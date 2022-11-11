Thoughts of future skis drove me to Jackson for Jackson Ski Touring Foundation’s annual Ski Swap last Saturday. Alas, I was not alone, and a little late, even at 9:30 a.m. The parking lot was full and inside the lodge was crowded with people waiting in line with their ski finds.
The ski racks, equipment tables and clothing had already been picked over. I scrounged around for a while, and talked to a few friends, but didn’t find what I was looking for — a touring ski for backyard trails. However, a ski magically appeared on the rack that hadn’t been there before that would be perfect for my grandson. My ski hunting wasn’t in vain.
That November day was unseasonably warm so I brought my gravel bike with me. After ski shopping, I wanted to go riding. I planned to cycle up Carter Notch Road to Prospect Farm for a mix of road and gravel. I’d pedal uphill to Boggy Brook Ski Trail (Forest Service Road 233), ride to its end and turn around for a fast downhill descent. Though I usually prefer loop rides, my guess was this out-and-back would be interesting.
There are many possible starting points depending on how much you want to climb. My goal was to get to Prospect Farm area and onto the dirt quickly. The quickest option was to park either at Jackson Ski Touring’s northern parking lot or FR 233’s parking lot, right before the gate on Boggy Brook. An out-and-back from there would be a little over 4 miles.
I was looking for a longer ride but had limited time and energy. My starting point was the pull-off right before Moody Farm Road. From there, climbing almost 1,000 feet up Carter Notch Road to Boggy Brook’s end, and back, my ride was about 11 miles.
With more time and get-up-and-go, another option is to start from JSTF’s parking lot and ride up Carter Notch Road. On the way back, a left turn on Moody Farm Road adds part of the 5-mile circuit loop. Riding this road to its junction with Black Mountain Road, then turning right would bring me back to the village for a 16-mile ride. That would be a beautiful ride, but have lots of climbing in the beginning. It’s hard to avoid the hills of Jackson.
My ride Saturday started cool but warmed up quickly as I cranked up Carter Notch Road. The beginning uphill was mellow and I enjoyed views of Wildcat Brook and Carter Notch beyond. After I passed Meloon Road, the road “ramped up” a bit. I dropped to lower gears and shed a layer. My ascent continued steadily. After 2.3 miles of pavement, the road turned to dirt but kept climbing until it reached Marsh Brook Trail and Jackson Ski Touring’s parking lot. A few cars there told me I wasn’t the only one exploring Prospect Farm.
Continuing on, I came to its junction with FR233 (Boggy Brook Trail) in half a mile. Turning right, I saw six cars parked in the lot before the gate. Because it’s deer season and this area is popular with hunters, I made note of the type of vehicles parked there. Only one was a pick-up truck, others were sedans and SUVs. I guessed the owners were more likely to be hikers and dog walkers. I still wore bright clothing and proceeded cautiously.
Boggy Brook Trail is a 2.1-mile forest road that has flat sections, downhills and uphills along the way. It was a pleasure to ride on my gravel bike. I wondered why I hadn’t ridden here before.
In winter, it’s a fun 3.4K “green circle” ski for classic and skate skiers alike. The views and hills going out are different on the way back, so it’s always interesting. Seeing the landscape through November’s “Stick Season” lens gave me a new appreciation for its beauty.
Along the way, I stopped at bridges over Wildcat and Boggy Brooks. Scenic cascades caught my attention and my camera’s eye. Only the sound of flowing water reached my ears. It was quiet and peaceful there.
Up ahead, I spotted two white dogs in their “hunter orange” vests and their walker. These cream-colored labs were friendly and energetic. Their wet muzzles told me they’d been in the water. The man with them said they loved to come here in all seasons. In winter, they join their humans on ski jaunts on Prospect Farm’s dog-friendly trails.
After the last uphill climb, I came to the end of the trail. A single track ahead tempted me to explore where it went, but overgrown bushes and “tank trap” ditches dissuaded me. It was the wrong time and I had the wrong bike, so I turned around.
As I descended the hill, the lack of foliage opened up the views. I could clearly see the surrounding mountains with Carter Notch straight ahead. The way back seemed faster, but a few uphills kept me cranking. Along the way, I encountered other riders, out exercising their dog. Boggy Brook is a good place for humans and canines to get outside.
Although my journey from my parking spot to Boggy Brook’s end took me about an hour, with a few stops along the way, the return trip was much faster. All that elevation gain in the beginning became a downhill swoop in the end! In half an hour, I was back at my car.
It had been a great ride, with just enough challenge to suit me that day. Awesome views, quiet roads and good gravel made it good riding territory. I want to go back to Prospect Farm for more exploring soon. There are more good forest service roads to try. Trails like Orchard, Quail and Wildcat Valley where I ski in winter would be interesting to pedal in November. If our recent warm weather holds, I’ll be back.
It’s early November and many of us are still cycling. Last week, I went out four times. Riding in Whitaker Woods with my son Joe and granddaughter Juliet on Nov. 3 reminded me of what a good place it is to ride with kids. My ride Saturday in Jackson was another great gravel adventure. Monday’s mountain bike ride starting at Marshall’s Conservation Area on West Side Road in Conway and completing the Tent Boulder and (Kennett) High School loops challenged my route finding under a layer of leaves. A trip to Madison with my husband to ride snowmobile trails near Lead Mine Road reminded me that that’s another area I could explore by bike. All I need is time and good weather.
When the weather shifts, I shift, too. I’ll put on more layers and find my hat and gloves. I’ll start thinking about waxing some skis and getting in shape for winter activities. My pre-season workouts with leaf raking and wood stacking have helped strengthen my core and arms. However, there’s much more work to do to be ready for ski season. Is it time to hit the gym? We’ll see. For now, I’ll keep riding as long as I can.
November events
Check out Eastern Slope Ski Club’s ski swap at North Conway Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be lots of bargains for alpine ski and snowboard enthusiasts. Time to think ahead to the next season.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
