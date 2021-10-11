There were 32 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, "Do you think a business park is a good location for a charter school?" There were 19 "yes" responses, nine "nos" and four that didn't directly answer the question.
Seems to me the economic council had their shot at the land and did nothing with it over the past 20 years. The land is zoned for education as well as business. Does anyone ever ask how long the “tenants” of the economic council are allowed to get subsidized rent on the taxpayers' dime for? To me, it seems like a huge conflict of interest if there are other spaces available in the valley for lease. Time for the economic council to realize the incubator model died decades ago. Give the school a chance. Randy Shottenheim
With the Conway school enrollment numbers dropping, it seems like a mutually beneficial solution to close one of the Conway schools and lease that space to the Woodland school. This would allow the Woodland school to move into a safer environment specifically designed to house a school. This would provide more space to grow and serve a larger number of students and eliminate the security risk from adults who have not been background checked. It would allow the town of Conway to lower their school budget, and a larger number of local residents could move from the Woodland waiting list into the Woodland classrooms. The would eliminate the congestion in the MWVEC parking and business space; save the town money; and allow the school to serve more students. Ray Gilmore
I do think education in the valley is at an inflection point. With the Republican voucher system we will have to learn what type of changes they have in store for the vast majority of our students. Honestly, I don't feel the tech center is a good place for our kids and grandkids. David Robinson
It seems like an odd match. I wouldn’t want to have an elementary or high school within a building where I conduct business. Not to mention the possibility of children being exposed to adults who have nothing to do with the school, aren’t submitting to background checks, etc. Yikes. Jen Bella
I do not think an outdoor charter school belongs in a business complex. And this has been a business complex since it’s beginning. How do you conduct business with kids running around outside your windows. It has to be a huge disruption. There is a huge difference between GSC and the Woodlands school. Darlene Trafford Leavitt
No. I think the charter school is great. I think the MWVEC is great. However, there are many reasons that businesses and schools don’t share buildings/space. The two do not compliment each other at all and honestly each puts the other at risk. Melissa Tibbetts
There is more to the story but per usual the CDS is only publishing the slanted bits in favor of the economic council not the full truth. Monica Ingham
Are there any other businesses in the tech village? Is the economic council even a business? There was a school there before, yes? Perhaps the economic council needs to find a new space. Jesse Mixer
Move the school after the school year. It’s their incubator space for this year. And move the long-hauler “start-up” tech companies out of there, too. How can it truly be an incubator space with the same companies hanging out there forever? Stop paying lip-service to attracting and supporting new tech companies and commit to it. Zachary Berger
I think it is odd, that as a business "incubator" some of those businesses have been there since the beginning, have they not hatched yet? Kate Briand
The Mount Washington is in desperate need of alternatives to public education. I’m not sure why a college was acceptable but a charter school isn't? Tracie Antolin
Yes. Private education is in our future. Competition in education is what's needed. May the best organization, with the best price point and the most relevant, up-to-date teaching methods (and subject matter) dictate the future, not a bunch of the same boring, snobby bureaucrats sitting in a board room discussing the pros and cons of this, that, and everything. I hate board meetings. Useless. Jamie Killeen
From what I've been hearing, this school has interrupted the peaceful enjoyment of many people who live close by. The outdoor classrooms are not working. They need to relocate. Barbara Gifford
No. Sanborn Jillian
What business park? Do you mean the long-term tenants getting federally subsidized low rents in the "incubator" space? Or the soon to be affordable housing development? Or are you referring to all the vacant land?
As a longtime resident of the valley, I would like to express my excitement to see the Tech Village finally become a vibrant contributor to the Valley with the emergence of a very successful public school. The Tech Village has virtually sat empty for years with failed attempt after failed attempt to attract technology businesses to that location. We now have an demonstrated asset to the community, based on over 140 excited children, a score of talented teachers, bringing new families to our valley to take advantage of this educational opportunity. Beats a lot of empty space. Get out of the way, economic council, and let something good continue to thrive. A Leslie Smith
The economic council has already agreed to sell a large parcel for multi-family residential use, and now they claim the successful charter school is not a compatible use in a technology park that has struggled for years to attract few businesses? They have a problem with pickup and dropoff traffic? So, by their standard, if a thriving business, located there, has employees arriving and departing at the same time, they should expect the economic council to tell them to leave. These show the council to be completely two-faced. The location is an exceptionally good site, centrally located within the school district, with direct vehicle access to principle roads and pedestrian access to public conservation lands. The school serves our whole community through creative education and employment. The school has valid contracts, the economic council should honor them. D. Herd, Brownfield
If a business park could not be established there in the 20 years it has owned it, then it would make a great spot for a housing development and a school. How much have the taxpayers paid to have the economic council manage vacant land and empty office space over this time? Why is an economic council in the landlord business to begin with is the real question.
