There were 41 responses to this week's Tele-Talk question: "A third of parents say they’ll get their kids vaccinated. Would you?" A slight majority said they would not vaccinate their kids.
I don't have kids, but I am an elementary school teacher. We have had more COVID cases in the school in two months than we had in the entire 2020-21 school year. Each time, a student is out for two plus weeks and often the whole family gets sick. Risk of serious illness aside, the disruption to their education and social emotional development is huge. The sooner kids are vaccinated the sooner we can hopefully be out of this pandemic. Brenda Burney
Yes. The risk of negative outcomes is higher from infection, than it is from immunization. Ray Gilmore
Yes. Al Hospers
In New York, they are offering $100 to kids getting the vaccine so that they can buy candy. Adults and big pharma should not be bribing children. These decisions should be made by their parents. It’s all so inappropriate. Judith V. Hoell
Yes. My kids are a little older and vaccinated already, but I would also be happy for them to be vaccinated if they were younger. There are several benefits to this safe and effective vaccine. Kids are protected from severe disease, their immune-compromised or high-risk friends and family members are safer, and more time will be spent in school. Win, win, win. Emily Calderwood
Absolutely. No hesitation. Linda J. Burns
Yes. Susy Wilmot
No. Kristen Giannini MacRae
Yes. Kate Briand
Not if they want grandchildren. Alan Tripp
I would absolutely have my daughter vaccinated, just like I did with all the other vaccines that were required in order for her to go to school. I believe in science and being part of a civil society. Jen Bella
When the approval is based off less than 20 cases of COVID during the trial where no kids, vaccinated versus non vaccinated, had any serious illnesses, I will pass for my kids. Kristin Labonte
Yes. My son himself has been impatient ever since my niece and myself got vaccinated. He knows how much it will help himself and those around us. Smart 5-year-old, in my opinion. Raven Skye Walker
When you are offered a bribe to follow along, your intuition should be sending you red flags Keep your vaccine. It’s flawed in every aspect. Dawn Wentworth
Yes. Barry S. Jandebeur
Hell no. Robert Collins
Absolutely I plan on vaccinating my kids. I’m so excited to put this pandemic to bed. Clay Groves
No. Claudia Neira de Waterman
Yes. Sue Santeusanio
Feel badly for the kids conditioned to be excited. Can't make an informed decision for themselves and understand all the deceit behind these companies and how it isn't doing anything to protect others when one vaccinated can still get and spread COVID. A COVID doctor even told me it's not supposed to stop the spread, the conspiracy is that it's supposed to just lessen one's symptoms. Nicole Proctor
Wow. The Conway Daily Sun is really asking for it on this one. I think they are looking for data here. Basil D Goodwin
Yes. She’s getting it today, actually. Trisha Foster Antalek
Myself and my children will not be a part of this experiment. Maybe in five years if it's still an issue and we know more about the long-term effects caused by it then maybe I'll consider it. Until then we will let our immune systems take care of us. Heather Pandora
Over my dead body. Absolutely insane to think about a possible mandate. Dr. Anthony Fauci is a liar, thief and puppet. Cameron Lambert
Wash your hands, don’t touch your face and in two weeks this will be all over. Andrew Cota
Personal choice. Melissa Tibbetts
Don't care what the liar Fauci is saying. He has flip-flopped and was caught lying, so no, I don't take any kind of recommendation Fauci says. Merle Cole Jr.
Monsters. Robert Cooper
No way! Steve Tradewell
Of course I will get my kids vaccinated. Anyone who doesn’t is obviously zonked out of their mind on controlled substances.
Absolutely not. If anyone tries to assault my children with this "vaccine,” they themselves will be receiving a shot. Except this shot will be full of gunpowder and lead, not Big Pharma's poison. Shauna Henry
We put our trust in the spokeswoman for the Biden crime family, the lovely Peppermint Patty (Jen Saki). She has stated often that the jab is safe for children and therefore our five grandkids, ages 5 through 11 will be vaccinated. We feel that Peppermint Patty has always been honest and upfront.
I definitely would if my children were still young! They both had all the recommended vaccines growing up and are now healthy 30-somethings. Any parent who does not vaccinate, on the recommendation of their doctor, should be considered guilty of neglect. If their child dies, perhaps charges should be filed?
Definitely not. If mandated, then it is home-schooling time.
Why would you give them an experimental vaccine less than two years in the making and that has no long-term studies?
Of course I'd get my kid vaccinated. I'd rather see my kid vaccinated than dead.
I would hope that parents would have common sense enough not to put that mess in their children. There is nothing in it to help just a foreign mixture for more government control. Misty Chandler
No, I absolutely would not have my child vaccinated. The vaccine is way too new. There have not been enough studies done on it. No one has any idea what the long-term side effects would be. I think it's absolutely ridiculous. I can't even believe anybody would do it.
Definitely get vaccinated. If you love your kids, love your parents, love your grandparents, get vaccinated. The whole world wants to stop this pandemic, once and for all. Everybody has to get vaccinated. Dee Damon, Center Conway
This is Kelly from North Conway, mother of two under the age of 12. My answer is absolutely not. We just do not know enough. There's not very much data and who's doing the data anyway? The person that is supplying the actual shots. We don't know the long-term effects to these children. We don't know if it'll affect their fertility going forward for years to come. We know nothing. So absolutely not. And people that say it's going to eradicate this, give me a break. It has not eradicating anything so far. With us adults that got vaccinated, then they're pushing a booster. How many boosters are they going to suggest? Enough is enough. It's gotten to be just absolutely crazy. This world we're living in is crazy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.