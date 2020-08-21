Mountain bike equipment is always evolving to meet riders’ needs and style. Front shocks and rear suspension were added to make riding over rough terrain more comfortable. Disk brakes replaced V-brakes for better stopping power. Tires grew and got fatter as bikers searched for perfect rides over roots and rocks.
Ride with any group of mountain bikers and check out their pedals. You’ll see a gamut of choices, evidence of pedal evolution and preference. Ask them about their choices. You’ll get a wide range of answers, ranging from those that go flat to those that like to “click-in.” I’m experimenting by trying both to see what works best for me.
That’s the crux of the issue. There’s no right or wrong pedal choice — it’s more about rider’s needs and comfort levels- what works for him or her. People will argue on both sides of the flat versus clipless pedal issue about which one is more efficient, safer, cooler or more versatile. In the end, it comes down to using what feels most comfortable to you. Try different styles and come to your own conclusions.
There’s quite a history of pedal development. In the beginning, mountain bike pedals were adaptations of either BMX (bicycle motocross) or road bike pedals.
Chris Krug, longtime valley rider/mechanic, guide and owner of Eastside Bike Guides Mobile Bike Repair, shared his experience with pedals: “Flat pedals have been my tool of choice for riding since the mid-'80s. At the time most mountain bikes came equipped with some flavor of ‘Bear Trap’ pedals which were adopted from the BMX racing circles. They were platform pedal with more aggressive points and a wider cage than you would see on your average Schwinn and looked very much like an actual bear trap.”
There are two basic pedal types, with many variations: platform and Clipless. Platform pedals provide a wider surface for the shoe to rest on. In the platform pedal’s evolution for road and mountain biking, toe clips and straps were added to attach the rider’s shoes to the pedals. These gave the user more control over the pedal movements. People are still using this “basket and strap” system, but most mountain bikers have abandoned them. Catching cages on roots or not being able to easily get in or out of them in a tricky situation made them a dangerous.
Another pedal variation adopted from road biking was the “quill” system. Attached to the pedal were toe clips with straps to tighten them around the foot. Cleats were added to cyclists’ shoes to insert into a slot at the back of the pedal for more pedal efficiency. Riders had to either reach down to loosen toe straps to get out or leave it loose, losing pedal efficiency. For mountain bikers, it wasn’t a great option.
Many mountain bikers next tried “power straps” or “power grips” as an interim step. There was no toe clip. Instead, a strap went diagonally across the pedal. Riders inserted their feet, rotated their heels in to tighten the strap and rotated heels out to loosen. They worked for us in the 90s. They’re still available today, but most mountain bikers abandoned them for “clipless” systems. Clipless pedals are also called “clip in,” “step-in” or “click in.”
Clipless refers to the absence of a toe clip. They require a special shoe fitted with a “cleat” that locks into a slot on the pedal. We first started using them on our road bikes to improve pedal efficiency. As we gained confidence and skill getting in and out of them, we tried them on our mountain bikes.
Many mountain bikers I questioned still prefer the clipless system, feeling it gives them better connection and control. There have been many variations on this system over the years, and new adaptations are being created every day.
Some of the clipless pedals people are still using are the Speedplay “Frogs,” Ritchey Mountain Bike pedals (my personal choice), Shimano’s SPD’s (Shimano Pedaling Dynamics), Crankbrothers Eggbeaters, Shimano XTR MTB and more. Local mountain bike riders I polled who prefer the clipless system — Dave Kinsman (Shimano XTR SPD), Bill Buick (Shimano XTR MTB), Jeanne Lee (Shimano SPD), Phil Ostroski (Shimano XTR) — all said they liked the control and efficiency. Kinsman shared that he “set the release pretty light so I can pull out in an emergency.” Others use this tactic, too.
Why then the change to riding flat pedals? Krug put it into perspective: “Eventually, as mountain biking evolved various pedal retention systems evolved. Most of us, including myself, tried all the options, and most had merit. But for upper-level technical riding, the flat pedal option reigned supreme. Especially in the early to mid-2000s with the advent of the ‘Freeride’ movement which put riders into situations where being locked into a pedal would be disastrous when things went awry.”
Today’s flat pedals aren’t the same as the platform pedals of old. Krug told me, “Good flats are generally metal or high-quality composite and have metal "pins" that bite into the sole of the shoe. This provides grip in a wide range of conditions and is critical for achieving the best performance for flat pedal riding."
Many riders shifted over to flat pedal riding as trails became smoother, technical and fast. Not being clicked in gave riders more options for putting a foot down on a curve, getting on and off pedals, and avoiding crashes. They could easily adjust where their feet were on the pedals to maximize efficiency and control. They could wear shoes that they could walk in over rough or slippery sections.
Doug Armstrong related, since he switched over to flat pedals, that, “I have enjoyed biking much more. It is much less hassle now on both mountain bike and road bike … use my normal walking shoes, less worry about falling before setting my foot down, more apt to walk into a store during a ride, etc.”
Other flat pedal users like Jeanne Twehous and Ken Parham cite that they feel more comfortable riding flat pedals on the trails. Both mention experiencing more control and confidence.
Krug has many reasons he recommends riding flat pedals- safety in crash not being locked in, more float on the pedals and bike, and walkable footwear option. He believes, “Flats teach you to ride the bike to its fullest potential without the "crutch" that clips provide. This makes you a better all-round rider even if you decide to go with a clip-in system later.”
Mountain bikers are always experimenting with what works for them. Local rider, Pete Ostroski is currently using a Crankbrothers adaptation of their old “Eggbeater” style. It has the eggbeater mechanism in the middle, surrounded by a flat pedal with studs — a sort of “hybrid.” My son just purchased the Crankbrother’s Doubleshot which has a click-in on one side and flat on the other for more versatility. Just another evidence of pedal evolution.
There you have it! There are many opinions and options for pedal choices. To decide which one works for you, try different ones on a demo bike or by switching out your pedals. I just put Chester flat pedals on my mountain bike to see what the experience is about. Look for a follow-up article about riding flat.
Weather’s great — grab the bike and go pedal!
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.