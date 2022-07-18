There were 53 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you think allowing e-scooters in Conway is a good idea?" The vast majority of responses were no.
Why would the selectmen allow these e-scooters in Conway? Half the people that come here from out of state don't even know how to walk around the town, let alone be on a scooter. They can't even drive down 153 in a normal way. I think that's the most ridiculous idea that the selectmen have ever come up with. People are getting hit as is in crosswalks and everything else. These idiots shouldn't even be allowed up here, let alone be allowed to be on a scooter.
This town is getting ridiculous, but let's just keep letting everything go except for worrying about your locals. We don't need those scooters. You can't get through the village safely on a bicycle, let alone as a pedestrian walking down the crosswalk. Come on. This is just getting more absurd each week. You're not even worried about the fact that people are now homeless because there's no place to live.
When e-bikes run out, people leave them there. I have a suggestion on the little side streets, put some speed bumps on. People go 70 miles an hour off the side streets and you want to have these e-bikes? Have you gone and walked through the village or parked your car in the summer seasons? Or tried to walk across the crosswalk? These are questions to ask the idiots that are trying to run the show. Oh, more hotels. Where do you want these workers to come from? Where are they going to live? Everyone around here has lost their mind.
A bad idea. Big mistake. Maybe after the first one or two serious accidents or fatalities, they'll reconsider. Richard, Conway
First of all, it seems like an expensive thing for a family to use. But that's not the issue at the moment. I'm not in favor of e-scooters, No. 1. No 2, is the town fathers should turn around and think about maybe investing in bicycle stanchions where people who visit here can take their bicycle off their vehicles, park it in an area, lock it up and be able to travel freely. That's what seems to be more important than these e-scooters.
I am calling from Conway. Electrical scooters in downtown North Conway? What a stupid idea. Just wait until one of those riders gets hit by a car. They will probably sue the town. One can hardly get through there in a car. Ridiculous idea. It's for the birds, alright.
I think it's a great idea. The over and under is 10 for the first accidents in the first week. Fifty dollars says someone from Massachusetts will be the first fatality. Enjoy the ride.
E-scooters in Conway is a really stupid idea. It is hard enough to get around pedestrians and bicycles in traffic. It's just an accident waiting to happen. I'm beginning to think the selectmen in this valley have lost their friggin’ minds. I just don't understand any of this anymore.
I think it's fine. Whatever makes the left people feel fine with the scooters.
This is Linda in North Conway. Isn't there enough of a mess downtown now? E-scooters? What a joke. Picture the overweight knee-first tourists crashing into all sorts of objects, including folks trying to get out of the way. Lawsuits will pile up for sure. Anything to avoid some exercise.
With our heavy traffic issues all summer long, adding scooters to the mix, seems like an appallingly poor idea. This is Bobby Fraser.
The only thing that we can do is to make sure Joe Biden is in favor of it or the smartest guy in the valley, professor Q from Eaton.
It's not a good idea, and I'll just be waiting to read the news of an accident hurting one of the participants or even worse.
Allow the e-scooters.
The most ridiculous decision ever. It doesn’t take a genius to see what will happen. Accidents galore. Scooters left willy-nilly to trip over or negotiate around. It’s already tricky avoiding darting pedestrians appearing from blind spots and now you want them going 15 mph? Please use some common sense. If folks are able to walk then encourage that healthy behavior. Jeff
We will enjoy the scooters running down the sidewalks and scaring tourists and then weave in and out of traffic, slowing it down further, especially in front of long haul trucks. Should an accident occur, we will sue the town for allowing such a service to be available to people such as us. Whoever approved this service has less intelligence then Vice President Kammie Harris (if that's possible).
It's clear the Conway area has a traffic problem, but rentable electric scooters are a terrible idea. It's frustrating enough driving through the village during peak hours, waiting for folks to run across the street and ignore the crosswalks. Now, we're being told they can do that faster and more unpredictably, on a vehicle they barely know how to use? The sidewalks are crowded and the roads are full of impatient drivers. Will the scooters use the same lane as the much faster cyclists or should they bob-and-weave through pedestrians? Will police be able to stop them for disobeying traffic laws? Can they be tossed just anywhere after people use them? We'll find the answers to all these questions soon enough, I guess. Frank T. from Jackson
This is a bad idea. Enough folks are hurt by distracted drivers already. Scooters will only compound the problems from traffic. And does one need transport down the half mile of town?
They are OK as long as people riding them don’t terrorize cats and dogs. This is Dave in North Conway.
