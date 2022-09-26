There were 31 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “Do you think Conway’s sign ordinance should be changed? If so, to what?" Few Tele-Talk responders directly answered the question, but all seemed in favor of letting the mural/sign stay at Leavitt’s Country Bakery.

This is Sean Young, the owner at Leavitt’s and Premier. I would like to thank the ZBA and Mr. Gibbons for all the time they spent with us and for upholding the law. The whole process has helped expose that the ordinance is flawed and needs to be revisited. I look forward to this happening.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.