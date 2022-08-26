Exploring new places to mountain bike is always an adventure. You don’t really know what the trails will be like until you put your wheel to the ground and ride them. Different places have different styles of trail building and the terrain varies from place to place. Who knows what will be around the next corner or over the hill? Pedaling in new territory is always a process of discovery.

Last Sunday, I decided to go exploring in Wolfeboro. An article in the July 24 edition of the New Hampshire Sunday News tweaked my interest. Robert Levy’s column, “Wolfeboro Singletrack Alliance, Lakes Region’s best-kept secret wants you to find them,” caught my eye. I had also heard from friends that there were four trail systems in that area. It was time for a trip to Wolfeboro.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.