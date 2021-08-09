There were 77 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Should masks be optional in schools?” The majority of people with 40 said that masks should be optional, with 29 believing believing they should be mandatory and eight not directly answering the question.
Any medical procedure or use of a medical device should be determined by consent of a parent or guardian. Jessica Williams
Here's the thing about making masks optional: We've seen for years and years that parents send their sick kids to school. Whether it's because they have no other option or think it's not a big deal or whatever, they do it. And masks are to protect both sides, but do the most to keep an infected person from spreading their germs. So by making it optional, if I send my son to school wearing a mask but a sick child comes to school without one, yes my son is partially protected, but the sick kid is potentially spreading their germs everywhere. With the new variant and the numbers of children being infected with it rising, I think masks should be required for those unvaccinated.. Amy-Nicole Corvin Smullen
If it was up to me, when COVID is spreading in the community masks should be worn, when it’s not really spreading they should be optional. Cherie Jewell
Yes, it should be optional 100 percent as it does not protect them and causes a great amount of psychological stress on the kids. Not to mention it creates fear. Nancy Plante
Mask optional 100 percent. This shouldn’t even be a question at this point. So much to say, but I think it’s clear that we all stand firm on this issue from two different perspectives. So choice it should be. Kristen Giannini MacRae
Parent's decision. Nicole Nordlund
Masks should be a choice. Melissa Blasek
I follow the guidance from my children’s pediatrician, whom I trust to provide the best, most up-to-date, peer reviewed information regarding any risk to my kids. So with that said, I think we should follow their guidance regarding masks in schools. Beth Carpenter
Hundred percent mask. My 2.5 did it and was totally fine and there was never a case or outbreak in his class. All my nephews and niece ages 9-15 mask and don’t mind it. I would say no school/no socialization is damaging to the kiddos, but wearing masks is not. Masks work and keep the schools open so they can continue to be with friends all year. Especially with this variant on the rise. Anne Skidmore Russell
To protect every child and afford them equal education opportunity, CDC guidelines should be followed. It's for the betterment of our society as a whole. Melissa Robirds
So many are saying make it optional. I'm glad my kids aren't in Conway schools. Andrew Wadleigh
Of course they should be optional. That’s up to the parents, not the schools. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
Optional all the way. Health care and personal risk assessment should be made by individuals and families. Remember, by saying optional, it does not stop anyone from exercising their right to use a mask. Angela Mason
The fact is you do have a choice. We all do! No one is taking that away from anyone. If the school system decides all children need to wear masks if the area becomes a hot spot and mandates masks, it's still your choice as to whether or not you want to mask your child or not. If you don't, there's homeschooling. But, no one is taking away your choice. It just means your child/children can not go there unless masked. You can't expect a public or even private school to do what you want them to. Peggy Wescott
Not really sure how a SAFETY decision can be made optional. If that's the case, why even have safety rules in the first place? Emily Jane Douglas
Absolutely masks. Parents reading alternative "facts" on social media and fake news publications should not be allowed to endanger others. Diana Marie
I find this thread very uncomfortable considering the rate of the delta variant spreading. This is like asking if parents should have the choice to decide over the CDC. Who are we going to listen to? Parents or the CDC? By the way, for the parents out there, children are now dying with the delta variant. I'm amazed at how many parents are putting their children in jeopardy over a mask! It's a mask! The longer people fight the safety measures to move past this, the longer we will all be in it. I'm pretty tired of people not doing the right thing and putting the rest of us in harm's way AND keeping the variants coming! What is there not to understand about that? Peggy Wescott
Without question they should be optional. Elizabeth Kelley
Parents’ choice and should have always been. Jaime Carter
Optional. Let the parents decide. Amanda Greenwood
It should ALWAYS be the parents choice. Jill Dunham Morton
What is emotionally damaging about masks? Pat Quinn
In history, Trump will be known for turning the pandemic political and causing countless deaths. This is another example. No child was harmed last winter wearing masks. Why is this winter different? Edward Parsons
This needs to be 100 percent parents' choice. Mignon Delarmente
Masks should be optional everywhere including schools.D arlene Roy
I wouldn't blame parents for pulling their kids if masks are required. In fact, I'd encourage them to do so. Sarah May
