CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday rejected the Mount Washington Valley Preservation Association's proposal to sell engraved pavers to be installed in Conway Village.
Similar pavers, which sell for hundreds of dollars as a fundraiser for beautification projects, have been installed in North Conway Village for 18 years. The proceeds are shared with Conway.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli had said the pavers could be installed in Conway Village as part of the Main Street Project, which involves redoing the roadway and sidewalks, improving drainage and adding pedestrian safety upgrades in the village.
Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford, who heads the MWVPA, had recently presented to selectmen the idea of selling the pavers.
“The sale of sidewalk pavers can raise funds to pay for such things as flower pots, holiday lighting, wreaths on light poles and other things that make for good memories of one's hometown,” said Crawford in a recent letter to the editor.
It's the association's decision as to how the funds raised will be spent.
The cost of a paver would range from $325 for one with just lettering (pavers could accommodate six lines of 13 spaces) to one with a logo that would cost $575.
The first profits would go toward reimbursing the Preservation Association. After that, they would be divided evenly between the association, Conway Village and North Conway.
A few of the selectmen had warmed to the idea, but longtime village residents the Hounsells (Mark Hounsell, his mother, Betty Hounsell, and his sister Janine Bean) came out swinging at the thought, saying they would crack the sidewalks and ruin the image of the village.
"Conway Village is an old blue collar mill community, while North Conway Village is a tourist economy community. Neither particularly likes encroachment from the other," Mark Hounsell said.
In addition, a Tele-Talk poll in the Sun showed most respondents were overwhelmingly against the paver idea, a fact Selectman Carl Thibodeau brought up at Tuesday's Zoom meeting.
"I will make the motion that we put in pavers in the sidewalks in Conway Village, hoping everybody votes no," said Thibodeau.
According to Robert's Rules of Order, a correctly formed motion is made in the affirmative rather than against taking an action.
Selectman John Colbath said the people who have talked to him have run 50/50 for and against the pavers and Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said she had "strong comments" in favor of the pavers.
However, the motion was defeated 3-2 with Colbath and Seavey in favor and Steve Porter, David Weathers (chair) and Thibodeau against.
Weathers said he opposed the pavers because of "long-term wear problems."
The Sun asked Crawford by email Wednesday if she planned to appeal the selectmen's vote. She replied, "NO."
