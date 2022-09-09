Flashing yellow lights have been installed on Route 302 and 16 near CVS; turning into the Irving across from Hannaford; and at the signal near Walmart and Eagles Way. ”The signal changes have been implemented over the past month or so as part of the traffic impact mitigation for the new Market Basket," said New Hampshire Department of Transportation Traffic Engineer/Administrator Bill Lambert said of the new grocery store being constructed near Settlers Green. He says the new type of display for traffic signals allow for "permissive left turns." Permissive left turns are those where vehicles can turn left if there is no oncoming traffic. One resident, Pam McCarthy believes they are creating more of a safety concern. "Turning is very dangerous due to the flow of (Route) 16 traffic," said McCarthy. "Before you can turn, the light is green and traffic is coming at you. Green arrows have been left off for turning!"
This week's Tele-talk question:What do you think of the new flashing yellow traffic lights in North Conway?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may e-mail them to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published on Tuesday.
