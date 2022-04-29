Happy May Day! After a long winter, May is finally here, with its promise of warmer weather and better biking conditions. If you and your kids haven’t been out on your bikes yet, now is the time to ride. May is the month for all things bicycle.
First of all, May is National Bike Month, promoted by the League of American Bicyclists. On its website (bikeleague.org), it is “celebrated in communities from coast to coast. Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more folks to give biking a try.” That’s 66 years of promoting cycling,
As the LAB site states, “Whether you’re already a daily rider or you’re still just biking curious, Bike Month offers a host of reasons and ways to think about biking there. Where’s there? Well, try biking to the store or meeting a friend. Try biking to your next errand or to the ice cream shop. Try biking for fun or fitness, whether it’s around the block or your first 50-miler.”
Along with National Bike Month, LAB also sponsors “Bike to Work Week” from May 16-22; “Bike to Work Day” on Friday, May 20; and “Bike and Roll to School Day” on Wednesday, May 4. New last year to the list of events was the first-ever “National Ride a Bike Day.” This year, it’s on Sunday, May 1.
LAB promoted the first National Ride a Bike Day on its website, stating, “On Sunday, May 2, 2021, join the League and the millions of Americans who bike for the inaugural National Ride a Bike Day. Let’s spend the first Sunday of every Bike Month rediscovering that simple joy of riding a bike!”
I hope to be out there Sunday, riding my bike somewhere. Hopefully, you all can get out and ride, too, with friends and family, and enjoy the fun and fitness of riding a bike.
Where can you ride your bicycle? In the valley, there are several options. You can travel on paved roads, gravel roads, forest service roads and off-road trails. Try multi-use recreation paths like Fryeburg’s Mountain Division Trail, the original Conway Rec Path and Gorham’s Presidential Range Rail Trail. Hopefully, next year, you’ll also have the new Mount Washington Valley’s Rec Path to ride.
Where can you go? On a bike, you can ride to the store or to school or work. You can ride a “Chore de Jour,” doing errands and shopping by bicycle instead of a car. Ride your bike to town to get the paper or your mail. Cycle with friends to the local coffee shop or ice cream place. It doesn’t have to be a long trip. Sometimes, it’s just fun and refreshing to go for a quick spin around the block.
Why should people ride bikes? As LAB states, “riding a bike brings us joy, health and happiness.” Riding a bike is fun and a great way to get exercise and fresh air. Riding bicycles “contributes to a “healthier future for our planet and nation” and contributes to “individual and community well-being.”
In communities where safe cycling is promoted, people of all ages are happier and healthier.
For some, a bicycle is not just a recreational tool, it’s their main means of transportation. These cyclists use their bikes to get to work and other places they need to go. By riding their bikes, they’re not only saving on expensive fuel and auto expenses, but they’re also contributing to a healthier environment. A recent study found that when an individual replaced one car trip per day with a bike trip, it reduced that person’s carbon emissions by 67 percent. Imagine how much healthier and safe our community would be if everyone rode bikes instead of using motorized transportation.
National Bike Month is all about promoting cycling as a way to exercise, recreate, and get from place to place in a healthier, more environmentally conscious way. It’s also about advocating for safer streets and roads and more connected communities for bike and pedestrian travel. Cyclists and walkers matter, too.
As LAB states, “Because when more people ride bikes, life is better for everyone. And because when all of us who ride bikes ride together on National Ride A Bike Day, we can show our neighbors and our leaders why making it easier, safer and more accessible to ride a bike is so important to so many people. Whether you’re riding for fun, fitness or with family or taking essential trips to work or shop, you are part of our movement for safer streets, connected communities, a healthier planet, and happier people.”
Dust off your bikes, pump up tires, check brakes and chains, and go ride your bike. Check out LAB’s website for suggestions of activities around these special cycling days.
Locally, the Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club is also promoting May as cycling month. The club sponsors two major cycling events in May — Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land on Saturday, May 7, and Crank the Kanc bicycle time trial hill climb on Saturday, May 14.
The first event promotes bike safety for young children and the second promotes bicycle racing and endurance while raising funds for Kennett Mountain Bike Team and the bicycling club. These events are in line with MWVBC’s mission: “To promote safe cycling, unite cyclists and foster youth cycling throughout the Mount Washington Valley.”
Want to cycle with others and learn new routes? Check out MWVBC’s website (mwvbicyclingclub.org) for weekly rides on pavement and/or gravel. There are rides for all levels and speeds of riders. There’s even a “Ride and Dine” option.
Local mountain bike clubs are also busy promoting off-road cycling. For mountain biking information, visit White Mountain NEMBA’s Facebook or website (wmnemba.org) and Ride NOCO Facebook or website: (ridenoco.org). That’s where you can find out about mountain bike rides, events, trail conditions and trail work.
There are several local opportunities for children to ride mountain bikes with others. Next week, I’ll give more details about kids’ mountain bike activities offered by Project SUCCEED, Bartlett Recreation Association and the North Conway Community Center. Stay tuned for more about these great programs that get kids out on bikes, having fun and learning new skills.
Now that May is here, it’s time to get out and ride with friends and family. Enjoy spring cycling.
Upcoming events
National Bike Month — All of May — Go to bikeleague.org/bikemonth for a listing of special events.
National Ride a Bike Day — Sunday, May 1— sponsored by League of American Bicyclists.
National Bike and Roll to School Day — Wednesday, May 4.
National Bike to Work Week — May 16-22.
National Bike to Work Day — May 20.
13th annual Kids Bike Safety Day at Story Land — May 7. Put on by MWV Bicycling Club. To register, go to: bikereg.com/kids-bike-safety-day.
Crank the Kanc Time Trial — May 14. Put on by MWV Bicycling Club and Kennett High School Mountain Bike Team.
Summer Race Series No. 1 — May 21 — at Great Glen Trails. For information, go to summerraceseries.com.
Celebrate Trails Day — May 23. Sponsored by Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. For details and events, go to tinyurl.com/yh7w4hzh.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
