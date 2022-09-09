Labor Day weekend started with promising weather but ended with rain. Unfortunately, during the good weather, I was busy and didn’t get out to ride. When I had the time, down came the rain. Feeling frustrated Sunday afternoon, when there was a short break in the weather, I took it. It didn’t matter that it was after 5 p.m., I needed to get out of the house and get some fresh air.

I have learned over the years to grab these moments of freedom riding whenever I can. The ride doesn’t need to be far or take a lot of time. Sometimes, just a quick spin around the block is enough to get the juices flowing and let the mind relax.

