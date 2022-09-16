Have you noticed more electric-powered devices on Mount Washington Valley’s roads this summer? Termed “micromobility” devices in some cities, include e-bikes, e-scooters and e-skateboards. They are designed to transport one person in a sitting or standing position. Electric motors provide power when activated by pedaling, throttle or remote control.
E-bikes have been around for a while and are becoming very popular. Local bike shops have arrays of e-bikes from comfort style bikes to mountain bike and road bike carbon models. They have different features, weights and prices. Prices for e-bikes can go from $750 to $14,000!
E-bikes are divided into three categories: Class 1, 2, and 3. According to the biketoworkday.us website, “Class 1 e-bikes do not have throttle but provide user pedal assistance and power. It has a maximum speed of almost 20 mph. On the other hand, Class 2 e-bikes have pedal-assisted power and a throttle. They also have a max speed of 20 mph. Lastly, the Class 3 e-bikes can run up to 28 mph and are equipped with both a throttle and pedal-assisted power.”
E-scooters are scooters with electric motors that transport people standing up, like traditional scooters. They are not the same as mobility scooters, designed for those with physical limitations. People steer them using the handlebars and use a throttle to control speed. E-scooters can go 15-20 mph, depending on the model and mode. E-scooters range in price from $400 to $1000.
E-skateboards are another micromobility device. They can go 15-30 mph or more. Speed and braking are controlled by remote control. The costs can range from $300 to $2000.
There are many benefits to using these e-motorized devices. They provide a transportation alternative to driving gas-powered vehicles. They have a low carbon footprint, ease congestion and create fewer traffic jams. With their ability to move quickly in and out of traffic, they increase people’s mobility. These e-devices are easier to park and store.
The lower cost of micromobility devices makes them an affordable transportation option for those that can’t afford or don’t want to own cars. They’re relatively inexpensive to run, there’s no gas to buy or registration and insurance costs. These electric devices are cheap and efficient. No wonder they’re growing in popularity.
Many of my friends now own e-bikes. They were cyclists who wanted to keep riding but were hampered by age, injury or other conditions. For someone with bad knees or hips, they offer a ride with less stress on those joints. E-bikes give that little bit of extra assistance to make it up steep hills or keep up with the group or partner.
These micromobility devices get people outside and moving about the community. They can see the sights, be outdoors and get to their destinations more quickly than they can by walking. However, there can be downsides to their use, too.
In the case of these electric bikes, scooters and skateboards, technology has gotten ahead of regulation and transportation planning. Cities and towns are just now starting to think about where they can be used and how.
When I reviewed New England state regulations from 2020 for e-scooters and skateboards, I found some states classify them as motor vehicles (Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts) and require driver’s licenses to operate.
Other states like New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, classified them with bicycles and subject to “rules of the road.” Most states allowed them to be used on the roadway and in bike lanes, but not on the sidewalks. Helmets did not seem to be mandatory.
I’m currently checking into more specific rules and issues for New Hampshire and Conway and will let you know what I find out.
These electric-powered devices are similar, but not the same as non-motorized bikes, scooters and skateboards. These devices are capable of faster speeds and are heavier. They may be more difficult to control and stop quickly. Inexperienced or careless users can cause harm to themselves and others.
In an article in a Ventnor, N.J. publication (tinyurl.com/2m8rjf24), it mentions the impact of e-bike use: “In Holland, e-bikes now make up a third of all sales, a trend accompanied by a near doubling of cycling fatalities over the past year. Experts say that, in part, the danger lies in the sheer weight of the new machines, which — with a battery, a motor and a sturdy frame to support them — can cause significant damage. The battery, motor, extra components and reinforced frame make e-bikes inherently heavier than standard bikes — 20 pounds or more.”
In Ventnor, there were problems with people using e-devices on the boardwalk and roads, causing safety issues with pedestrians and other slower-moving users. As cited in the article, e-bikes are “Heavy, silent and relatively fast. Some electric bikes are tweaked to go much faster than 20 mph. Too fast for boardwalks and bike lanes. Too slow for roads. A nightmare for pedestrians.”
Added to the speed and weight factor is the stopping power of the brakes and wheel size. Most e-bikes seem to be well equipped with disc brakes and wider tires, but it still may take longer to stop a heavier bike going fast. E-scooters with smaller tires have difficulty navigating rougher pavement. E-skateboards can go ridiculously fast but have no shell to protect the rider and only a remote control braking system. It’s no wonder that “Emergency room doctors are asking patients to explain their injuries. A surge of broken bones is connected to electric scooters, bikes and skateboards,” the website downbeachbuzz states.
The behavior of the users is part of the problem. What I’ve seen here in the Mount Washington Valley this summer is a blatant disregard for the rules of the road. People on e-bikes and other devices are zipping around on the roads, not stopping at stop signs or traffic signals, not signaling turns and cutting across several lanes of traffic. They’re not visible with bright clothing and lights, making them harder to spot and avoid.
Not all electric device users are riding dangerously or carelessly, but I’ve seen enough crazy behavior from some, that I give them a wide berth. My guess is users who are riding unsafely are not educated cyclists who know how to follow the rules of the road.
Oftentimes, they’re teenagers or young adults who want to get where they’re going fast. I saw one of these riders, riding with no hands, carrying a takeout box in one hand and a cell phone in the other. I stayed way back. I wasn’t surprised when he didn’t stop at the stop sign by John Fuller or when he didn’t signal a left turn. He wasn’t thinking about other road users or safety.
A reader’s comment to the downbeachbuzz article summed it up when he wrote, “It’s not the bike, scooters, skateboards or cars, it’s the people who use them. Some people are responsible and some I just shake my head at.”
Electric-powered bikes, scooters and skateboards offer many mobility and transportation benefits to their users. However, with the privilege of operating them on roads and pathways also comes responsibility. Users need to follow the rules of the road and trail and be courteous to others.
Upcoming events
Summer Race Series No. 5: Fat Tire Weekend at Fields of Attitash — Sept. 23-25. Friday: Group ride and camping, Saturday: race day and camping, and Sunday: Tour de Valley — 25-40 and more miles to choose from, with refreshments at Matty B’s after.
Ride NoCo Fall Trails Day: Oct. 1, starting at 10 a.m. with trail work, a raffle at 1 p.m., group rides at 2 p.m. and post-ride refreshments at Ledge Brewing Co. For details, go to ridenoco.org/news.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.