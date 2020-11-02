There were 60 responses to this week's Tele-Talk question: "Will the new requirement stop you from patronizing restaurants?" Forty-two people responded said no, it wouldn't stop them; eight people said yes; six said they were already not eating inside restaurants but were supporting them via takeout; and four people didn't answer the question.
Since March, we have not patronized restaurants. You have to remove your mask to eat and drink, duh, it's a pandemic.
It won't stop me at all, I think it’s a good idea as long as I don't start getting email spam from it. I plan to hand a business card to the person taking my info, thus saving time and promoting my business as well. Maryann Eastman
Locally, the Moat has done this all along, and I commend how they have run things from day one. Jennifer Julian
I’ve given my number out for much worse reasons at bars. Robert King
Yes, the new requirement of giving my personal information will keep me from patronizing restaurants. It will help me save money by exclusively eating at home or using takeout, which will save on tips. I am so sorry for wait staff who are really the ones who suffer for this horrible infringement on personal rights. It’s only going to get worse from here, in my humble opinion. Next, it will be proof of a vaccine to go into a store to get groceries. My heart aches for the freedom we had only a short six months (although it feels like a long six years ago). Why don't people see the slippery slope we are on? Why does everyone just go with the government takeover? As I have heard it said, "When you give up your freedom to gain your safety, you lose both." I am so sad for the future of this country for my children and grandchildren. Tammy Potter
It's not a problem at all. Used for contract tracing to protect you. Say thank you and take your seat. Paula Murray Frew
The changes are acceptable. I am always willing to tell my business to anyone who will listen. I also carry, at all times, a copy of my birth certificate to show anyone that I was born on planet Earth.
At this point, I believe if people are still going to go out to eat, folks should be willing to do whatever is expected of them. I, however, will not be eating at any restaurant any time soon. It is not safe. Takeout plus tip is just as effective to help support our local businesses. Please all stay safe and well. Jennifer A. Custeau
If anybody were to ask me if I walked in a restaurant for personal contact information, really for any reason at all, I would never go to the restaurant again ever.
We were starting to go to restaurants again. But this new edict will definitely stop us.
My feeling is if you don't like it, stay home. The state of Maine has been doing it for quite a while, and they've had pretty good luck with it.
Total crap. This is absolutely an invasion of privacy.
Maine has been doing it since they reopened. They have some of the lowest COVID rates in the country. Restaurants who follow this will demonstrate their concern for my health and safety and the safety of our community. I'll support them. Lisa Coté
We will always support local restaurants. Alanna Infinger
I frequented a restaurant in Naples, Maine, this summer that always took my name and phone number. A local nail salon I visit does this as well. If it is utilized for contact tracing only, I have no problem sharing my information. Jennifer Gorham
I support local businesses by ordering takeout, but it's too risky to sit in a restaurant. Brenda Burney
Not at all. Happy to see it happening because it would be great to be contacted if we were dining with a positive case. Laura Maroon
I can't believe people are even going into restaurants right now anyway. We're supporting local businesses via takeout, curbside pickups and big tips, but the grocery store during off hours is enough congestion for me right now. I definitely wouldn't be spending time inside a restaurant. Michelle Longley
If you're commenting on this post, Facebook already has way more info on you than the restaurant that asks for your name and phone number. This is a simple and effective way to help mitigate the spread. Local restaurants need our support. Justin Gamache
Will still eat out. At times like this, we need to support our valley. Philip Young
Not giving my private contact information to any restaurant. Tina King
The bigger, more potent question isn't about requirements to give information — it's how could any intelligent, learned, caring, compassionate and humane society, continue to serve animals when animal production and commodification spawned every virus and underlying preexisting condition we are plagued with. Dr. Michael Greger's book, “How To Survive a Pandemic,” for anyone who deeply cares about a healthy and humane society, is a must read. Wag the dog approaches are ineffective. We wouldn't place more ambulances on dangerous roads where accidents occur. We change the cause. Laura Slitt
I'm fine with it. I feel safer in a restaurant than a grocery store. While I don't like the thought of giving out my phone number, I do give it out at stores that I shop at frequently. I'm giving personal information just commenting on this post. It is what it is. We will get through this, and if I see an uptick of strange numbers calling me fishing for certain answers they will get the old blockeru. Anya Bartoswicz
Can people just quit bitching and follow the rules? Sheesh! We need more kindness and tolerance in the world, not less. Don’t want to give a name and number at a restaurant? Great! Don’t go! Also, never make a reservation at one EVER again because guess what? They’re going to want your name and number. Kim Seibel
We’re in a pandemic and it’s a good idea, in my opinion. Let’s work together to get a handle on this. I will still do takeout. Melanie Barash Levitt
It wouldn’t stop me, it’s the responsible thing to do. I wish we’d been doing this all along. Jen Bella
They have been doing this in Maine since it all started. Just hope the businesses keep the names and numbers hidden. There was a streak of scams going around to the elderly that where they last ate had COVID and it will cost $20 for a test and these elders paid them money. It’s a shame. Kristi Harris
