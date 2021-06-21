There were 13 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “What makes your dad special to you?”
This is Rocky Thompson and in North Conway. I had a lot of great times with my dad. My dad always had time to teach me the better things in life: Be respectful and enjoy life, hunting and fishing. I was with him when I shot my first deer, and I was with him when I got my first big land-locked salmon down on Sebago Lake. Just little things like that made him really special to me.
My name is Marilyn over here in Stow, Maine. He was always kind of boinky, boinky when I was growing up. And when I was taking care of him when he was pushing 80, the doctor said “Do you realize he's bipolar?” And I said that explains my whole life. So speaking of Father's Day, happy Father's Day to you.
There was nothing special about my father. He abused my mother. Tried to kill her on several occasions. He was an alcoholic and a womanizer. And quite frankly, I'm glad he's dead.
On Father's Day, I especially like to remember my father who was born in New York City in the 1870s and lived to see men on the moon. He told me about seeing Gen. Grant's funeral in 1885, the blizzard of 1888 and the coronation of Kaiser Wilhelm II in Berlin, Germany while traveling with his family in the summer of 1888. Although over 40 years old, he was about to be sent to Europe as a stable sergeant in 1918 when World War I ended. These are only a few of the many memories and I will always treasure them. This is from George Clausen Freedom and Alpine, Wyo.
My father taught me that you have to be a resident to vote in the town you live in. And short-term rentals don't care about anything but themselves.
My dad was an amazing man. And you know what? I'm thankful that he didn't have to fly flags or anything over his house to show his dignity and his respect. And I'm thankful that he taught me both of those without choosing a side.
My dad means the world to me. He taught me everything I needed to know for when I left home at age 16. He always understood me and showed me I deserved to be loved. The best gift I can give him is my unconditional love and visit him as often as possible. Tammie Savini
My father taught me everything not to be. Abagnale Franklin
The last time I spoke to my father was 67 years ago. I am now 74, and he was special because of his good character, the exact opposite of the unsavory father/son team of Joey and Hunter Biden.
My dad taught us to respect and regard the lives of all animals. Live and let live. Scott in Fryeburg, Maine.
My dad, David Chaffee, sets a lot of examples on how to live life. One way he sets an example is putting others first. Whether it’s daily chores or family and friends' needs, he is always there to help. My dad also represents hard work. He always makes sure he does things one hundred percent. One of the biggest attributes my dad taught me is his ability to teach. He brought my brother and I to tennis camp at an early age at Windham Ridge Club where he was the tennis pro. My dad’s passion of tennis got my brother and I hooked on the game. My dad also taught us how to ski, and we would always play catch with baseball or a football while waiting for the bus. There are many things that make my dad stand out, but I think the best way to describe it is that he is always there. Justin Chaffee
What makes a father is the way they live their life. My dad is a hero by the strength of love from within his heart. Dad, you are always there for your family. Your kindness, along with a strong desire and passion makes you an incredible father. We are lucky and grateful for someone like you. Christopher Chaffee
Happy Father’s Day, Harold Drugan, 1926-2017
You were all about the family and providing for our needs
You’d go to church on Sundays and always do good deeds
You made your living building cars and managing the line
Home at five for dinner and fall asleep by nine
We always dined together, and you made us clean our plate
We’d discuss the issues of the day and learned about debate
Saturdays were for golf and sometimes a little poker
You rarely ever drank or cursed, and never were a smoker
Your gambling was in moderation, and you often were the winner
You had way fewer vices, than the ordinary sinner
You excelled at sports and at your job and personified the word compete
It didn’t matter what the game, you were the man to beat!!
You were my hero growing up, and no one could compare
My dad could out do your dads, if they had the nerve to dare
By the time I got to high school, there were many lessons learned
Some of which I accepted, and others which I spurned
Somehow we both got through it all and never lost respect
And by the time I finished college, we had all the boxes checked
You were dancing at my wedding and grandfather to my boys
You always sang their praises, and on Christmas sent them toys
When you reached retirement age, you headed for the beach
Wish you lived a little closer, as you were hard to reach
Although we didn’t see you much more than once a year
You kept in touch almost every week, which showed how much you cared
You retired 30 years in paradise with your beautiful and loving wife
Surrounded by friends and family for the best years of your life
You’ve set a fine example, and remained faithful to God’s plan
Your next stop is heaven and the Promised Land
Hope that you will keep an eye on us from up there where you are
We can use your guidance, and you are our brightest star!
Thank you, Dad!
Your loving son, Steve Drugan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.