
Cross Smith-Eastman Park. Just past the sign and kiosk, cross the bridge to the start of the path. The mostly flat path is rooty in sections, follows the Saco River, and branches off to the high school. It’s about 4 miles out and back.
If you go straight past “Rec Path” and turn to the right, you’ll end up at Lamplighter’s beach. Beyond that, you can ride or walk to Evergreen on the Saco development, but the going is rougher.
This Tuesday, I opted to start at the other end, by Kennett High School. When school is not in session, it’s a good place to park. Last fall, when the Ravine Tail was created, the trail crew also worked on improving the riding surface toward the river. I wanted to see if they had gone any farther with this work.
I was curious also about the White Mountain NEMBA project on Pine Hill. I heard that fueled by a NEMBA grant, Rob Adair and helpers had started building a new mountain bike race course. I wanted to see how far they had progressed and where it would go. There will be some good riding there in the future.
The ride from the left side of the track to the river was fast and smooth. When I passed over the Powerlines, I saw USVLT’s newly constructed kiosk, built by Kennett students, on the ground, its signs stolen by vandals. Why would somebody do such senseless damage?
From the high school to the river trail was less than a mile of easy pedaling, especially in newly graveled sections. At the junction, I turned left, to ride toward the Route 302 overpass and toward Smith Eastman Park. I only saw a pair of walkers on the way, but I’ve often seen dog walkers, runners, and cyclists in this stretch. Tuesday’s rain must have discouraged trail users.
Retracing my tracks, I turned at the high school cutoff. Crossing over the powerlines again, I headed uphill on an overgrown road. It was Corridor 19, a major snowmobile trail. When I found a downhill connection to the current Kennett Mountain bike course, I took that until I came upon the new, machine-made construction. This was where new trail work was happening. I rode downhill on the fresh path until I hit Eagle’s Way and could pedal back to my car. From what I could see from this brief introduction, this new trail will be a great improvement over the past rocky, rooty, rough, narrow and wet old trail. Can’t wait to see it completed!
If you want a place to walk or ride with your family, try these recreation paths and trails. I think you’ll enjoy them.
Upcoming events
49th Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb — Aug. 20 (rain date is Aug. 21). For information, go to /tinyurl.com/5n75kw89.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
Log In
