There were 55 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Should the town be doing more to save its Revolutionary War-era buildings?” The responses were overwhelming in support of saving historic buildings.
Historic buildings are a big factor in what gives a town its character and personality. But, of course, the buildings have to be maintained and/or adapted to accommodate modern use, otherwise they lose their relevance and become endangered. It was a labor of love — and costly — to renovate the Bolduc Block and The Majestic Theatre, but Conway Village is visually and economically better off for it having been saved, and it still looks like Conway instead of Anytown, USA. George Wiese
Save this home! Spent many cool childhood moments here, and as a history major, it spurred my interest in the field. Matthew Olson
The valley should have a historic register of buildings and work to save them. Lisa DuFault
If we had better judgment 30, 40, 50 years ago instead of greed, we might at least have saved some beautiful trees and buildings where we could show generations of children what life was like for our fathers and grandfathers. Most can’t grasp the beauty of the Conways. Philip Young
Absolutely. Yes, yes, yes! Denise Calandra
Thanks to our useless and clueless Planning Board and impotent Historic Preservation Committee, it’s far too late to save anything historical, much less revolutionary. The construction of that monstrosity Auto Zone — despite an outpouring of protests — signaled the end. Now we will get to “enjoy” hotel saturation, the possibility of ugly and unwanted pavers in Conway, and last but certainly not least, more Mexican restaurants. None of this is desired by anyone except those that have special interests like Eastern Propane, Chipotle, the owners of the new hotel on the south end that is taking forever to complete, and Janice Crawford, who seems to think that the squeaky wheel should get the grease. Enough! Conway
And we lost the old Pine Tree School in a matter of days. RavenJean Hill
Well, it’s a tragedy when a town like this has these beautiful buildings — not too many left — that they pull down like the beautiful old building, the steakhouse on Route 16 where now there’s an AutoZone store. It is terrible, terrible. I would like to see the town go around our community and put things like they do for historical pieces. We could put a town sticker on it and say, “This is a historical monument of Conway” and not pull it down and put up a Popeye’s chicken. This is Bill in North Conway.
I do think the town should do more by saving all these older buildings, instead of knocking them down and probably putting another hotel in. We don’t need any hotels. We need more affordable housing. If they decide to knock this down, why don’t they put housing into this building? Calling from North Conway, we need affordable housing. Thank you.
What is a town worth without its history? You have a “gem” here. There are not too many buildings left that were built in that year. Isn’t there another location that this business can build? Please let someone go inside and photograph and document its architecture. This is a tremendous loss for everyone if demolished.
Every time a historic building is torn down, a part of the character, beauty and history of the town disappears. It’s often more expensive anyway to tear down than to preserve. Why not create a policy of preserving, repurposing and restoring these places while some still exist?
The time to discuss the importance of the property at 1534 E. Main St. was when it was being offered to a gas and oil company. Was it supposed to be kept as a historical building?
Black Lives Matter groups have burned historic buildings, set police cars on fire, promoted hundreds of schools to dump the historic names of our forefathers like Lincoln and Washington. These people live in the valley and you think they care about historic Revolutionary War era buildings? I don’t think so.
Absolutely save all those buildings. They were built by slaves.
Every time you turn around, something is being destroyed, the old grammar school for starters, which was very upsetting. I am surprised they haven’t torn down the Methodist church on Main Street. What next? Maybe there isn’t much left. RW, Conway
My husband and I use old Victorians homes for multifamily long-term housing. It saves the building and our residents love the character! Too many are just beyond repair, though, due to decades of neglect. Lauren Feltz
You are allowing the history of Conway to be destroyed while the chamber’s answer is placing historic names on stone pavers on sidewalks in Conway Villag With the proceeds going to the chamber. Ken Jones
Stop tearing down the old structures!! They have so much more character than the garbage built today. Towns need to do more to protect these old places. We’re a low-income family in the midst of a renovation on our 1820s home. I don’t want to hear the “it’s too expensive” excuses. Michelle Longley
Of course we should make a point to save the few we have left. It’s sad that Conway appears to have no preservation regulations and certainly no conformity in architectural styles when it comes to new development. The charm of the valley is fading fast. Diane Schober Marquis
Pretty soon our once beautiful valley will be nothing but brick and mortar because some can’t resist selling out to the highest bidder. Laurie Colbath-Libby
Every small town deserves to hold on to its history as long as it can! An alternative to its demise should be definitely explored! Jan Brown
This makes me SICK!!! Time for people to stop talking about it on Tele-Talks and DO something!