Parents' decisions for sure. Kelley Moreira
It should 100 percent be the parents’ choice whether their child is masked or not. With exceptionally low transmission rates among children and high vaccination rates among teachers there is no reason they should have to be masked. Monica Ingham
Parents make the decision whether or not to cover their child’s face up with a piece of cloth. Even this sounds ridiculous as I type it, but obviously this decision belongs to no one else but a parent. Better yet, the young human beings who are wearing cloth on their faces decide whether they want it there or not! How’s that? TL Kay
A child’s safety shouldn’t be up to someone else’s parents. Public schools have a responsibility to keep all their students safe. Siena Kaplan-Thompson
Should be parents’ choice. Enough of everyone trying to micromanage our children. Samantha Jones
Before COVID, my kid was sick constantly from school. Unfortunately, parents still bring sick kids to school. Masks would help prevent COVID outbreaks, flu, common cold, stomach bugs, etc. I won't be mad if they require them. Less sick kids means less missed work days. Emily Jane Douglas
I have five grandchildren. They are not bothered by wearing a mask. They are bothered by being isolated at home without other kids to interact with. I believe the isolation is far more damaging than them wearing a mask. The problem is the adults are bothered by wearing masks, not the kids. Barry E Mikoluk
Masks should be mandated to keep our kids safe. Masks or no masks is about our obligations to each other as part of a moral contract we make as part of a responsible society. Morally we do not want to spread COVID amongst our children until we have a cure or everyone is vaccinated. Sue Santeusanio
Children can be affected by COVID-19. Doctors say they need to be protected. Susan Fortier
I cannot believe how many parents don't want to do everything possible to protect the health of their child. It's just a wow on the United States of late. Tracy Marcotte Orlando
Parents should be able to make the decision for their children. Definitely think it should be optional. Shannon M. Brown
Definitely masks. Children are not vaccinated and can bring Delta home to sick or at risk family members. Children adapt very well. It’s the adults who have the issue. Maureen Sheehan
Yes optional. Conway Rec has been mask optional all summer and no incident. Josh Robichaud
Not until the kids can get vaccinated. Susan Fortier
Masks until children can get vaccinated, especially with the Delta variant. Jenn Kay Fields
Leave the kids alone. Let them be kids.It's one's business except for the parents Eugene Guinasso
Definitely should be the parents’ choice. MJ O'Neill
Only on Halloween. Otherwise find something else to talk about. This plandemic Is only going to wipe us out financially. Elwin King
I feel like masks should be worn by children not yet able to be vaccinated. Or who are not vaccinated. Robyn Lash-Roy
Yes should be parents’ choice. Vaccines should be parents’ choice also. Alisa Barton
Being masked and vaccinated you could still bring the "delta variant" home so let our kids breathe. Make it optional. Tamara Kleczek
Let the parents decide what is best for their child. Philip Young
Masks should be optional. In my case, I don't want my son wearing a mask. Claudia Neira de Waterman
Hundred percent parental choice. Olga Belous
Absolutely should be optional. Bob Schrader
Let the parents and adult children decide. Ruth Hill-Chick
No. Masks should be mandatory. But can’t be thanks to our ignorant Republican Governor. He’s extremely reckless. Sanborn Jillian
Choice....hmmmm. Isn't that what the left is screaming anyways? Charles Ramsdell
Is this the response expected from our SAU 9 School Board and steering committee? A TOTAL disregard of parents and their concerns for their children? Is no one concerned with this? Bibbs Ruberto Dutton
I happen to care very much about my kids' health. So hell yeah they should wear a mask. they really don’t mind it and it’s safer for the whole community, especially since kids under 12 can’t get the vaccine. We are supposed to protect them the most in our society, not leave them the most vulnerable. Terry Stevens
Oh, sure. I mean, as a matter of fact, teachers should absolutely not be reminding elementary age kids to wash their hands. It should be the parents' choice if they want to teach their kids about hygiene and public health. Also, why does the government get to tell teenagers when and if they can drive?! It should be the parent's choice if their kid can drive. Some of you all are dumb. Of course masks should be required. There's still a pandemic and a lot of unvaccinated kids...not to mention that there's a new variant that is more dangerous. Melissa Fuller Palzewicz
I have always enjoyed Halloween, especially for the fact that I could wear a mask. And that's where I believe that wearing masks is a very good idea. Because through my personal enjoyment of Halloween, the wearing of a mask with dark glasses, no one knows who I am. And I enjoy that mysterious quality. That's why I enjoy Halloween very much. And wearing a mask during this period will just extend my enjoyment of Halloween through the year.
