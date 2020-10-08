Looking for something to do as a family this holiday weekend? How about a scavenger hunt? The Mount Washington Valley Trails Association’s Rec Path Committee is sponsoring a “Fall Family Fun Scavenger Hunt” for the month of October.
Go to their website mwvrecpath.org/ download the “Scavenger Hunt Grid,” and pick a trail, path, or road nearby and start your hunt for items on the grid. Some are easy to find like chipmunks and leaves. Others like ladybugs and blackberries may be harder to spot.
Where you go is up to your family. Pick a local hiking/biking trail, rail trail or rec path to start your hunt. See how many items you can cross off the grid. If you don’t find them all the first time, go out again, pick another trail and keep “scavenging,” until you find them all. At the end of this article, I’ve listed several suggestions for places to go. When I could find them, I included links to maps.
The Scavenger Hunt lasts for all of October, ending on Oct. 31, so there’s plenty of time and opportunities to cross off the items on the grid. If you can’t get to a trail, just walk around your yard. I’ll bet you’ll find many of the items.
What do you do with your completed forms? Mail, scan or take a picture with your phone of completed grids to mwvrp@mtwashingtonvalley.org. Even if you don’t complete the whole grid, send in your “Bingo” finds — a row or column completed.
Scavenger Hunt participants will be recognized on Mount Washington Valley Rec Path’s Facebook page and in its monthly newsletter. There are also a limited number of prizes for the first grids received. Don’t delay! Send in your completed scavenger hunt as soon as you can.
Participants are also encouraged to send in pictures and comments to the Rec Path’s Facebook page: tinyurl.com/yxozgz3p. Share your family adventures with others.
How do you do the hunt? Anyway, you want, You can walk, run, hike, bike, rollerblade or take the stroller with your family. Do it all in one day or go out several times to fill the grid. Use the grid to sharpen your senses.
Why a scavenger hunt this time of year? Fall is a great time for families to be outdoors. The Mount Washington Valley Trails Association’s Rec Path Committee created the scavenger hunt as a fun way to encourage families to explore the many trails we have in the Valley.
Anyone who has hiked or biked with kids knows you have to keep them engaged. If you don’t, there’ll be whining, “When will we get there?” and “boring” comments.
Add a little “hunt” to the trail and you change the dynamics. Try a little “with my eye, I spy XXX” challenge to inspire children to search for items on the grid.
Who is the Mount Washington Valley Trails Association? The MWVTA has been working “to build and maintain multiple-use trails and recreation paths within the Mount Washington Valley area of New Hampshire that provide residents and visitors with opportunities for safe, family-oriented recreation and transportation.”
The Rec Path Committee is part of MWVTA. Their focus is the creation of a recreation trail that goes from Bartlett to the Maine border, linking up with the Mountain Division Trail. Phase I of that trail is being worked on now. It will be a paved, ADA approved trail that will go from Cranmore Mountain Resort to Hemlock Lane, for a distance of 2.9 miles.
Once MWVTA receives the needed permits from the state, construction will begin. Maybe future scavenger hunts and events can take place there.
What will you and your family get out of this activity? Hopefully, fun, exercise, fresh air, explorations and awareness of all the natural beauty around us. Get your grid in early and you might win a prize and special recognition. The main point is to enjoy the outdoors with your family while having a little extra fun, “hunting” for items. Grab a grid and become nature sleuths!
A few weeks ago, we tried out the “Fall Family Fun Scavenger Hunt” grid with our grandkids Iver, age 7, and Juliet, 4. Before we even left our yard, we had spotted several items — a wooly bear, webworms and chipmunks.
On our hike into Madison’s Lead Mine, we spied even more — a blackbird, a maple leaf and a piece of granite. The grandkids could have found more, but they were more interested in investigating the rocks and the lead mine layout that day. Next time we go out walking, we’ll work on finishing our grid. With more than three weeks to go until Halloween, I think we’ll make it!
The following is a list of some “family-friendly” trails and paths in the Mount Washington Valley for families and friends to explore on their scavenger hunts by walking or riding. You may know of others to try:
1. MWV Age-Friendly Community list of walkable trails: tinyurl.com/y6lxepeo
2. Mountain Division Trail in Fryeburg: tinyurl.com/y5u2slsm
3. Whitaker Woods Trail, North Conway: tinyurl.com/y93jha6x
4. Echo Lake State Park trails, North Conway: tinyurl.com/y6dyd8o7
5. Marshall Conservation Area, West Side Road, North Conway: tinyurl.com/yyynla89
6. Albany Town Forest, off Route 112, Kancamagus Highway: tinyurl.com/y29vau8e
7. Believe in Books, Theatre in the Woods Trails, Intervale: tinyurl.com/y6n9jdgr
8. Thorne Pond Conservation Area, Bartlett: tinyurl.com/y4w5vl47
9. Morrell Family Community Complex, Bartlett: tinyurl.com/y4o8tpth
10.Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Jackson: tinyurl.com/y5chv8cj
11. Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany: tinyurl.com/yydwaxzu
12. Conway Rec Path, starting at Smith Eastman Park in Conway: tinyurl.com/y62p34lb
13. Freedom Town Forest in Freedom: tinyurl.com/y8pxoslp
14. WM National Forest Trails and Forest Service Roads: tinyurl.com/y658anf5
15. Great Glen Trails, Pinkham Notch: tinyurl.com/y93jha6x
16. Presidential Range Rail Trail, Gorham: tinyurl.com/yyskz8fe
Upcoming events:
Fall Family Fun Scavenger Hunt: from now until Oct. 31. Download information and scavenger hunt grid from tinyurl.com/yx9zj26z
The Howler, Summer Race Series: Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Rogers Crossing, Bartlett (near Bear Peak). It’s a mountain bike race with a 3-mile loop course. Different numbers of loops are completed by different categories of riders, in a time trial format.
Adults pay $20 on bikereg or $25 day of the race. Kids are free. Limit of 100 riders. Sponsored by Matty B’s Mountainside Cafe, Pro Tune, Maine Turf, Saco River Brewing, J-Town Deli, and P1 Timing. For more info, go to tinyurl.com/y26pqvsz.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Glen.
