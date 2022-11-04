November brings with it unsettling changes. Days are shorter and temperatures are colder. There’s more darkness and less color. Who can get excited about browns and grays? Not me. I wonder where warm days and bright colors have gone. How much longer will I’ll be able to ride my bike?
It’s the time of year to put away garden hoses and lawn furniture. Snow shovels are unearthed and snow blowers get annual tune-ups. The wood is in the basement, waiting to be stacked. The oil tank just got filled with costly fuel. Half the leaves are raked away, the other half is still waiting to fall. One by one, items on the “Prep for Winter” list get checked off.
My road bike is already in the basement, but gravel and mountain bike are still ready to go. Warm cycling clothes replace lightweight summer gear. Rides happen midday when temperatures pass 50 degrees. I’m still riding and want to as long as I can.
Winter fat biking isn’t my thing. When the snow comes, I’ll put my bikes away and get out my skis. However, the beginning of November is just too early. I’m not ready yet to make that seasonal shift.
This is the month when people renew memberships to gyms, yoga studios and athletic training centers. As exercising outdoors becomes harder with cold and rainy weather, less daylight and busy schedules, it’s an effort to stay in shape. Sitting on a couch won’t get you ready for ski season. Work out wherever you can. In a future article, I’ll be reviewing some of those early-season training programs.
Yet, I’m still in “cycling mode” and plan to hit the trails and gravel roads as far into November as I can go. This time of year has its own challenges and rewards for riders.
Besides the weather and gearing up to deal with cold temps, mountain bikers have to deal with leaves, hunters and dying light.
Weather can be dealt with by choosing the right gear. I have multiple layers to choose from, that I can add to or subtract from as I warm up or cool down. Having a big enough pack to store those in is crucial. Fortunately, my hydration pack can fit most of my cold-weather gear.
My first top layer is a wicking T-shirt that keeps my core warm. A long-sleeved, zippered, easy-venting polyester turtleneck comes next. I have multiple weights of those to adjust to temperature ranges. On top of that, I might wear a zippered fitness top, jacket or vest, depending on cold and wind conditions. When I start a cold ride, I wear a windproof shell over all these garments and shed it when the weather and I warm up.
The bottom layers might include full cycling tights or cycling capris, coupled with warm, taller socks. Over those, I wear my bike short shells so I can have pockets for my phone, keys and other essentials.
Head and hands are well covered, too. I start riding with long-fingered gloves or, if it’s really cold, my Craft lobster mittens. If my hands get sweaty, I switch to fingerless gloves. On my head, I wear a ski helmet liner that has a thicker cloth over my ears to keep them warm, but thinner material on top to let my head vent. It’s the best purchase I ever made for cold-weather cycling! If it’s super cold or windy, I might substitute a balaclava for this hat to protect my neck and face.
Leaves are another issue. On trails that haven’t been raked or leaf blown, trails and obstacles can be obscured. A few weeks ago. I rode at East Bear Paw and kept riding off the trail, but I knew immediately when I went in the bushes to turn around and find the way.
Last Saturday, when riding at Albany Town Forest, I was grateful for the blue blazes on the trees that kept me on course. Monday, riding on the Eastside, Pillar to Pond trails seemed to have been cleared and easy to find. However, those across the Powerline were leaf-covered. Many of us found it more challenging to find our way and avoid obstacles. When riding on leaf-strewn trails, go slower and look for the line through the trees. Be sure to watch out for those slick, wet leaves and rocks. Frost and ice add another challenging element too late fall riding.
November is deer hunting season. Many of the places we ride are open to hunting. Make sure you (and your dog if they go with you) are visible. This is the season for “hunter orange.” Avoid riding to places that you know are popular hunting places. Many of us ride in Maine on Sundays when hunting is not allowed, but in New Hampshire, any day could be a hunting day.
Ever notice how fast it gets dark this time of year? One minute, it’s light out, the next, the black curtain drops. It’s time to pack a headlamp to light your way out of the woods.
Despite November’s challenges, there’s still good riding to be had and lots of benefits. Riders don’t have to worry about black flies or mosquitoes. Heat exhaustion and sunburns aren’t likely. Crisp fall air can be invigorating.
Riding when leaves have fallen off the trees opens up a different view of the woods. It’s what I call the “Autumnal Reveal.” Mountain views once hidden by foliage appear. Panoramic outlooks make gravel and mountain bike riding more interesting. Things you never noticed along the road and trail show themselves.
One fall, after riding up and down Potter Road all year long, I spied a deep hole beside the road. I discovered an old dug well that I’d never seen before. That discovery prompted me to look for other signs of human habitation there. Peter, my husband, and I found cellar holes, tools and bottles nearby.
“Stick season” as November is called opens a window into the woods. With no foliage to hide features, riders can perceive an area’s topography. Ravines, eskers, boulders, vernal pools and apple orchards all come into view. As Peter and I walked the Kissing Bridge Trail in Jackson on Tuesday, we saw all that. Stark November uncovered the woods for us.
Winter is coming and I’m looking forward to cross-country skiing again soon. However, I won’t abandon my cycling pursuits yet. It’s still a fun and challenging time to ride. Layer up, wear some orange and go explore November trails and roads while you can. See you out there.
Gearing up for the ski season? Visit Jackson Ski Touring Foundation’s Ski Swap on Saturday, Nov. 5. It goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be all sorts of gear and clothing for sale.
This coming week, check out Eastern Slope Ski Club’s ski swap at North Conway Community Center, beginning on Friday, Nov. 11, from 2-7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be lots of bargains for alpine ski and snowboard enthusiasts. Time to think ahead to the next season.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