When this government puts forth an unconstitutional edict that is just spewed forth from some politician's mouth then it isn't a law and therefore lawsuits can be pursued if any business doesn't want to follow this. It's up to the restaurant and should be. Kevin Noyes
Local salons and smaller restaurants have been doing it all along. If they hear of a COVID case, I’d like a phone call. Donna Pearce
I’ve been in Florida. I have eaten out in many different restaurants well spaced between customers. Same at all the resorts I’ve been to. Everything is open, the ones that haven’t gone out of business (lots of hotels, restaurants, stores). Publix (grocery store) doesn’t have the one-way signs on the floor. Flew down, the plane was a little over half-full. People all staying 6 feet apart in the pools. But resorts are all half or less occupied. The bad part is lots of homeless at most intersections with signs asking for money. The hospitality industry down in Florida is getting killed and it’s affecting everybody. Paul Dillon
Not an issue, if that is all it takes to help support local businesses. Prefer to eat in over takeout. Domenic Richardi
They have been doing this in Maine since restaurants opened. It only makes sense for public health to be able to contact trace in case of exposure. If you make a reservation they already have your name and phone number anyway. Cheryl Sherman
Who cares? It’s easy and for the public good. Only selfish, misinformed and likely unintelligent people will stop going to eat because they have to give their name. I bet they’ll still order a pizza to go though, freely giving their name and phone number. Rich Collins
Not a fan of sitting in a restaurant right now eating but we do order takeout often to support the valley. If we did go out to eat, we would gladly give our info. Better to be aware of being exposed than not. Susan O'Sullivan MacDonald
I’m not giving anyone my information to eat in a restaurant. This stuff is getting so old. Cat Driscoll Panno
We aren’t dining in yet, so no problem here. However, I wouldn’t have a problem supplying the information if we were eating at restaurants. We’re all in this together, and if that’s what it takes to help fight the virus, it’s not a hard thing to do! Lisa Saunders DuFault
We've been doing this in the UK since July! Heather Barber
Completely stops me and everyone I know. This has gone too far. Positive cases show immunity, not deaths. Done with this all. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
Information to be provided includes? Can we all just do the right things so we can live without fear of a killer virus? We are NOT out of the woods just yet, and there are plenty of clowns in the forest. The warnings have been that it will take more than a vaccine. Don't let your guards down, America. It will take a group effort to beat this! David Robinson
How could this possibly be an invasion of privacy? It’s called being a good, respectful human being. Otherwise, just stay home if you can’t follow simple, decent rules. John Lajoie
No problem to me. We should be doing more contact tracing and testing. That's the only way we stand a chance at getting this under control. Patti Dorer Aliventi
My husband out of work and child out of school for two weeks for stopping someplace for a salad? Hmmm. Nicole Nordlund
Not at all. They’ve been doing this in Maine all along. Also what’s the difference between giving them your name and number for a reservation. Kristen Charest
Our phones are already tracking us. If you make a reservation, they have your information anyway. If you are worried, do takeout. Susan Prescott
I would want to be contacted if I ate at a restaurant when someone who came down with COVID had eaten there concurrently. Sandy Krol Valliere
Every other place has been doing this since reopening. New Hampshire is late to the game. You don't have to go to the business if you don't like their practices. I would want to know if I was exposed. Nicole Jackson
Not at all because some of the restaurants in the valley already ask for that information. Nikki Pare
If this is an invasion of your privacy, then you should probably just shelter in place and get rid of the cellphone and never be seen again. If you choose to eat out, you MUST follow the rules. Plain and simple. If you cannot do so, or believe your rights are being infringed upon, you must be completely senseless and lack any empathy for the citizens around you. If you don’t like it, STAY HOME!! Cameron Lambert
Who cares? You aren't giving them anything different than you do for reservations. If someone tests positive that was there on a certain date and it could help you in being made aware, what's the big issue? Possibly stop you from giving it to a parent or family or coworkers. Stop complaining, and let's stop the spread of this crap. Jackie Bg
Takeout only for me from one local restaurant. Go 302 West. Lori Descoteaux
Maine has been doing this since day one. Small price to pay for still being able to go out. Christine Métivier Dunphy
I haven't eaten in a restaurant since this whole crap started in February. Scott Merrithew
Since we’re not eating out period, it’s not an issue for me, but if I was, I would not mind. Jeff Murphy
Most people pay with plastic anyway. Therefore, they already have a name for your order/table and, if necessary, probably could figure out a phone number. I think it will seem more inconvenient for a quick trip into a store for a soda or something. I've seen local stores that are busy for lunch/takeout do posts saying the government is requiring them to keep track of everyone. Not just restaurants and going out for dinner. Jayne McDevitt
Maine and Vermont have been doing this already. You don’t hear them complaining. Rhonda Gray
No problem at all. It is important to be able to contact trace. Al Hospers
I have no problem with this, maybe because I have nothing to hide!!! Alecia Ager
Why would it matter? Wouldn't you want to know if the person at the table next to you has COVID when they get tested three days from then? Thomas Bouchie
Big brother ... plus a form of socialism ... If Biden gets in, this country is done. Not going to argue just giving my opinion, while I still can. Trump will win anyhow. Cheryl Hayford
Looks like eating out is out for this family, not that we were big into eating out. Maybe takeout once a month. Abagnale Franklin
