Exploring new places to mountain bike is always an adventure. You don’t really know what the trails will be like until you put your wheel to the ground and ride them. Different places have different styles of trail building and the terrain varies from place to place. Who knows what will be around the next corner or over the hill? Pedaling in new territory is always a process of discovery.
Last Sunday, I decided to go exploring in Wolfeboro. An article in the July 24 edition of the New Hampshire Sunday News tweaked my interest. Robert Levy’s column, “Wolfeboro Singletrack Alliance, Lakes Region’s best-kept secret wants you to find them,” caught my eye. I had also heard from friends that there were four trail systems in that area. It was time for a trip to Wolfeboro.
My riding friends were busy that day, so I went solo. Before I went, I did some research so I could formulate my ride plan. I knew I probably couldn’t hit all four areas, but I could sample at least a couple. The Wolfeboro Singletrack Alliance’s website (wolfeborosingletrack.org) gave me all the information I needed. In the “All trails” section, it listed networks — Abenaki, Fernald, Sewall Woods Conservation Area and Trask Mountain — and described the type of riding and difficulty. ”Click here” buttons took me to more information and trail maps.
Three of the areas are close to downtown Wolfeboro. Trask Mountain is farther out, almost to Ossipee on Old Route 28. I decided to focus on the in-town areas. If I drove into town on Route 109, I could hit Sewall and then Abenaki. On the way out of town on Route 28/109, if I had time, I could ride at Fernald Station.
Each area is unique and owned by different groups. The 179 acres Sewall Woods Conservation Area is owned by the Lakes Region Conservation Trust. Abenaki is owned by the Town of Wolfeboro. Trask Mountain and Fernald Station belong to the Wolfeboro Conservation Commission.
In January 2018, the Wolfeboro Singletrack Alliance was formed to coordinate the four areas and work in partnership with the different landowners. As it says on its website, “Wolfeboro Singletrack Alliance (WSA) does not own any of the trails. WSA only helps fund the build-out and maintenance of the trails.
“The Wolfeboro Singletrack Alliance (WSA) is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing and maintaining sustainable, multi-use trails in Wolfeboro for people of all ages and skill levels.”
They manage 16 miles of trails, ranging from “rake n’ ride” hand-built trails to machine-built, flow trails.
As WSA President Cris Dow said in the article, “In just over four years, we have accomplished a lot.” This year, they built one new trail at Fernald and two at Abenaki. They’re working on expanding the network and improving the trails and making connections.
Crucial to WSA’s success has been the support of many local businesses and the public, who see the benefits of their trail work to the community and economy. Burnt Timber Brewery, Beveridge Craft Beer, the Yum Yum Shop and Nordic Skier are big supporters. Jeremiah Beach’s business, Pro Tune, promotes riding at Abenaki by hosting a Summer Race Series meet there.
Here’s a sampling of the riding I found in my wanderings on Wolfeboro Singletrack Alliance’s trails: Sewall Woods Conservation Area — in the parking lot at the end of Clow Road off Pleasant Street, I saw a father and son pull in with mountain bikes. I approached them to find out where to go. They were local but hadn’t ridden there in a while. I asked if I could ride with them and see what we could discover.
Sewall Woods is a lot like Whitaker Woods. There are 5 miles of wide, beginner double-track trails and intermediate single-track trails. It’s a good place for families to ride because of this variety.
Like Whitaker Woods in North Conway, in winter, the wide trails are groomed for Nordic skiing by the Wolfeboro Cross-Country Ski Association and the narrow trails are their snowshoe trails. Unlike Whitaker, dogs, walkers and fat bikers are not allowed when trails are groomed.
We entered the woods, passing by the winter clubhouse and kiosk. Wide trails led in different directions. Interspersed between them were some fun, windy single-track trails. Paul and his son Dominic led the way over rocks, roots and bridges. At junctions, we guessed which way to go, always looking for single-track. Most of the riding was relatively flat, but there were some climbs and an exciting downhill, called the “Eye Opener.”
After about an hour of riding and 3.4 miles, we headed back to the parking lot. I asked Paul about Abenaki and how to get there. He offered to show me the way, so I followed him north on Route 109 to Waumbeck Road. It cuts over to Route 109 A. A right turn there brought me quickly to the Abenaki Ski Area sign and right turn.
Abenaki — the ice arena (Pop Whalen Arena) there is under construction and signs at the entrance said the road was closed. I pulled in and surveyed the scene. There were no other cars or riders in sight.
Looking at the map later, I realized I could have entered the trail system from the other end, off Filter Bed Road, nearer town. I probably would have seen riders there — next time.
This area has 5 miles of “intermediate/advanced singletrack and flow trails.” It also has ramps, bridges, and jumps. It sounds like Cranmore and the Hurricane Mountain Zone. Because I was alone, I decided not to try the trails that day.
Fernald Station — looking at the map, I could see that Route 109A joins Route 28 and that would take me in the direction of Fernald Station. Turning right on Route 109, I came to a parking lot on the left. The trail system is a short distance from there, off the Cotton Valley Rail Trail.
A woman unloading her mountain bike told me there was a “skills park” on the left before a bridge. The other trails and Willey Brook Conservation Area kiosk were just past it.
The 3.5 miles of trails here are rated “beginner single-track” and the terrain is not very hilly. In winter, this is a groomed fat biking area.
Starting at the kiosk, I took a “Sunday Drive” that follows Willey Brook uphill. The water was low, but it was still a scenic ride. Turning on Madison, I took that to Tidbit and finished at the kiosk.
Back on the rail trail, I stopped to check out the “skills park.” By a granite bench, a trail led to it. The trails looked brand new, with all sorts of interesting rock features and berms. There were lots of twists and turns in a small area, like a giant pump track. Kids and adults would have fun here testing out their skills. After “playing “there a while, I turned around and headed back to the car.
Some other time, hopefully with friends, I’ll sample Abenaki and Trask Mountain. There are plenty of wanderings to be done in Wolfeboro and lots of places to visit afterward for cool beverages and good food. See if you can find these WSA trails and give them a ride.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