With the recent surge of COVID cases, I believe that masks should be mandatory, not optional.
Yes.
Holy crap, we are in serious trouble. We are definitely suffering from mass psychosis. I just don't get this whole nonsense debate. It's been proven a million times over that they're worthless. it's time for everybody to get over it and stop drinking the Kool Aid. I would advise people though, if you're disgusted with all this stuff going on with the schools and whatnot, whether it be masters CRT or whatever other dumb things they're doing. I would say find the line on your tax bill that says education, blah, blah, whatever. And omit that from your tax bill. Because there's no point in funding these people like this. This is insanity. It truly is insanity. So I promise you absolutely nothing good is going to come with this if you keep bowing down to them.
No one should be mandating that these children have to go back to school with masks. The state should not be controlling our children. No masks in school.
No. Masks are political prop.
Yes, masks should be optional in schools.
I rather doubt that wearing a mask would be very hazardous to either the physical or the mental health of a child. Unless a parent tells them it will be.
Masks should be optional. They should not be mandated. We are sick and tired of this crap. It's all about tyranny, power and control. And we're all we're all onto you.
Leave the option for a mask up to the parents.
It only takes an eighth-grade science education to understand how respiratory viruses spread and why mass work. See your breath in the winter. Put a mask on and you barely see it. Viral load is a key term to understanding this virus and how easily it spreads and why masks help. Why do you think there was no flu season this year? Masks causing any physical ailments due to lack of CO2 has been completely debunked, too. Of course, we should be wearing masks in school at this time.
We live in a society, so the only option for the children who can't be vaccinated is to have masks on to protect them. It protects kids from other kids. And we live in a society, you don't have the right to say my rights are more important than yours or the rest of society. I say that the families that don't want to wear masks stay home because they're not acting as a really responsible part of society. It's been shown that maks are not that big a deal for health but yet we know that COVID is and this particular variant is five times stronger than the other one. Children are dying. Shame on you, for those of you that feel that your rights are more important than others.
No, it's not your right if you're infringing on someone else's right. We need to stick with the health officials and go with that. I'm sure the school board would do the right thing. Phil Haynes
I feel that masks should be optional and let the parents decide. However, with that said, masks can carry many disgusting germs that our little ones will have to literally encounter on their faces (food, saliva, nasal mucus, etc.). Yuk! Pat, Tamworth
Wearing a mask for a long period of time causes pimples to pop up between the bottom of my nose and upper lip on my face. However, Kammie Harris looks good in a mask. Joey biden, not so much. The size of one's nose is emphasized. If your nose is not covered, especially from the profile view. So if you've been blessed, it could look very funny. We go with Joey (Plugs) biden on this matter.
Masks should be mandated. Wearing masks during an aggressive and dangerous viral outbreak is a simple and easy action for the greater good. Thinking of others and healing others is a higher moral act than thinking of oneself or one’s individual “freedom.” Duh. Look up the definition of “civilized.” Paul Drucker, Denmark, Maine
Masks should be optional. Let the parents decide what's best for their kids. Martha, Glen
If you don’t want you children to wear masks in school, then get yourself and your eligible family members vaccinated, practice social distancing and wash your hands. The local, county and state numbers are unacceptable. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. It is not a school vs. parents’ rights issue. It is a public health issue that we all need to work together on. Linda Burns, Conway
Masking children should be determined solely by the parents, not through mandates from the school system. Recent studies indicate that masking children could be particularly harmful. K. Clifford, Madison
We must do whatever Fauci tells us what to do. He is the smartest guy in the country. I call him “Einstein.” Anyone who disagrees must be on drugs.
