November brings with it unsettling changes. Days are shorter and temperatures are colder. There’s more darkness and less color. Who can get excited about browns and grays? Not me. I wonder where warm days and bright colors have gone. How much longer will I’ll be able to ride my bike?

It’s the time of year to put away garden hoses and lawn furniture. Snow shovels are unearthed and snow blowers get annual tune-ups. The wood is in the basement, waiting to be stacked. The oil tank just got filled with costly fuel. Half the leaves are raked away, the other half is still waiting to fall. One by one, items on the “Prep for Winter” list get checked off.

