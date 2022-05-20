Sometimes, you just have to “think outside the box” when you want to get together with your family. Rather than drive 3 ½ hours to their house, why not meet in the middle and do something fun?
Cailin suggested we do that for Mother’s Day. She invited me to go mountain biking on Littleton’s Parker Mountain Trails, and then go out to lunch. Of course, I said, “Yes!”
As Cailin said, “What better way to celebrate my amazing, athletic mother, that at 70 years old, still kicks my butt on the uphills, than spending a day on the trails, followed by a delicious lunch at Littleton Freehouse Tap Room and Eatery. Parker Mountain trails offered us some killer climbs that led to sweeping downhills and a fun pump park at the bottom.”
Neither one of us had ridden there. Although Cailin had the trail map on her phone, I preferred a print version. We made arrangements to meet in the middle of town near School Street. At the end of that street, there is a parking lot and trail access.
Arriving first, I looked for a map and found one in Little Village Toy and Book Shop. With a $5 donation, I was all set to go. When Cailin arrived, we drove up the steep hill past the school and kept climbing until we reached School Street’s parking lot. It was almost full, but fortunately, there were two open spaces. We pulled in and unloaded our bikes.
Both of us had “new to us” bikes that we purchased last fall. Checking each other’s rides out, we got ready to ride. As is often the case, eager riders head out before they know the “lay of the land.” That’s what we did. Even though I had the map and there was one on the kiosk, we didn’t bother looking at them. We assumed the dirt road heading away from the lot was the way to Parker Mountain. It was not. Later, we figured out it was the way toward Pine Hill trails.
Had we looked around more, we would have spotted a trail heading out from the kiosk and going past the gate toward a large water tower.” Reservoir Road” would have taken us to the PRKR MTN Pump Track & Skills Park and trails beyond that climb up to the top of the mountain.
Instead, we headed out “Radio Tower.” The double-track road climbed toward the tower. The riding was mellow. When we took a sharp turn and started riding downhill, Cailin suspected we were going the wrong way. The sign for “Remick Park Trail” confirmed it. Out came the map!
Cailin figured we needed to climb back up to that turn and look for trails heading uphill away from it. At “Tea Pot Rock Trail,” we turned and rode some rocky single track through the woods until we came to “Palmer Brook Trail.” When it went right toward “Brook Trail”, we turned left. Our ambitious plan was to ride up the west flank of the mountain to “Linda’s Lookout.”
On the map, we could see the ”Orange Trail” cut over diagonally toward the “Elm Street” Trail, the one we thought we wanted to take to the top. This easy single-track zig and zagged through the woods. According to the map, it’s even groomed in winter for fat biking.
At Elm Street, we turned right onto a double-track road. It started out easy, but when we passed “Fly Bye” and “Gardiner’s Trail” junctions, that all changed. If we had looked at the map, we would have seen that the topo lines got closer and closer together as you went up the mountain. I could see a climb ahead, but it seemed doable. The trail was wide, with some rocks, but negotiable. Later, I learned it was a snowmobile trail.
I like a good climb, so I shifted down and started up the trail. At this point in the trail, it wasn’t the steepness, but the unrelenting climbing that had us huffing and puffing. It just didn’t level off so you could catch your breath. When I found a flat spot, I stopped to check out the view of the Presidentials and rest. Good excuse.
Ahead, I could see another rider waiting at the top of the hill. We didn’t know if he was waiting for us to get out of the way so he could descend. When he didn’t move, we climbed up to him. He was at a three-way junction of “Elm Street”, “Bones” and “Bridge Street.”
Meeting him there was fortuitous. He was the only rider we saw that day and he knew something about the trail system. The rider asked us if we had encountered any hikers — he was looking for his mother and her friend. We had not. We asked him about the trail choices at this junction.
Cailin hoped to make it to the lookout at the top, but given the time and even steeper climb up Elm Street, we abandoned that idea. We wanted to have time for a nice lunch! “Bones” looked like an uphill grind, too, so we took “Bridge Street” downhill. Warned about a muddy section, we walked our bikes through it, then picked up some interesting single track on our way back — “Tin Can Alley” and “Fly Bye.” Back on “Elm Street,” we took it directly down to the Water Tower and pump track.
The lone rider was there, playing around on the features. We joined him but found our full suspension bikes made funny noises when we went up and over bumps. It was the biggest pump track I’d ever seen, but he told us there was a more technical one up the hill. It was lunchtime, so we passed on visiting that one.
A short connector brought us back to our parking lot. By hook or crook (and with a map and good advice), we had successfully found our way back! A celebratory lunch and beverage awaited us at Littleton Freehouse. I couldn’t wait — I was hungry and thirsty. It was the best Mother’s Day ever spending time with my daughter riding and exploring PKR MTN Trails!
As described on the website (prkrmtn.org/), “PRKR MTN Trails is a 22-mile network of hand-built community-driven mountain bike, hiking, skiing and running trails in Littleton. While the primary use of the trail network is mountain biking, it is designed and operated in a way that welcomes all types of uses, including trail running, hiking, skiing, snowmobiling and hunting. The total current mileage as of 2018 is 23 miles with a total system acreage of over 1,000 acres.” There is no charge to ride these trails.
PRKR MTN is one of eight mountain bike areas in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Quebec included in “Ride the Borderlands Trail System.” For more information about these areas, go to bikeborderlands.com/.
There’s a lot of variety and levels of difficulty at the PKR MTN and other Borderland areas. I’ll be going back someday, hopefully, to ride and explore them with my daughter. Thanks, Cailin, for a good time!
Upcoming events
Summer Race Series No. 1 — May 21 — at Great Glen Trails. For information, go to summerraceseries.com.
Celebrate Trails Day — May 23. Sponsored by Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. For details and events, go to tinyurl.com/yh7w4hzh.
MTB Upskills Series: a four-week series presented by Gorham Bike and Ski on Saturdays — May 21, May 28, June 4 and June 11 at Ledges Brewery in Intervale. Professional mountain bike instructor Justin Lagassey from Outside in Life will be conducting the clinics. Register online for (9:15 or 10:45 a.m.) time slot. No. 1 is bikereg.com/mtb-upskill-fundamentals; No. 2 — bikereg.com/mtb-upskill-pump; No. 3 — 3bikereg.com/mtb-upskill-cornering; and No. 4 — bikereg.com/mtb-upskill-flightschool.
Space is limited. The cost is $60, with 50 percent of the proceeds going to White Mountain NEMBA and Ride NoCo.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
