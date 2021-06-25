Monday, I broke two of my hot weather riding rules. First, I went mountain biking in the hottest part of the day — 90 degrees and humid! Second, instead of taking it easy, I cranked up a steep trail. What was I thinking?
My friend, Jeanne Twehous, and I had a meeting at 1 p.m. If the predicted afternoon storm didn’t happen, we planned to go for a mountain bike ride after. The weather was clear but hot and humid. We decided to go for it anyway.
In early May, we explored a new trail that was being created to connect Cranmore Mountain Resort with Lower Kettle Ridge Trail and the Hurricane Mountain Zone. It’s currently called “Trail 1-Lower Flank Trail,” but I’ve seen it referred to as the “Water Tower Trail” or “Cranmore Connector Trail”, too. It wasn’t completed at that time. We turned around when we hit the “Construction Zone” signs and caution tape. On Monday, we decided to ride the finished trail and make a loop back to Cranmore.
The Lower Flank Trail was built to solve two problems in the Cranmore/Hurricane Mountain area — parking and access to trails. Over-parking at the water tower on Hurricane Mountain Road had become a problem. Access issues had cropped up at Kandahar Lane, which is private property.
Ride NoCo and White Mountain Trail (WMTC) working in collaboration with Mount Washington Valley Trails Association, White Mountains NEMBA, Cranmore Mountain Resort and the Conway Conservation Committee, decided to build a two–way beginner trail to connect the base of Cranmore Mountain Resort to the Hurricane Mountain Zone (HMZ). WMTC raised much of the funds to pay for its construction and REI Coop donated $4,300 to the project. Cranmore generously offered parking at their base lodge. The trail was built by professional trail builders Tyrol Trails (Chris Lewando) with the assistance of Tulip Trails (Corbett Tulip).
The now completed 2-mile trail connects riders to intermediate/expert trails as it intersects Lower Kettle Ridge. It’s built wide to accommodate heavy two-way traffic coming from and going to Red Tail, Sendero and Hurricane Mountain trails. According to the Ride NoCo Nov. 3, 2020 posting, the trail “is serving its purpose: to solve parking issues at the water tower on Hurricane Mountain Road and to resolve access issues on private land around Kandahar Lane. We are excited to see how these positive changes help improve our relationship with nearby landowners and help us better serve our community of riders.”
There still more work to do to restore/relocate the part of Lower Kettle Ridge that was lost when the new corridor was constructed. Ride NoCo plans to work with the original builder of Kettle Ridge Trail to “preserve the natural hand-built and technically challenging character of the section of trail that previously existed. Trail 2 will be a single track, intermediate descent trail with natural and machine built features.” Watch for more on that this summer.
Jeanne and I started behind the Cranmore Base Lodge. Pedaling across the grass, we headed east past the condominiums to the base of the Lower Kandahar ski trail. As we climbed up its base, a wall ahead looked daunting and undoable. Fortunately, the trail dipped into the woods on the left. The wide, rolling connector trail climbed steadily uphill, with switchbacks thrown in to make ascending a little easier. We were still sweating and panting. Maybe, it was too hot a day for this!
Persevering, we cranked on, stubborn riders that we were. I stopped to take pictures, catch my breath and hydrate. Along the way, we saw downhill trails connecting to the corridor. Eventually, we made it to where we had seen construction signs before. They were gone. The rest of the trail was now completed. A welcomed downhill lay ahead with sweeping turns and berms over dirt and ledges.
I knew we had connected to the old Kettle Ridge Trail when the wide trail changed to rooty single-track. A sharp, sudden turn almost separated me and the bike, but I held on. In no time, we were spat out at the Water Tower. We’d made the “connection!”
To return to Cranmore, we ducked down into the woods on a single-track trail that took us to Crown Ridge Road. Riding around the development, Jeanne suddenly rode into the bushes. I hadn’t seen the trail veering off to the right there. Following her, I descended into the woods again. We came out near the condos near Cranmore on Vista Road. We rode back to Cranmore, completing our loop.
I have no idea how far we rode, but it had been a good, sweaty workout! Now, all we had to do was climb one more hill — Skimobile Road — and ride back to Jeanne’s house for a well-deserved cold beverage! That made it all worthwhile.
There are lots of new happenings over at Cranmore Resort and the Hurricane Mountain Zone. Cranmore’s Mountain’s Bike Park is now open for the season, five days a week from Wednesday through Sunday. Lifts are operating 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. They’ve added two new beginner technical trails, Yeti and Jackalope. Check them out at tinyurl.com/5drmwemw.
Cranmore Bike Park offers “family-friendly” lift-serviced, downhill mountain biking. It has “terrain for all ability levels from easy-going smooth flow trails to more technical single-track terrain.”
If you’re new to downhill mountain biking, small group friends and family lessons are available. Cranmore’s Crank Bike and Repair shop can also help you out with rentals, equipment and repairs.
In the Hurricane Mountain Zone, there’s plenty of trails to explore for downhill and uphill riders. Remember to keep your head up for riders, runners and hikers coming from opposite directions. Now, with the Cranmore connector trail completed to the water tower, there are endless possibilities for making loops starting and ending at Cranmore. Unless you like suffering in the heat and humidity, pick a cooler day than I did, grab the bike and see where you can ride.
Upcoming events
June 26: Summer Race Series, 11 a.m., Rogers’ Crossing, Bartlett. The cost is $30. Proceeds to benefit the Morrell Family Community Complex. Register at tinyurl.com/4brmdpx4.
Great Glen Trails Summer Mountain Bike Series — Tuesdays, being June 29 through Aug. 3, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. This is a weekly mountain bike series for all abilities and ages. Racers can ride the long, short or mini-courses.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
