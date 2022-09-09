Labor Day weekend started with promising weather but ended with rain. Unfortunately, during the good weather, I was busy and didn’t get out to ride. When I had the time, down came the rain. Feeling frustrated Sunday afternoon, when there was a short break in the weather, I took it. It didn’t matter that it was after 5 p.m., I needed to get out of the house and get some fresh air.
I have learned over the years to grab these moments of freedom riding whenever I can. The ride doesn’t need to be far or take a lot of time. Sometimes, just a quick spin around the block is enough to get the juices flowing and let the mind relax.
Sunday was my 71st birthday. In the past, I used to run and swim my age in minutes and bike it in miles. Now, that I’m older and maybe wiser, I’ve scaled back my goals to just getting out there to do something whenever I can.
My ride that day was a quick ride around “the block.” What it lacked in mileage, it made up for in climbing. I pedaled my gravel bike around my small Conway neighborhood block to warm up, then headed up Bald Hill Road.
Cranking up the beginning of its mile-long climb, I set my sights on reaching the water tower, then the radio tower. Once I was past them, the climbing leveled off. At the top near Chase Hill Road and Tin Mountain Conservation Center, I stopped to check on the progress of the new accessible trail on the right. Signs indicated it was still under construction and the trail wasn’t open. Hopefully, this fall, I’ll be able to walk and run there.
Continuing up Bald Hill, after I passed Stacy Lane, I got to the “bumpy” section. At the fork, I turned right on Cook Farm Road and rode uphill to Aviation Drive. Here, at the site of Leavitt’s Airport, a runway rolled out before me toward the hills. Underground utilities mean there are no overhead lines or poles to obscure the view.
A few houses are tucked into the sides, each with its own hanger, but there wasn’t any evidence of people and planes that day. The place was quiet and peaceful, a Labor Day reprieve.
Turning around, I rode back down to Bald Hill, then turned left to head back to Tin Mountain. At Chase Hill Road, I turned left. This mile-long dirt road always gives me peace. It’s shady in summer, brilliant in fall, and snow-covered in winter. Often, it’s a place where I meet other neighbors walking themselves or their dogs.
Sunday, I saw no one as I approached the paved section near the former Darby Field Inn. Passing by my old workplace, I descended Abenaki Way carefully. Its bumps and steepness bear watching. At the Kancamagus Highway intersection, I checked for oncoming traffic and then turned right. Smooth riding soon brought me to the Route 112/Route 16 traffic light. A quick right there and at Thorn Hill Road brought me back to my neighborhood.
Though I was gone less than an hour and probably went less than 5 miles, I was renewed and refreshed. My kind husband had a delicious dinner ready for me and I was famished. Even a short ride can boost your appetite!
These days, I prefer riding on low-traffic back roads, dirt roads and trails. My enthusiasm for high-speed pavement riding has waned with the increase in traffic and distracted drivers. I can have a more relaxing and scenic ride on all the miles of gravel roads we have in the Valley. The fun is in “connecting the dots” and piecing together a loop ride. Here are some of my favorites:
Fryeburg Foray: A few years ago, my husband and I were looking for a mellow mountain bike ride outside our usual riding area. Looking for something different, but with no particular plan in place, we headed across the state line to Fryeburg, Maine. Numerous options were discussed — ride East Bear Paw trails, explore Porter Road trails and try some different trails off of the Mountain Division Trail. Parking at the Visitor’s Center gave us access to all those choices. We decided we needed some “leg stretching” first, so we opted for a ride starting with the Mountain Division Rail Trail. Knowing it would link us with trails and roads we wanted to explore, helped us connect the dots.
Venturing off it for some off-road exploring and then returning to it, we soon connected with Porter Road. This road starts paved where the Mountain Division Trail crosses it but then turns to dirt about a mile south of its junction with the Mountain Division. Two roads branch off it — Clay Pond Road and Farnsworth Road — opening up options for riding either toward the Airport and end of Mountain Division Trail near Route 113 or riding south a little more and veering right to connect to Haleytown Road. With either option, we could connect the dots and return to where we started at the Visitor’s Center.
Riding down Clay Pond Road, we came to the paved airport road. Riding on that for a short distance, we came to Route 113. From that junction, we turned left, walking our bikes the 100 yards to the Mountain Division’s southern parking lot. With that accomplished, we took the trail 4 miles back to our starting point.
The ride wasn’t long — maybe 10 miles total — but had a lot of variety of road and trail surfaces and interesting scenery. The best part of the ride was it connected all the dots successfully for a pleasant excursion.
Potter Road Pedaling: Conway/Eaton — It has some traffic, especially on weekends, but is very shady and has views of Conway Lake at the south end. Turn off Route 153, 4 miles south of Conway, on a dirt road. Park near the bridge a short way in. Ride east past the end of the lake, then turn north to ride slightly uphill along the east side of the lake. Look for the old Potter family graveyard on the left. Ride to the end of Mill Street/ Brownfield Road in Center Conway for about 4 miles, then reverse your direction to ride back to your car. Enjoy a different view on the way back.
For a more ambitious “connect the dots” ride, turn up Greeley (Greely) Road near the south end of the lake, pedal steeply uphill to Leavitt Road and turn right to crank up the pavement section until you reach Gulf Road. Turn left there and enjoy a mostly downhill cruise. When you reach Brownfield Road, carefully cross by sharp curve, and ride back to Potter Road. Turn left and take it back to Greeley intersection, then back to your car about a 12-mile gravel experience.
The point is you don’t have to go on a long, epic ride to enjoy yourself. All you have to do is get out the door, hop on your bike and go. Don’t let chores, obligations or weather deter you. Grab whatever opportunity comes your way to practice pedaling pleasure.
Summer Race Series No. 5: Fat Tire Weekend at Fields of Attitash — Sept. 23-25. Friday: Group ride and camping, Saturday: race day and camping, and Sunday: Tour de Valley — 25-40 and more miles to choose from, with refreshments at Matty B’s after.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
