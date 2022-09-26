There were 31 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “Do you think Conway’s sign ordinance should be changed? If so, to what?" Few Tele-Talk responders directly answered the question, but all seemed in favor of letting the mural/sign stay at Leavitt’s Country Bakery.
This is Sean Young, the owner at Leavitt’s and Premier. I would like to thank the ZBA and Mr. Gibbons for all the time they spent with us and for upholding the law. The whole process has helped expose that the ordinance is flawed and needs to be revisited. I look forward to this happening.
You’re worried about the sign ordinance in Conway? The valley's already been destroyed, so its a little more than a sign ordinance that needs to be changed.
Absolutely, Conway's sign ordinance should be changed. These jerks on this board should all be replaced. It's ridiculous what they're doing to this beautiful bakery that we all love. That's a beautiful sign. Keep it up. No wonder the town looks horrible with no lighting for all the tourists that come up here and the Christmas trees not lit up. Forget about it.
I don't think the ordinance needs to be changed. I just think you should give these kids a break. Give the situation a break and let the sign be where it is. Just have a pass on the ordinance right now.
I think Conway sign ordinance is a bunch of bull.
No. Enforce existing laws. That's what they're there for.
I think the ordinance for the signs needs to be changed or updated.
Leave Leavitt’s sign alone. It brings a little beauty to the valley.
The town is being unreasonable. This is ridiculous
In regards to Leavitt’s beautifully made mural by Kennett High School students, I think Conway should be absolutely ashamed of themselves for trying to take this down or charge $500 a day for artwork. What happened to our family-friendly town? This is absolutely ridiculous. That mural should stay up. It makes me smile every time I drive by it and it is absolutely beautifully made. I think Conway should be listening to the town for once.
I feel that Leavitt’s Country Bakery should be able to have their sign up. It was a community sign. I just feel that it's doing no harm in being up.
No, Conway does not need a new site sign ordinance. What it needs is some town planners that can think out of the box to make that beautiful mural not a sign. I think there are a number of options, but I never heard any of them voiced. I think we have to be fair to the kids and change it. Not change the ordinance. This is Bill.
To hell with Live Free or Die. Change it to” Do as I say or pay a fine.” Roger, Stow, Maine
I believe the sign ordinance is appalling if you're making Leavitt’s Bakery, take down the artwork of the students. We're not here to try to dissuade students from doing things like that. You should encourage them, not make the guy pay $500 a day until he takes it down. It's absurd. The whole thing is ridiculous. Also, you don't stop people from putting up stickers that advertise their businesses in town on telephone poles on no parking signs, things like that. But you're going after this. It just makes no sense. Yes, definitely change it.
I think it should be changed to allow a picturesque sign like that to be allowed in the town of Conway.
The signage should not require words. It should reflect the nature of the concern. For example, a supermarket would have a basket of groceries. A gas station would have a car or a truck and The Conway Daily Sun would have a giant image of Kammy Harris and/or Nancy Pelosi in neon.
So why don’t the student paint a mural on the farm stand depicting donuts and muffins, and then on the farm stand paint cornstalks, tomatoes, pumpkins and other vegetables, wouldn’t that be legal? The bakery doesn’t sell vegetables, and the farm stand doesn’t sell muffins and donuts. Problem solved, kids get to do a fun art project, everyone’s happy. This is Becky
With all the eyesores going up all over town this is one little peek into what the valley vibe used to be, and what it should continue to look like. This is art made by local children. What sort of message are you sending? Leave it be. Diane Schober Marquis
I feel it is an advantage providing interest in an otherwise dark plot of land. It was created by children and executed to a high standard. It won’t last forever. If it were a Van Gogh up there, and he painted food very often what would be the town’s reaction then?
The current laws are fine, no exceptions, as evidenced on the main routes through town. However, due to the commies in Washington, D.C., that have allowed millions and millions of illegal aliens to cross our southern borders unchecked, we should require all future signage must be in English and Spanish. It is the least we can do for our Spanish-speaking friends. The buses should be arriving in October. Adios!
Are the town officials actually soulless corporate zombies that want all buildings to be various shades of grey with white block lettering for logos? Joseph Roberts
I believe the ordinance is outdated and should be changed. The "sign" has no words on it and should be considered a piece of art. Denise Clark
The enforcement of Conway’s sign ordinance by Inspector Gibbs, with the concurrence of the ZBA, may meet with the “letter of the law,” but it misses the mark of the “spirit of the law” by a country mile. Much support and with no objections being expressed, the town never initiated enforcement regarding the many delightful artistic expressions of snow people sculptures strategically placed at various businesses, or the impressive and enjoyable free-standing artwork standing throughout the Settlers Green property. It is disconcerting that the ZBA could not find within the ordinance the means to grant a variance in light of the precedent of no enforcement inquiry or action pertaining to the snow people. Although the existing sign ordinance is in line with the will of the voters who establish its legality, it is not in line with the will of the people who overwhelmingly support allowing the mural to remain. If law is to reflect the will of the people, as determined by the will of the voter, it is a proper conclusion that either the will of the people or the current sign ordinance is flawed. I submit the will of the people, once determined, cannot be considered flawed — it is what it is. Therefore, the sign ordinance continues to be flawed. It is time for the town to improve our sign ordinance. In the meantime, the selectmen should abate any fines attributable to the mural and Leavitt’s Bakery should cover the “sign” with a tarp. On the tarp they can have a constitutionally protected (free speech) political message that states objections to the sign ordinance and the injustice of inconsistently limiting artistic expression in our town. Mark Hounsell, Conway
Since following this issue, it has become clear that the majority of residents who've spoken out are in favor of letting the art be displayed as art. I don't know about re-writing rules, but there should be ways for variances to be granted when the citizens and tax payers have consensus about an issue. Don Gray
This being the Live-Free-or-Die state, people should not be subject to fines if they want to put artwork outside their buildings. How about changing the zoning ordinance along the following lines: "Notwithstanding any other provision of section 190-20.F.(3)(a) of the zoning ordinance, a representation shall not be classified as a sign unless it contains one or more letters, one or more numbers, or one of more symbols, such as $ or &, that connote words." L. Greer, Conway
I am stunned. Any way you could take it down in one piece and mount it somewhere else? Maybe eye level by the farmstead as a workaround? Don't want to see it go. Chris Whalen
I understand that the ZBA is following the letter of the law, but come on, New Hampshire is ruined by huge billboards all over the state. Make an exception. Glenn Zeiders
It sounds like it’s time to elect new zoning board members, these people are clearly out of touch with what locals want. Cherie Jewell
Very sad to pick on little guys. Shame on Conway ZBA. Dave Czajkowski
The town of Conway is just trying to put this guy out of business. David J Silva
I say tear the bakery down and build another four-story hotel. Jay Beaudoin
