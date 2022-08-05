Last fall, I bought a used mountain bike that met my size and needs requirements. With minor adjustments, I was able to have a good time riding it. However, as I rode the bike more this season, I noticed that I was getting numb hands often, even with bike gloves on. My shoulders were aching, too. A hand specialist wondered if I had carpal tunnel syndrome and suggested two things — wrist braces with metal inserts and a bike fit analysis. The braces interfered with my braking fingers, so they were out. The second option was the way to go.

I set up an appointment with a local bike mechanic. He had me ride around the parking lot and assessed my riding position. From that, he suggested changing my grips, shortening the handlebar width and using a shorter stem. He cut the bars and ordered the stem. I’m putting the grips on my September birthday list. Once I have all those elements into play, I’m hoping for a more comfortable ride. I’ll let you know how it goes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.