This house should be on the historical registry. Save historical buildings! Save the Abenaki Village in Intervale. Build a skate park for our children who are playing in the streets and parking lots. Get back to what made our towns beautiful. Stop selling out to big money ENOUGH already! Anna Hatch Peare
Yes. Absolutely! Bob Currier
I have been saying this for years, YES, just go back and look at the pictures you published years ago of the interior of the old school house that used to be next to the North Conway Post Office. What is where that building once was? It’s now an empty plot of land. Todd James
I don’t care about historic buildings so long as the new buildings bring some charm with them. Especially any incoming hotels. Bek Blizzard
Wonder if they could renovate the existing building to fit their use? Jamie Calderwood
Yes. Robert Allen
Don’t fret, we’ll soon have a 102-room chichi hotel at the scenic overlooking to take its place. Bill Scher
Yes! All towns should! Kathryn Holden
Almost everything in town is gone, very sad. Gail Goodman
The word revolutionary means April 19, 1775, to Sept. 3, 1783. The question should be phrased differently. The town should not be worried about ONLY this era. There are very few of that era left, we have to also think about protecting the 1800s buildings. Let’s get dates on these houses. Howard R. Hatch, Albany
Yes, please. Cindy Sabin Tripp
Maybe the town should offer an incentive to keep the building. Tracie Antolin
Hell, yes. I am still mad about the loss of the Homestead in North Conway. We are going to rue this. Chicki Helen Barnes
Two of my great-grandfathers fought in the Revolutionary War. Diane Ward
That’s too bad, But Eastern owns it. Would have been nice if they used it instead of razing it. Maybe they should let the Conway Fire Department use it as a training fire. Bill Belida
It’s bad enough the Homestead was razed to build that ugly box of an Auto Zone and now another historic building is to be razed? It’s just plain wrong. Nancy White Cassidy
And STILL no talk about building affordable housing for all of our residents who can’t find a place to live. Ann Marie
Yes or our town and all surrounding us will be all modern box ugly buildings, i.e., AutoZone. Leave our historical buildings and sites alone. We don’t want or need the ugly buildings or more freaking motels. What about a historical aesthetic code? All new buildings to look like 19th-century buildings. Brenda M. Gillette
Yes. Ann Chamberlain
There goes the charm of the town. Melissa Scher
Absolutely, yes! History cannot and should not be removed. Alan Tripp
Yes. Sharon Novak
Proverbs 22:28. Brian Hebert
History, it seems means nothing. Kelly Rogers
Yes, no one should be able to tear down history. Tammi Lamar
Well, obviously. It’s not like you can just make more. Ed Flagg
Of course it should. Katie Treamer
Sad. Lorraine Hilton
The New Hampshire Advantage. Don’t get in the way of developers. Economic opportunity comes first. Since we are comprised largely of those fleeing the authority of the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Religious dissidents and other idea dissidents headed for Rhode Island. But those not wanting to pay taxes headed for the Granite State, where money rests easy. Steve William Lindsey
Umm, no. Sanborn Jillian
Spray those antideluvian buildings with asbestos from top to bottom inside and out and they won’t burn. This is Dave in North Conway.
I commend Brian Wiggin for his stand on the destruction of the Ebenezer Burbank property. How about selling this property to someone who will maintain it for future generations who will enjoy the history of Conway. Why are the officers of the town allowing the complete destruction of historical property instead of protecting some. Victor Smith
