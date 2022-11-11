Thoughts of future skis drove me to Jackson for Jackson Ski Touring Foundation’s annual Ski Swap last Saturday. Alas, I was not alone, and a little late, even at 9:30 a.m. The parking lot was full and inside the lodge was crowded with people waiting in line with their ski finds.

The ski racks, equipment tables and clothing had already been picked over. I scrounged around for a while, and talked to a few friends, but didn’t find what I was looking for — a touring ski for backyard trails. However, a ski magically appeared on the rack that hadn’t been there before that would be perfect for my grandson. My ski hunting wasn’t in vain.