Judging from the comments from my home town of Oswego, N.Y., when they brought them in. They are a menace. Kate Briand
What are the chances there will be any enforcement for sidewalk use of e-scooters? A collision with an e-scooter going 15 mph can be a death sentence for an elderly pedestrian. Mike Mazzaschi
I'll be terrified to drive through town once this happens for sure. It's already scary enough with pedestrians and people who aren't sure how to ride bicycles on the roads. Oof. Bambi Kelter
I was in San Diego a few years ago where they're everywhere. No good. Yeah they're fun, but people get hot all the time, and they're difficult for new riders to control. This is a terrible idea for an area like Conway. It makes no sense. John McDermott
Hope the ER is well staffed. Melissa Elena
We rode rented e-bikes through Rome at night a few months ago. What an experience. So fun. It was clearly stated on the bikes and scooters not to ride them on the sidewalk and we didn’t. Wouldn’t be fun anyway to ride on the sidewalk due to the crowds. Karen Ann
Who’s paying for the infrastructure? I’m assuming these are going to need charging stations. Will they be in bike lanes or will they be in traffic lanes? If their top speed is 15 miles an hour, how will that work in a traffic lane where the speed limit is 30 miles an hour? Will they require a license to operate? Uncle-Dan Lavigne
It’s all good until a pedestrian gets run over, a scooter rider gets run over and/or scooters get left all over the valley. Al Hospers
I don't know who thought this was a good idea. Susan Smith Foster
You know what the town should approve that would help with transportation, drunk driving and food delivery? Uber not scooters. Carrie Richards-Westphalen
As long as the renters sign a legal document that clearly states they will not hold the town of Conway accountable in any way shape or form when deaths or injuries occur. Not if, but when. Can you imagine trying to back out of a space downtown, which is already difficult at times, and having to watch for inexperienced riders. Linda Burtwell-Sullivan
For the love of god can we please get some better/safer crosswalks. The town could make a cool million a year writing J-walking tickets. If you plan to increase road usage in an already confusing and congested area, there must be a priority of safety. Pretty hard to see the forest through the trees for these people. Cameron Lambert
North Conway fire rescue already is busy. Nicolas Avignone
Maybe if there was a bike lane. As it stands I think it's a recipe for disaster. Jayne McDevitt
Pretty short-sighted, I hope nobody gets hurt as a result of these scooters. Jason Marks
Oh! It sounds “green," it must be a good idea. NOT! Accidents waiting to happen. Yup, that's what we want, Conway to look even more metropolitan. Who signed the contract for this? Let's start with that. Maybe "someone" should have asked first if the village wants this. Franklin Stephenson
Too late! They are allowing it. Gloria Frost Powell
This should be like watching a train wreck in slow motion. Rick Wales
Horrible idea. Kelly Stockton Arruda
Fun! I got around on these in Nashville. Cheri-Beth Stackpole
I would rent one. Eric Keaten
So exciting to see North Conway providing another fun thing to do. The more tourists, the better. Robert Cooper
I'm sure the selectman's bank account thinks it's a great idea to allow these scooters. Couldn't be a worse idea. John Pow
The police and ERs will be very busy. Not a good idea in a tourist area like North Conway. Huge bad idea. Tons of lawsuits coming. Doris Smith
Bad idea. Scooters are big city transportation. Cities have large sidewalks and parks as well as bike lanes to get around. Conway has traffic, crowded sidewalks and poor crosswalks. Bike lanes are insufficient or non-existent. So you're putting people who don’t know how to ride a scooter on busy streets or crowded sidewalks. Who’s paying for infrastructure to accommodate these? So someone profits on rentals and we residents pay for upgrades on bike lanes and “city” streets? Not to mention the police and rescue teams being called to inevitable accidents. I think there needs to be a bigger discussion. And safety should be the topic. People are going to get hurt. Rick Dorothy Ernst
Bad idea. Locals will just buy their own scooters. Basil D Goodwin
It’s a terrible idea. Barbara Carpenter
So do these scooters ride against traffic like the runners we’re trying to avoid or with traffic like bicycles that we’re trying to avoid? Oh wait, in North Conway isn’t it recommended to ride your bicycle against traffic? Who ever thought of that idea? Yes to the scooters. I’m sure it’s going to be entertaining both for those downtown and the readers of the comments. Paul Gallichotte
No, I think it would be more of a menace than a plus. Maria Rea
How 'bout in the dark! Yeeha! No streetlights. Think about hundreds of them buzzing around traffic, all looking for a restroom. Dave Stone
Terrible idea. Robert Moran
Absolutely not. Laura Nevens Guptill
Bad idea. Shannon Guptill
Hope they have classes on how to ride with traffic and laws of the road. Someone's going to get killed. Merle Cole Jr.
