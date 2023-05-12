After a rainy start, May’s warmer, sunnier weather is finally here. Biking conditions on trails and roads have definitely improved. If you and your kids haven’t been out on your bikes yet, now is the time to ride. May is the month for starting your cycling season. There are lots of events going on locally and nationally to get you going.
First of all, May is National Bike Month, promoted by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB). According to its website, LAB started National Bike Month in 1956 as “a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more folks to give biking a try.” That’s 67 years of promoting cycling. Check out LAB’s website (bikeleague.org/events/bike-month/), to find events and activities that promote safe cycling.
As the national sponsor of Bike Month, LAB believes that “Whether you’re riding for fun, fitness or with family, or taking essential trips to work or shop, you are part of our movement for safer streets, connected communities, a healthier planet and happier people.” It wants to promote that vision by sponsoring events and offering resources to anyone who wants to ride a bicycle.
Along with National Bike Month, LAB also sponsors “Bike to Work Week,” May 15-21, and “Bike to Work Day” on Friday, May 19. “National Bike to School Day“ (May 3) and “National Ride a Bike Day” (May 7) have already happened, but there’s still lots of May left to get out and ride your bike.
Internationally, there’s a “Ride of Silence” on Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. In New Hampshire, there is a “Ride of Silence” happening at Littleton Bike and Fitness, Littleton at 7 p.m. Why ride these silent rides? The main reasons, according to the Ride of Silence website are: “to honor those who have been injured or killed, to raise awareness that we are here, and to ask that we share the road.”
Given the number of cyclists that have been injured or killed on the road while cycling, these rides help us remember them and advocate for safer cycling conditions.
In New Hampshire, the Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire (BWANH) is working with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and regional planning commissions to promote National Bike Month. BWANH is New Hampshire’s bike/walk advocacy group. It promotes cycling, bike safety education, and other causes related to cycling. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/jaxcmrwb to find out what is on the calendar for NH cycling events this month.
Just across the border, the Bike Coalition of Maine (BCM) is also promoting cycling safety. This organization offers riding instruction on roads and trails, bike safety classes and rodeos. It advocates for improved infrastructure and safety for cyclists. Go to bikemaine.org/events/ for May Bike Month events.
Locally, the Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club (MWVBC) is also promoting May as cycling month. The club sponsors two major cycling events in May: Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land this Saturday, May 13, and Crank the Kanc bicycle time trial hill climb on Saturday, May 20.
The first event promotes bike safety for young children while the second promotes bicycle racing and endurance while raising funds for the Kennett High mountain bike team and the bicycling club.
These events are in line with MWVBC’s mission: “To promote safe cycling, unite cyclists and foster youth cycling throughout the Mount Washington Valley.”
Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land this Saturday will be a great event for both young riders and their parents. It’s a free event where children get their helmets and bikes checked for safety and learn the “Rules of the Road” from local police officers.
Riders then ride around Story Land, practicing their riding skills at various bike safety stations. New this year: The course will go the opposite direction, stations will be in a different order, and, after finishing seven stations, riders will exit the park to try the new “Bike Rodeo Course.”
This course will be set up in the far parking lot, away from vehicular traffic. Riders will ride a “continuous flow” course with other riders that resemble real-life riding on roads. There are intersections and stop signs at various places along the course to negotiate. Course marshals will be there to make sure cyclists follow the “Rules of the Road” and ride safely and courteously. After finishing the course, riders will exit the Story Land, hopefully, with new skills and practice using them. Go to bikereg.com/kids-bike-safety-day for more information.
This spring, children who want to bike with others can sign up for mountain bike sessions through the North Conway Community Center (NCCC) and the Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association (BARA).
NCCC’s Mountain Bike Session A started April 21 and runs to June 9. It is on Friday afternoons at Whitaker Woods in North Conway from 3:30-5 p.m. for students in grades 2-6.
Residents pay $30, while non-residents pay $40 for the program. An additional Session B may be added from May 28 through June 18, if needed. For more information, go to: tinyurl.com/2p8yc9p2.
BARA’s program is on Tuesdays, starting at 3:25 p.m. That program started last Tuesday and runs until June 6. It is designed for students in grades 3-8. For more details, go to bartlettrec.org.
For adults wanting to get out and ride with others, there are lots of options for road, gravel and mountain biking in the Mount Washington Valley area.
Want to cycle with others and learn new routes? Go to MWVBC’s website (mwvbicyclingclub.org) for weekly rides on pavement and/or gravel. There are rides for all levels and speeds of riders. There’s even a “Ride and Dine” option.
Local mountain bike clubs are also busy promoting off-road cycling. For mountain biking information, visit White Mountain NEMBA’s Facebook page or its website (wmnembachapter.org) and the Ride NOCO Facebook page or website (ridenoco.org) — that’s where you can find out about mountain bike rides, events, trail conditions and trail work.
Now that warm and sunny May is here, it’s time to get out and ride with friends and family. Enjoy your spring cycling. I hope to see you on the roads and trails.
Upcoming events
14th annual Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land: May 13, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sponsored by Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club. This is a free event, appropriate for kids ages 5-11. There will be helmet fitting and bike checks, bike safety stations ride through Story Land and local police officers teaching about “Rules of the Road.”
National Bike to Work Week: May 15-21.
National Bike to Work Day: May 19.
Ride of Silence: May 17 at Littleton Bike and Fitness in Littleton from 7-7:30 p.m. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/3hmsavth
Crank the Kanc Time Trial: May 20, 9 a.m.-noon. Put on by Kennett High School Mountain Bike Team and MWV Bicycling Club. Pre-registration is required.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
