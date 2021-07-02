Looking for a place to ride with your family this Fourth of July weekend? Want a place that’s low or no traffic, relatively easy riding and scenic and shady? Try riding the gravel roads of the valley.
There are many choices from National Forest service roads to town dirt roads and old logging roads. Match the road you choose to the abilities of the children you ride with and your time and proximity constraints. Take a test drive or ride to scope out the territory before you take your whole gang. Know the difficulties and points of interest and possible side trails ahead of time.
The advantages of riding gravel roads are many. Gated forest service roads provide a safe place for novices to ride that’s scenic and easily managed with a touring, cross, or mountain bike. For more experienced riders, they link trails. Town dirt roads offer a view of an area seldom seen from the paved highway, past old farms, orchards and graveyards, with low traffic, tree-shaded avenues and mountain and sometimes water views. Old logging roads will lead you on explorations and adventures. Be sure to have a map, compass, and maybe GPS handy.
The disadvantage of riding dirt roads, especially forest service roads, is the surface and riding conditions can change over time. Roads once covered in smooth gravel get washed out by hurricane flooding and other storms. Trees and branches may block the road. Riding through the damage can be challenging enough, but sometimes road repairs make the riding rougher.
Two cases in point: After Irene washed out parts of Rocky Branch Forest Service Road, the road was finally repaired at great cost. However, the gravel used to cover the surface was much larger than what was there before. Where I liked to run and mountain bike became too rough and bumpy for me. I’ve avoided it ever since.
The second case was one I discovered Tuesday when I joined Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club’s Tuesday Dirt and Pavement group ride. My plan was to check out the Bartlett Experimental Forest roads. The last time my husband and I rode them it was after storm damage had closed the upper section. That upper section is 3 miles of uphill — like climbing Bear Notch’s elevation on dirt.
The upper section had been closed for over a year due to washouts. As we cranked up the hills, we encountered recent road and bridge repairs. Massive culvert pipes, new bridges and fortified embankments had been built at two stream crossings. The streams looked small that day, but obviously, at flood stage, they were capable of washing the road out. New gravel covered the roadbed.
When I saw the Tuesday Dirt and Pavement ride on MWVBC’s website, I decided to go for it. Though it was hot and humid, I was curious about the upper end of the Experimental Forest roads. Would it be rideable?
Our small group of three was led by Bob Holdsworth. He was substituting for the usual ride leader, Marianne Borowski, who was just finishing the Erie Canal Trail. Roland Dubois and I met him in Attitash Mountain’s parking lot. The plan was to ride Route 302 west to Bear Notch Road, turn left there and climb 1,000 feet on paved Bear Notch Road to the last junction with the Experimental Forest Road B443.
After our hot, sweaty climbing, we looked forward to downhill riding through a shady tunnel of trees. Making the right turn, we descended on the Bartlett Experimental Forest Road B443. By making the “right” turns, we hoped to arrive at Forest Road B441’s junction with Bear Notch near the gate. From there, the smooth pavement took us back to Route 302, where we’d turn right and cruise back to the Attitash parking lot.
The headwind we encountered as we rode toward Bartlett Village cooled us but challenged our progress. The climb up Bear Notch is always a relentless 5-mile crank, but, at least, it was shady. We stopped at every pull-off to hydrate, catch our breaths and enjoy the views. Finally, we made it to the old Bear Notch time trial finish line — FR B443.
It was all downhill from there, but not smooth going. The Forest Service had repaired the road and resurfaced the small gravel with larger pieces, similar to Rocky Branch’s new covering. It was going to be a “rough” ride!
Unfortunately, my gravel grinder tires were pumped up to “pavement-worthy” psi — not a good choice for a downhill rocky road. I bounced and jounced down the hill, holding on to my brakes and staying off my saddle. When I hit smooth old gravel, the riding was great, but then I’d hit a rough patch again that nearly shook me off my bike. The road surface was much more difficult to ride than the last time I’d ridden it. I kept wishing I’d brought my mountain bike with more cushiony tires and full suspension.
We passed a couple riding up the road, cranking fast. I conjectured that riding up the road was probably easier and more comfortable than riding down. If I did this loop again, that’s how I’d do it. Crank up the bumpy forest roads, and cruise down Bear Notch’s smooth pavement.
Finally, after riding over wash-boarded B441, we came to Bear Notch Road. The smooth descent was a welcomed relief! We cruised back down to Route 302 junction, turned right and headed back to our cars. The total distance was 15.2 miles, with 1,442 feet elevation gain. Though it doesn’t sound like a challenging ride, it did involve a headwind, climbing Bear Notch on a hot summer’s day and a bone-shaking descent! It was a workout!
That’s the thing about riding these forest service dirt roads. You need to check them out before you go. If you can drive them, that saves time. If you can’t, schedule an exploratory ride before you take the family out. “Know before you go” to avoid unpleasant experiences.
Here are a few more dirt roads to check out:
White Mountain National Forest Service roads:
1. Gated roads — best choice — Rob Brook (FR 35) off Bear Notch Road — 8.5 miles long, rolling terrain, no traffic. Single-track and snowmobile trail options.
2. Ungated roads — may have car traffic — Slippery Brook Road (FR17) at the end of Town Hall Road in Intervale — 3 miles to Mountain Pond. On the way back, turn right on East Branch Road (FR 27) for more mileage.
Town roads:
1. Conway/Eaton — Potter Road — best for older, more experienced riders because of traffic, especially on weekends. It is very shady with views of Conway Lake along the way. The Route 153 entrance will soon be closed due to bridge construction, so enter from Mill Street/Brownfield Road end. Park at Pine Tree School or the lot at the north end of lake, if you have a town sticker, to begin the ride. Ride to lake’s south end for about 3 miles of dirt riding, one-way.
2. Other town roads — Madison, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Tamworth and Sandwich have many dirt roads to explore. Arm yourself with a gazetteer, drive or ride the roads first to check them out for interest, difficulty and safety. Try some out with your family.
Enjoy “grinding some gravel” away from Fourth of July traffic with friends and family this weekend.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
