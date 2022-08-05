Last fall, I bought a used mountain bike that met my size and needs requirements. With minor adjustments, I was able to have a good time riding it. However, as I rode the bike more this season, I noticed that I was getting numb hands often, even with bike gloves on. My shoulders were aching, too. A hand specialist wondered if I had carpal tunnel syndrome and suggested two things — wrist braces with metal inserts and a bike fit analysis. The braces interfered with my braking fingers, so they were out. The second option was the way to go.
I set up an appointment with a local bike mechanic. He had me ride around the parking lot and assessed my riding position. From that, he suggested changing my grips, shortening the handlebar width and using a shorter stem. He cut the bars and ordered the stem. I’m putting the grips on my September birthday list. Once I have all those elements into play, I’m hoping for a more comfortable ride. I’ll let you know how it goes.
In bike fitting, it’s all about trying different things to dial in the fit to make you a more comfortable, efficient, and safe rider. As Ikaika Cox states in “How to size a Bike” (wikihow.com/Size-a-Bike), “Having the wrong size bike is not only inefficient and slow, but it can also lead to stress injuries or dangerous loss of control.”
Here’s where you start to get a better fit:
1. Frame size: Cox in his article states, “Buying the proper frame is the most important thing you can do when shopping for a bike.” Knowing which frame to buy to match your style of riding is important. Road, mountain, gravel, hybrid and cruiser bikes all have different geometries. What might be comfortable on a trail might not be on the road and vice-versa. Think of where you’ll be riding your bike most and pick a frame that suits that riding terrain.
Take some measurements. Start with your inseam measurement. It drives all other measurements. Cox suggests: “Stand with your feet 6 inches apart, then measure from the inside of your foot up to your crotch, where your leg meets your waist. You need to measure the distance from the bottom of your foot to where your seat should be. If you are sizing a mountain bike, measure in inches. If you are sizing a road bike, measure in centimeters.”
Once you have that measurement, use it to calculate your seat tube length (bar reaching from seat to pedals). For a road bike, multiply inseam measurement (centimeters) by .67 to find the seat tube length.
For mountain bikes, there are two ways to use inseam measurement. The more reliable way is to use inseam measurement (inches) to find top tube measurement. Multiply inseam measurement in inches by .67, then subtract 4” to get the top tube length.
To find seat tube measurement, multiply inseam measurement (inches) by .185 to find seat tube length. Seat tube measurements can vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, so this is a less precise sizing option.
Kids’ bicycles are sized by wheel size diameter. Match the kid’s inseam measurement to the right wheel size. The child should be able to sit on the seat and put his feet flat on the ground. Use the following guidelines: for a child's inseam of 12-17 inches, try 12-inch wheels, for a child's inseam of 18-22 inches, go with 16-inch wheels and for a child's inseam of 22-25 inches, try 20-inch wheels.
Some people use online sizing information to determine the right frame size. When I bought my mountain bike last year, I used a Pro’s Closet’s chart, “The true beginner’s guide to bicycle sizing” to get my stand-over height, reach, head tube, seat tube and other critical measurements. That information helped me use the manufacture’s size charts to pick the most appropriate size.
2. Adjustments: “Think of sizing measurements as your first draft — it is the basis for everything that follows, but you need to make finer adjustments to get everything right,” states Cox.
There’s no such thing as a perfect fit. Even custom-made bicycles need a little tweaking. Once you have the bicycle, have a friend or local bike mechanic help you make adjustments to dial-in your unique fit.
There are two key places on the bike where you can make adjustments to customize the fit: the handlebars and seat. As Cox says, “Know that you must adjust the seat and handlebars to truly size a bike.”
Have someone knowledgeable assess your riding position and help you make adjustments. My husband was a bike mechanic so I call on him often. Many local bike shops also offer “bike fitting” sessions, with or without computers. The money you spend is well worth it to get a good fit.
Handlebar adjustments: If you’re uncomfortable riding your bike, the answer may be your handlebars. If you have too much of a reach between your seat and bars, you’ll feel it in your back, hands and shoulders. If the angle and height are wrong, you’ll notice it. If your mountain bike bars are too wide for your shoulders, you’ll notice it there and in your hands. A few tweaks here and there can add to your riding comfort.
Most riders like handlebars to be even with the seat. Racers or mountain bikers might want it 1-2” lower. Your elbows should be slightly bent and hands resting gently on bars, without a lot of weight on them. You should be able to reach the brakes and shift levers easily.
Handlebar adjustments: Handlebar height above stem; handlebar width; handlebar angle; stem length and angle; and type of bars, grips and handlebar tape (some come with extra padding).
Seat adjustments: Seat position is crucial to a comfortable ride. If your seat is too far forward or too far back, you’ll notice it. If it’s tilted up or back, your ride will be uncomfortable. Most riders do better with a seat that’s level with the ground, but you can make adjustments for your comfort.
Seat height is important. If it’s too high, you’ll have trouble reaching the pedals, getting a powerful pedal stroke, and getting off the bike safely. If it’s too low, you’ll lose pedal power and risk knee discomfort. Play around with different seat heights to find the one that works for you. You should be able to sit on the seat, with feet on the pedals, with a slight bend in your knees.
Seat adjustments: seat height; angle/tilt; how far back or forward; and type of seat — some are more comfortable than others.
As you ride your bicycle, take stock of how everything feels. If you’re uncomfortable, something needs fixing. If you can’t handle the bike the way you want to, figure out why. It doesn’t take a lot of time and money to get the right fit — just patience and persistence. Why suffer? Get help from your local bike shop mechanics and improve your ride.
Enjoy the ride!
Upcoming events
Great Glen Trails Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen — Aug. 6-7. For information, go to tinyurl.com/ms8rtd8a.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.