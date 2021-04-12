There were 34 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you agree with President Joe Biden or N.H. Republicans when it comes to gun control?” Less than half (11 people) said they agreed with Biden.
Notwithstanding those who meet once a month at the Lobster Trap to worship at the alter of the imploding NRA and to the “Sanctuaries” that prevent reform, the stars are finally aligned to do something meaningful about this phenomena and ban weapons that were never intended to be a part of the Second Amendment — like 50-caliber rifles or semi-automatic assault weapons. Think Luby’s (24 dead), El Paso Walmart (22), Virginia Tech (33) Orlando nightclub (49), Parkland, Las Vegas (58 dead), Sutherland Springs Church (Texas, 27 killed), El Paso (23), San Ysidro McDonalds (21 killed), San Bernardino, Calif. (16), Colombine (15), Aurora, Colo. (12 ), Boulder, Colo., (10), Rock Hill, S.C., (six killed), Pittsburgh synagogue (11), Sandy Hook (27 dead and arguably the most horrific as 20 innocent children were shot and killed), and many others too numerous to include here. Semi-automatic rifles have been used in six of the 10 deadliest mass shooting events. The shameful N.H. Republicans (including Jeb Bradley) politicize as mass shootings proliferate and remain as American as apple pie. Conway
Considering that Joe Biden thinks it is OK to fire shotgun blasts into the air to warn people away, I do not agree with him on gun control. Bill Strong in Madison.
I disagree with the Republicans and agree with Joe Biden. Until the killings stop in this country, we need to have some type of control. It’s gotten crazy.
Joey Biden has no idea of what he is saying. He reads whatever his communist puppet masters place in front of him then he falls asleep. I side with the Republicans, for they truly love this country. Everything they do is to better the country, not a particular grievance group. Yes, the Republicans have the right ideas about gun control.
I’d just just like to say the right to keep and bear arms is just that. The key word is keep, never to be taken away. Bear arms and the Second Amendment arms is plural that means many, that means future from when it was written and then comes along, the AR-15. It doesn’t matter the gun, it’s the person. And kudos to Sen. Bradley, and N.H. Republicans and some Democrats for standing up to the president and his executive orders to support the Constitution. All of the Constitution, including the Second Amendment. Charlie, North Conway.
I agree with the Republicans on gun control.
We have a big problem in our beautiful USA. The USA is awash in powerful guns. Legislators reflexively resist any commonsense solutions. They mumble about thoughts and prayers. And that’s about it. Our own Sen. Bradley has proposed SB 154 to block New Hampshire from enforcing any executive orders regulating firearms. How do we respect the Second Amendment and also protect the rights of ordinary people to buy groceries, go to movies, go to school without fear that someone having a bad day takes that out with an automatic weapon and quite a few lives? I’m very disappointed in Sen. Bradley. He has the position and reputation to contribute solutions on this — not just thoughts, prayers and poorly conceived legislation. Beth in Tamworth.
Am I mistaken but doesn’t Biden’s son have a gun, too?
I definitely agree with Joe Biden. We really need to do something about the guns in this country. Too many people are getting murdered on too much of a regular basis. Most of it is long guns, automatic weapons, which have no use whatsoever at this point in time. We also just need stricter gun control as to who can have them and, and be more careful about who does get them.
How can anyone be so stupid to believe that in this country more gun laws that only affect those who would never commit a crime with a gun would be in any way effective? This from a believer in the Constitution.
I definitely agree with Joe Biden. I think what’s sold to civilians should be much more restricted.
We don’t need any of his foolish gun control up here. We need people control, politician control, but not gun control.
I stand with New Hampshire Republicans. Live Free or Die. It is my God-given right to defend myself. Not what Basement Joe has to say. Dennis from Bartlett.
I agree with President Joe Biden, of course — as any sensible person would. There used to be sensible Republicans who believed in reasonable gun control. Now they all seem to have gone off the tracks and our society is suffering greatly for it. They fancy themselves as true Christians. Really?
I would disagree with whatever Joe Biden is doing there. They wait for somebody to get shot and then they start screaming nonsense that does nothing for anyone, but makes a lot of dimwits feel better. In reality, the end result is always the same. Shall not be infringed means shall not be infringed. And the reason the Second Amendment was written, is what’s happening right now and it’s a constant attack. That’s why the Second Amendment was written to just curb the tyranny once and for all.
What kind of a species kills more of its own with weapons than any species on Earth? Something has gone profoundly wrong. Bills regulating guns treat the disease, never solves its origins, but then that isthe American way. Raise peacemakers. Not predators. Laura Slitt
Tell Joe Biden to worry more about what’s going on on the border in Texas and Arizona, and stay out of New Hampshire. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about at either place.
I definitely support President Joe Biden’s executive actions and think they need to go a lot further. We need to ban any of those automatic and assault weapons. We need to make it as hard to get a gun as the Republicans are doing to make to get us to vote. Carol McMahon, Wolfeboro.
I agree with the Republicans, right to bear arms shall not be infringed. Silver Lake
I think Joe Biden is a wise man, and he’s making very good decisions. So refreshing to have a sane human being, as our president. On a side note, can we take down the Trump flags now?
Did you ever stop to think that if somebody is sick and twisted enough that they want to kill people, they will find a way to get a gun? So you can try and put all these laws in place all you want, but people still find ways to get some guns. I agree with some of Biden’s ideas, but they’re just not realistic. You cannot take people’s rights away. And like I said mentally twisted people will find a way to get a gun.
There definitely has got to be some kind of gun control — for the larger weapons, especially. They say only the bad guys have done this, but it seems to me that all the people that have been doing all the shooting lately were declared good guys at one time. It’s how they got the guns in the first place. So yes, we have got to do something about the this guns. Dee D, Center Conway.
How’s about we stop the people from spreading hate? Doesn’t that fall under the freedom of speech? Stop limiting God-given rights. Christopher Frost
Biden’s presidency is not an “absolute” either. Karen Michelle
I’ve used a gun twice to defend my self. I still haven’t shot anyone. Now, Biden wants me to give up my guns because it will make people feel safer. I’m sorry, but I want to be safe from that guy that wants to beat me with a 6-foot metal signpost. He dropped it when I pointed a gun at him. Christopher Gale
Biden talks about background checks. Everyone should go through a background check. Everyone must answer the questions on the federal form honestly or face a fine and 10 years in prison. Oh wait, Hunter Biden lied on his federal form for his background check for the gun that was “lost” in a trash can near a school. Enforce the laws we already have on the books — start by arresting and prosecuting Hunter. I have been told justice is blind. Stephanie Rogers
We’re doing just fine in New Hampshire with the gun laws we already have. Matt Cassidy
Raise you hand if you voted for this moron. Henry Wardwell
I think enforcement of current laws would be a good start. Gretta Ava
The police officer who was killed in Washington, D.C., was killed by a car. Are we going to ban automobiles next? Jeffrey Shutak
New Hampshire Republicans make me proud to live in our free state. Scott Merrithew
Well, his “AFT” nominee David Chipman lied about the Branch Davidians shooting down two helicopters with .50-caliber rifles, so what else are they spreading misinformation about? Robin Gregg
These ‘supposed’ new restrictions from the White House will not keep Americans safer. It’ll actually do the opposite. The left’s agenda is nothing more than laying the groundwork for gun confiscation by starting a gun registry. What are they afraid of? Laurence Nash
Support your right to arm bears. Wanna take my guns away? Come and get ’em! This is Dave in North Conway.
