There were 70 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “When should the town start issuing cease-and-desist letters to STR owners?” Most of the comments said, “Not right away.” The comments below have been edited for length and redundancy.
I have had my house in North Conway for over 23 years. During COVID, I rented my house out to a local business that needed to separate their employees. I know many locals will lose employment if STR owners in the North Conway are stopped. If cease and desist happens many locals shall be hurting. Maggie Lannan
Many residents had no idea they were voting (and now paying) to lose this right to someday rent their own home short term. Scott Kudrick
The town has no legal standing to issue any cease and desist orders to anyone renting to visitors, period. If the town does so, it will face countless lawsuits and will ultimately lose in court, wasting more of the property owners’ tax dollars. Great move. Rob Weaver, North Conway
When to send cease and desist? NEVER! This is an unconstitutional abuse by locals of state guidelines.
June 7, 2021. STRs are illegal in residential neighborhoods. The selectmen are duty bound to enforce the law. Mark Hounsell
Until there is a clear zoning ordinance, a definition of short-term rental in the zoning ordinance, and a firm legal foundation on which to begin an enforcement action then it is a careless waste of taxpayer monies to issue cease and desist letters now. Richard Girardin
No town to which a homeowner pays taxes should have ANY authority to tell the homeowner/tax payer that they cannot rent their home on a short-term basis. So Conway should never be allowed to issue cease-and-desist orders.
This ban was clearly voted from a community of locals frustrated with irresponsible short-term rental owners. I think those owners should be the ones punished, not the entire community! Why isn’t there a three-strike system? Three noise complaints and the owner must stop rentals and be put on probation for three to six months. Melinda Ching
If after the elections of 2022 it comes to the point where they will be banned, the STR should have time to run out their bookings for that year at least. I rent to families who are happy to be on vacation, and I take precautions to make their interaction with the neighbors a pleasant one. I use my second home as well. If my neighbors always had issues with my guests, surely, I’d hear about it, which I don’t, and I do talk to them when I’m up. Noreen McGrath
We arrived in the Conway area 13 years ago and immediately fell in love with not only the landscape but how welcome we were always made to feel. It has certainly been so disappointing to witness the current prevailing “stay away” attitude. Alison Nardone
The town should not send out cease-and-desist orders until we can either get a clear vote to regulate STRs on the Town Warrant in March 2022 or get the state to pass SB 458 to give all towns the right to regulate. James Lee
The town claims to know the STR owners but they have mistakenly sent letters to home owners who have never rented their properties. What about those who rent but were not identified? The whole situation is a pending legal mess that will not solve anything. Jennifer Desrochers
The letters should have been sent the day after the vote. There is no grace period for ignoring zoning rules. They knew the zoning and continued to rent the homes anyway. Get over it. Then get on with your lives. Let residential neighborhoods be residential neighborhoods. Try renting to long-term residents if you are so broke to pay your second home mortgage. We are short of long-term rentals in MWV. Wilburn Miller
In this troubled economic time, it is even more troubling a group of individuals, of whom most certainly do not own a second home in the area, would feel the need to push for such an overreaching restriction on another’s personal property. Curious how many voting in favor, are of the mindset “NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard)”?
In the six years that we have owned our second home (something we could not have afforded to do without supplemental rental income to offset expenses), we have spent well over a quarter-million dollars in property improvements, performed by local contractors. Our home is maintained by local cleaning crews and appliance repairmen, managed by a local property management company, furnished with items purchased from local stores. Our home is enjoyed each year by hundreds of people from all over the world who support local businesses and venues. Bob and Jen Tonning, Birch Hill, North Conway
Conway should not waste our taxpayer dollars and invite litigation by sending cease-and-desist letters to STRs until the town voters are given an opportunity to vote on clear, unambiguous articles that are consistent with state law, or until the Legislature enables reasonable regulation. Michael D. Powell
Why, after a year of uncertainty, separation from friends and family, stress and loss of business, would the Conway officials choose to turn their backs on tourists rather than welcoming them back to the valley? Families and friends have been planning these vacations for months, most prior to the April 13 vote. How can the selectman feel that issuing cease and desist orders at this time would be anything short of destructive for the Conway area? Jay and Deirdre Pierotti
Issuing cease-and-desist letters will inevitably lead to lawsuits the town will have to defend, and that will cost the taxpayers unnecessary legal costs. This action took place in the year of COVID, which brought an excess of travelers to the valley that normally would not have come. Normalcy will return, and regulations will help ensure that normalcy stays.
