Have you noticed more electric-powered devices on Mount Washington Valley’s roads this summer? Termed “micromobility” devices in some cities, include e-bikes, e-scooters and e-skateboards. They are designed to transport one person in a sitting or standing position. Electric motors provide power when activated by pedaling, throttle or remote control.

E-bikes have been around for a while and are becoming very popular. Local bike shops have arrays of e-bikes from comfort style bikes to mountain bike and road bike carbon models. They have different features, weights and prices. Prices for e-bikes can go from $750 to $14,000!

