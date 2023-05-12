After a rainy start, May’s warmer, sunnier weather is finally here. Biking conditions on trails and roads have definitely improved. If you and your kids haven’t been out on your bikes yet, now is the time to ride. May is the month for starting your cycling season. There are lots of events going on locally and nationally to get you going.

First of all, May is National Bike Month, promoted by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB). According to its website, LAB started National Bike Month in 1956 as “a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more folks to give biking a try.” That’s 67 years of promoting cycling. Check out LAB’s website (bikeleague.org/events/bike-month/), to find events and activities that promote safe cycling.

