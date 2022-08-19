Every time I’ve driven over to Fryeburg’s Mountain Division Trail this summer, there have been plenty of cars in the parking lot. Many have bike racks on them. On the trail, I’ve seen cyclists of all ages, dog exercisers, walkers and runners. One time, I saw a whole family of rollerbladers, wheeling down the trail. There are people with strollers and walkers taking advantage of the safety of this paved path, separated from motor activity.

In the fall, people are out on the trail, enjoying fall weather and colors. Some use it as a shortcut around traffic to ride to the Fryeburg Fair. Roller skiers are out there, too, getting ready for ski season. The 4-mile, paved path is a perfect training ground for them.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.