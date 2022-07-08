On the Fourth of July weekend, my son (Joe Minnich) and his family were looking for a place to ride bikes. Their goal was to find trails that everyone could ride and enjoy. Packing up four mountain bikes of various sizes, they headed to Bartlett’s Thorne Pond Conservation Area.
Thorne Pond Conservation Area is on Route 302 in Bartlett, right across from Attitash’s Bear Peak/Grand Summit Hotel entrance. It is named for Thaddeus Thorne, an early general manager at Attitash. The pond was created to provide water for Attitash’s snowmaking operation.
A wrought-iron gate, carved with a beautiful wildlife scene marks the entrance along with a wooden kiosk and split rail fence. The kiosk pays tribute to the late Nancy Chandler, a local naturalist and photographer. She was a longtime employee of Attitash and worked for them as a naturalist, snowshoe and hiking guide. Thorne Pond was right in her backyard and a place she visited frequently.
The conservation area is designed to be a four-season recreational area. Thorne Pond is a stocked pond for catch-and-release fishing. Nearby, the Saco River offers swimming and scenic views. Across the river, Saco Slabs granite outcroppings offer rock climbing opportunities. In winter, Bear Notch Ski Touring trails bring Nordic skiers and snowshoers here. In every season, you’ll spot dog walkers here.
Mountain bikers and walkers have 12 miles of easy to moderate single and double-track trails to explore from Thorne Pond to Attitash’s River Run Condominium Development. Since Attitash no longer offers horseback riding, you can go all the way to the Fields of Attitash to add more mileage.
Riverside trails running over a mile from Thorne Pond to the fields offer lots of opportunities for quick dips and scenic views. Three rocky beaches along the way — Thorne, Bear and Saco — call hot riders and walkers in to cool off.
The trails were just right for Joe’s family. He’s an experienced mountain biker, but his wife, Hayden, hadn’t ridden in a long time. She was riding my mountain bike for the first time. Iver, almost 9, has done a fair amount of single-track but hasn’t ridden as much this year. His 6-year-old sister, Juliet, just inherited his first geared bike and is learning the nuances of shifting. Thorne Pond and Attitash Mountain Village trails were good for all.
As Joe told me after their ride, “Trails are flat, but squiggly and fun, the river’s beautiful, and the whole family can enjoy them.”
Hayden posted about her experience, “My first mountain bike ride in roughly 25 years began with me pretty sure I was going over the handlebars on the ‘easy’ trail my husband picked — but ended with an unexpected dip in the Saco River. I’ll take it!”
Any ride on a hot day that ends with a swim is a good one. Thorne Pond trails offer both riding and dipping.
For riders wanting a little more technical challenge, there are recently added single-track trails built by Jeremiah Beach near Rogers’ Crossing. These were used a few weeks ago for Race No. 2 of the Summer Series. With names like “Zig” and “Zag” and “The Plunge,” riders get to tackle old river bank cuts and twisty-turning trails.
The best map I’ve found of the trail network is on Attitash Mountain Village’s website, under “Trail Map” (tinyurl.com/mr4a9zck). It shows old trails and the new ones Jeremiah built. It even shows the trails across from Thorne Pond at Bear Peak. Those trails were part of the Stan and Dan’s Race Series held there years ago. For mountain bikers wanting some climbing and technical challenge, they offer another ride option.
Thorne Pond Conservation Area ticks off all the boxes for a family fun ride. It’s very accessible and easy to find. Trails are mostly flat and smooth for easy riding for all ages and abilities. They have enough turns and twists and dips to make them interesting. Riding along the river bank is just plain fun.
Rides can be of any duration, taking into account the energy and interest of the smallest rider. Along the way, there are mountain and river views and a fitness trail to try. On hot days, there’s always the possibility of a refreshing river dip at the end.
Wildlife sightings and encounters are possible, too. There are many birds to spot and fish to catch. I’ve even encountered a bear on the trails, as well as deer. Unfortunately, ticks also like to hang out there, so check yourself and your kids. You never know what you’ll see at Thorne Pond if you pay attention.
The one thing I haven’t seen in my trips to Thorne Pond are crowds. The parking lot may be full, but there’s plenty of room for people to spread out on the trails and beaches. When I ride there, usually midweek, I rarely encounter other people. It may be more crowded on the weekends, but there’s space for all.
For riders looking for a longer, more challenging outing, they could use the Thorne Pond/Attitash trails as a warm-up, then cross over Route 302 to Bear Peak and Grand Summit. There, they could sample the Stan and Dan’s race course, then pick up Bear Notch Trail No. 40 and other trails along the railroad track and head toward Bartlett Village. Before Bear Notch Road, there will be trails climbing up its left side. If riders keep climbing up No. 40, No. 41 and No. 42, soon or later, they’ll come to the steep climb up to Pothole Falls on No. 43. It’s worth the climb, but be careful around the falls. It’s slippery and people have been hurt there.
A quick swoop down from the falls, and riders are back in the Village, ready to pedal back to Thorne Pond. A cool Saco River will be waiting for them.
Take your family and friends to Thorn Pond soon to experience mellow riding, great views, and refreshing waters.
Upcoming events
• Great Glen Trails Summer Mountain Bike Race Series — Tuesdays 3:30-7 p.m., through Aug. 2. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/2p9ysnmm.
• “Chalk the Trail” sponsored by the town of Fryeburg and Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club — Saturday, July 9, 9-11 a.m. The rain date is July 10. Location: the Visitors’ Center in Fryeburg, Maine. The Town of Fryeburg will hand out chalk and let the kids draw on the rail trail. There will be a bike safety station presented by the Fryeburg Police Department. The MW BC will be fitting helmets for kids.
• Cranmore Mountain Mini Meisters Downhill Bike Series for children aged 13 and under: Mondays, July 11, 18, 25, and Aug. 1, from 4-6 p.m. For information, go totinyurl.com/ys3szx4f.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.