It’s easy this time of year finding newly picked produce around the valley. Farm stands, whether it be the results of work from full-time farmers or backyard hobbyist gardeners, abound on many backroads that also happen to be favored cycling lanes.
There certainly are valley stalwarts and markets but mom and pop farm stands also sprout up along the winding roads with garden-fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes, corn, beans, peppers, zucchinis, beets and more.
Based on the honor system, little jars sit beside the harvest for cold cash where all it takes is a buck or two or a few quarters, to ride away with local treats good to eat. Prices are posted, plastic bags available. Do your self-contained drive-through and continue your spin going from farm or garden to bicycle to table using panniers, saddlebags, handlebar bags or backpacks.
Farm stands can fuel group ride, solo and family fun, allowing to both eat local products and contribute modestly to the local economy on pleasant roadways like Route 113 leading to Evans Notch, West Side Road and beyond.
Not only are the goods provided by local growers at stands but also by giving friends and neighbors. Sometimes the doorbell rings with a smiling familiar face standing on the other side of the door with a bag filled with produce they’ve, well, produced. I’ve come home from rides with cukes in my pack only to find more cukes and veggies in a bag on the door step.
When that happens it’s time for a cucumber salad. A staple in our — excuse me — my wife’s kitchen during the non-snow months, all it takes is some sweetened rice wine vinegar, a squirt of sriracha and some black pepper to turn the simple cucumber into a burst of flavor.
Peel the hard outer rind, cut the cuke in half, take a spoon if desired to hollow out the seeds, then make cuts resembling a crescent moon and add the ingredients.
The cucumber because of its rind, like that of the zucchini, transports well while riding. Not so much a large heavenly odd-shaped ripe tomato. Though sumptuous, they may split or ooze during the voyage home. No matter, just eat immediately. Or, go for tomatoes on the green side that are tougher and deposit them in a brown paper bag at home to ripen.
The marriage of the tomato and cucumber is another favorite of mine and has nourished me on many valley miles. A cucumber tomato salad for breakfast is something I picked up during the year and a half I once spent living in the Middle East, and is something I continue to enjoy.
Peel the cuke, cut it in half, make several long cuts and then slice it in as small cubes as possible. Same thing with the tomato. Top it with thick plain yogurt or hummus. Consider adding some small sliced olives (not gin-soaked martini pimento olives though that could make for an interesting start to the day; pitted olives are best), minced garlic, hard boiled egg or a spicy pepper relish. Having it with warm pita bread or whole grain is a nice accent whether scooping it up with the bread, or placing the salad in the pita pocket. The moisture from the tomato and cucumber mixes with the yogurt to make a nice dressing of sorts. Not something you want for breakfast? Try it at lunch or dinner.
Another wonderful place for local produce is in a soup. Frankly, soups shine in fall when squash are abundant for fine aromatic bisques, but in summer an unheated tomato-based vegetable soup morphs into something of a refreshing, cold gazpacho using a immersion blender.
Of course, there is the grill where just a brush of olive oil on sliced zukes, potatoes, peppers, etc. transform them into fresh and healthy dishes that not only tantalize the palate but the eye with their outstanding palette of color. For something different, try soaking corn on the cob in its trimmed husk on the grill. It steams and sizzles before leaving the corn with sear marks and a delicious crunch.
Also fun is using thickly sliced grilled potatoes swept by olive oil (sweet potatoes are best) as sandwich buns with meat, chicken, fish or grilled tofu. Stick a toothpick in it to keep everything together — at least for a spell.
So hoist up that kickstand, pedal away to a farm stand and bring home the bounty by bike.
