You want to cycle on dirt, with choices ranging from gated forest service road with no traffic, dirt roads with some traffic, off-road trails or a combination of all these? If you’re prepared, the possibilities for great rides are there. Factor in what you think you might encounter and hope you don’t.
What do you need?
Preparations include picking the right bike for the territory. If it’s going to be rough and you might want a trail option, take a mountain bike with some suspension. If you’re riding mostly packed dirt roads, a gravel grinder or hybrid bike might do it for you. Even road bikes with wider tires (25C) can handle dirt roads.
When going dirt riding, carry extra clothing for changing weather. Pack the necessary tools to deal with breakdowns. When the CO2 canister runs out, you’ll miss your pump and a tire repair kit. Throw in a headlamp, just in case you’re still in the woods after dark.
Pack plenty of bug dope, sunscreen and an ample supply of water and snacks, especially when you take kids along. Throw some Band-Aids in, just in case.
If you’re out there, far from help, you have to be self-sustaining. Don’t count on your cell phone to get you out of trouble.
If you have a map, take it with you so you can plan alternate routes and find your way out. Phone apps and GPS maps are handy as long as you have enough signal and battery life. Paper maps never run out of either.
You can ride alone, take a friend or the whole family. It helps to have company when you’re exploring. However, going solo can add to the adventure and lets you ride “your ride.” If you go alone, it’s a good idea to let someone know where you’re going. If you don’t get back before nightfall, they’ll know where to send the posse.
Where to go
This week’s ride suggestion is suitable for families and riders looking for a fun, quick workout not too far from town. A mountain bike would be the best ride choice.
Albany Town Forest: From the light on Route 16 in Conway where the Kancamagus Highway (Route 112) starts, drive a little over a ½ mile past the Saco Ranger Station. Look for a “Brake Moose” sign on the right. Just past the sign, you’ll find a small pull-in parking lot. Ride past the gate, and go to the kiosk ahead to see a map of trails. The easier trails head right. There are about 5 miles of trails of varying difficulty, from wide forest trails to single-track.
An alternate entrance can be found by turning in at the Saco Ranger Station, bearing left at the parking lot, and taking the dirt road to the gate. There’s limited parking there and signs warning not to block the road to the left. Ride around the gate on the right. The road takes you out to open fields and the remote control airplane club “airstrip.” A kiosk with map announces you’re at the “Ray Burton Field,” an acknowledgment to late the N.H. Executive Councilor's support of this forest.
Fortunately, I can ride my bike or run here from home. If I need a quick early morning or late afternoon workout, I can zip down to the forest, link trails and get back home in an hour or two, depending on my choices. Even in winter, I come here to snowshoe, ski and micro-spike.
This spring, the forest has seen an uptick in use as people stuck at home looked for ways to get out and recreate. I’ve seen more dog walkers, runners, mountain-biking families and hikers there lately. Wednesday, I even saw evidence of recent equestrian traffic.
The 300-acre Albany Town Forest is only eight years old. In 2012, the Town of Albany purchased the land to “provide both open space, recreation and natural resources for the townspeople, area residents and visitors.” Through the efforts of the Town of Albany Conservation Commission, the Trust for Public Land and USVLT (Upper Saco Valley Land Trust), the land was purchased, protected, and given long-term management.
Through a partnership between the Conservation Commission and White Mountain Chapter of NEMBA (New England Mountain Bike Association), the trail system was created. The WMNF made a map, and USVLT contributed money for kiosks and parking area. Now, the forest is there for everyone to use and enjoy.
What I like about Albany Town Forest is the variety of trails and scenery, any time of the year. If I seek open vistas, with mountain and river views, I’ll head to Ray Burton’s Field from the Ranger Station. A .7 mile mowed track, “Trestle Running Loop,” circles the field, heads toward the Swift River Trestle and even links up to the Kennett Middle School playing fields. I often use this for a grassy, flat ride or run to town.
If I’d rather be in shady woods, I start from the Kancamagus Highway parking lot and head past the kiosk on the Crossover Trail. It takes me directly to the Swift River overlook in .1 miles. If I turn right at the junction with Davis Farm Trail, this wide flat trail will lead me to Ray Burton kiosk in .7 miles.
In the fields, I either circle the fields or bear left, looking for the “Swift River Trail” signs. This 1.6-mile trail follows the river and offers some quick dips, climbs, roots and rocks to test riding skills. Stopping at the Thomas O'Connor memorial bench, I catch my breath and enjoy the river view. If I’ve had enough, a left turn puts me on Crossover for a quick trip back to the Kanc parking lot. If I want more riding and challenges, I keep going straight on Swift River Trail.
The Swift River Trail turns away from the river at the forest’s boundary (note “Posted” signs), and links to Davis Farm Trail’s western end. This section has more technical dips, rocky stream crossings, short, steep climbs and swoops that challenge and excite young riders.
A short, but high bridge near the end can be ridden or avoided with a side path turn. At .7 miles, it junctions with Crossover Trail.
There are other variations riders can try to complete their outing. Across the Kanc from the parking lot, a new trail has been added called “Uphill Both Ways.” This 1-mile trail involves a lot of climbing — either way! The trail is well-constructed with bridges over wet areas and smooth, benched switchbacks uphill and down. It offers a good aerobic workout. The payoff is the ride down. If you’re up for the uphill challenge, cross the Kanc and look for the single track into the woods.
Albany Town Forest is one of those “hidden gems” people are just now discovering. Take your bikes, your kids and go try it.
After a great ride, head for lunch or ice cream after at the “Cheese Louise” and “Freeze Louise” Commissary on your way back down the Kanc. to Conway. Enjoy the dirt!
The most up-to-date map of the Albany Town Forest trails can be found at tinyurl.com/yclfpjqa.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
