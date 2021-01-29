Conway selectmen said at their last meeting they would like to get public input on whether to allow custom granite pavers to be sold and installed in sidewalks in Conway Village. Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford had presented the idea, saying engraved pavers could be sold and the money raised used for beautification. However, Conway Village resident Mark Hounsell said at a recent meeting, “I sure don’t like them or want them in Conway Village. I see these pavers being sold to the people who have no connection here, but have money and can shell out $500 for paver.” He said if they are to be installed, they should commemorate the history of Conway Village. Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said she thought local people would want to put their names on pavers. “I’d like to see my family name in Conway,” said Seavey. The pavers would retail for $575 apiece, yielding a profit of $151 per paver.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Should custom granite pavers be installed on the sidewalks of Conway Village?