It is very sad that this is even being made into an issue. These kids are part of the future of this valley and most likely will be leaders in any and all outdoor endeavors. The 170+ students are thriving and making the best in this COVID world. They are enjoying the land which has been left empty for 20 years making it into a great outdoor space. They are offering an alternative education to the valley kids which was greatly needed. How anyone could want to rip this away from the children going to school here is beyond me. Both my children are excited for school everyday and making connections that will last a lifetime. Instead of trying to destroy that, the valley should be coming together and saying "What can we do to help make this successful?"
This issue is a matter whose resolution rests between the Tech Village and the Woodland Chartered Public School, as there is a signed lease (contract) between the two entities. Both sides should have done "due diligence" on the contract provisions prior to signing it. What citizens of Conway think about the details of that disagreement should have (and will, I predict) no weight in their private dispute. Jim LeFebvre, North Conway
I vote no. Their plans are disruptive to the neighbors. Charter school should move to a different, more suitable location.
Most people imagine industrial parks to be like those in democrat run big city ghettos like Chicago and dangerous NYC. Pictured are rundown buildings with broken windows, people loitering in the parking lots with the strong smell of human urine and the occasional bit of human feces. Our industrial park is the opposite. It has modern well-designed buildings, beautiful trees and shrubs. clean parking lots and the laughter of kids going to school. No need to change it. All of the above makes for a nice place for folks to go to work. It would be almost perfect if there were a few dancing maidens in the morning hours.
The Mount Washington Valley Economic Council advertises the Technology Center and the Mount Washington Valley as a supportive business environment, low-tax burden, highly educated and growing workforce. How does an alternative school that is attracting working families to our region not fit within that definition? Furthermore, there are currently four advertised lots for sale, only one of which the school is trying to buy. These lots have been for sale since this road was built, it has to be 15 years now. Unfortunately and obviously, there is not a huge demand to build a business at these location(s). The economic council should be embracing this school, not trying to destroy it. This is Bryan from Albany
Northeast Woodland signed a lease for the space. The Mount Washington Economic Council obviously felt it was a fair deal, and both parties negotiated a deal. If a party does not live up to their part of the contract, trouble ensues. It doesn't matter whether it is a public school or not. I am pretty sure most people who were part of working out the contract when looking at the charter school moving in, knew what a school was and what it would involve. It's not like the "business park" is one where there are lots of small businesses that are having their space invaded.
I believe that the Tech Village is a great location for a charter school. There are very few options for locations for educational facilities and this location fits the bill with the old college and the outdoor space. Northeast Woodland is responsible for bringing many new, young families to the valley as students and teachers. I would think this would align with the goal of the MWV Economic Council. This is Megan from Albany
Considering that the condo unit that the charter school occupies was built as a state of the art education facility I think it’s a perfect fit. That condo unit was virtually unused when Granite State College went mostly online long before the pandemic. Why leave it empty? It’s not office space like the economic Council condo. It was built as a school so it’s exactly the right fit. As a lifelong valley resident it’s been a joy to see new families join our community because of this great educational opportunity.
NEPCS is now bigger than many of the public schools within local SAUs. They have hard working and dedicated staff and are providing an invaluable service to our community. Their presence helps kids and provides an excellent alternative to the traditional public school model. This community should be rallying behind the school and supporting their development by any means possible.
I struggle to see how a charter elementary and middle school is very different from the original use of the building. It was intended as an educational setting from the start. As for the outdoor space, YES! Get kids outside and experience our beautiful area so they grow to love it here and hopefully stay to raise a family.
I feel it’s a safe and healthy environment for the school as well as a positive experience for the children.
Current trends for business park occupants are multi-purpose, like retail, services, offices (particularly start-ups) and housing. The Northeast Woodland Charter School is a huge asset for this neighborhood and for the community, and belongs in a place with access to a river and trails onsite. Bonus: Imagine taking your child to school and walking to your office next door. Brilliant.
This question is so important. Being a student when it was Granite State College, there is plenty of room for children and classes in my opinion. It's understandable about the housing issue as well. Both issues need to be addressed. Please let Jeb Bradley and/or our governor at least be the mediators(s) to resolve this and hopefully quickly. Pat from Tamworth
Northeast Woodlands is the ideal fit for the Tech Village. I hope that the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council will honor its contract with the school and stop being an obstacle to Northeast Woodlands building it’s long-term home at the Tech Village. Instead, I hope the council will recognize the tremendous potential that can be realized from working with the school as a community partner. Let’s not forget, the children are the future of the valley. Sheryl and Amy, Conway.