If STRs were effectively banned it would really bring the entire town down. Jobs would be lost due to lack of tourism. Cassandra Guevara
Once the letters go out and enforcement starts, this will be a long, costly legal battle for taxpayers. The town has little to no legal standing to win a case. In the meantime, owners will most likely be able to rent like the KLP. So if you wanted immediate change, or change at all, this is not the solution. Cheryl Loiselle
It is irresponsible to ask homeowners to cancel contracts that are legally binding. It is also unfair to the people who entered into them. We have owned property in the valley for almost 50 years, we urge you to reconsider. David and Karen Parker
I don’t think the vote in April was fair as the verbiage was flawed. Cory Mills
NEVER issue cease and desist letters to STR owners. Regulate, don’t eliminate.
I own a condo in Conway and support short-term rentals. I’m very disappointed in the decision to stop short-term rentals. In my one year of hosting, I’ve only had one bad group of guests that were loud but other than that it’s been a pleasure hosting. I hope the decision to ban short-term rentals is overturned. Diane C.
We believe that cease-and-desist letters should be delayed until the judicial system has had a chance to weigh in on whether STRs are a residential use or not. Alex and Sean Sullivan
The current zoning ordinances have not been enforced in decades and should be considered extinct. If there is not a moratorium on cease and desist orders, tourists and vacation home owners will abandon North Conway. Paul Capuano
When should the town start issuing cease-and-desist letters to STR owners? Never. Terrible idea. North Conway
Until there is a clear vote by the town regarding STRs, or the state passes STR regulation laws, I don’t think the town should (can) send cease-and-desist letters. A concerned citizen
Pandora’s box has been opened by a vocal few, and Conway taxpayers will be locked in costly litigation for years unless reasonable minds can come to agreement on sensible measures to hold the very few violators responsible for the actions of their guests. Dan in Conway
They should have issued STR cease and desist the same time they started to enforce the noise ordinance. We should not have pick and choose laws.
It’s very apparent to most that banning STRs will be devastating to the community’s economy. Those in opposition are so narrow-minded and only focused on a few bad apples.
It is disheartening to see the town wants to ban STRs. I am sure many of the second-home owners that rent their properties are good people and do more good than bad for the town. Lisa Tenaglia
The town should NEVER ban short-term rentals. Bad for the economy of the area.
We can all agree that we love the Mount Washington Valley and want to keep the local economy going. We can all agree as owners or residences of the valley, we do not want disturbances to interfere with the happiness of being here. Let’s agree that the short-term rentals need to be regulated and not banned. Lisa Demoulias
The town should not issue STR cease-and-desist orders until the issue can be reviewed by a judicial body. There are a significant and differing number of legal opinions regarding this basic property right of citizens all over the country. If cease and desist orders are issued by the town prematurely, it could be devastating to the town’s budget. Chris Weber, Cranmore Shores
Poor planning since the beginning! Banning STR is a horrible idea. Danielle Forlasto
We do not want any cease-and-desist letters sent and save the taxpayers wasted money on litigation to defend the wrong position that a vacation rental is the same as a tourist home which is clearly defined in Conway’s Zoning as transient accommodations without use of kitchen.
We are totally booked for the summer and we will not be the only ones that suffer a loss. All the people that have booked and made plans to visit the area will suffer if we are forced to cancel. We will be forced to sale our property if Conway bans STRs.
Cease-and-desist letters should be sent immediately. I say that because you got to do some work on your house and you don’t have a permit, they’ll come knocking on your door and tell you to cease-and-desist. They don’t wait long and that’s the way it should be. That’s the rules and regulations.
Cease-and-desist immediately. No waiting period at all, you know the rules and regulations in the town. Go over to Fryeburg and rent one of their places. It is a quiet place. There’s nothing going on over there. If that’s what you want, that’s what you like, head to Fryeburg. Stay the hell out of Conway. This is Jay from North Conway
I don’t think that the town should send cease-and-desist orders. I think it would be disastrous for the economy, I think it would create all sorts of problems in terms of legal action for people who own homes and properties in the state due to canceled reservations. I think it would prevent tourism. And I think it would be a violation of property rights.
I think that no cease-and-desist orders should be sent out until there is a clear vote to regulate the short-term rentals. I think we should focus on noise ordinances.
I’m a retired homeowner in Conway, I spend the summers, fall and late spring in Conway. And in the winter, I go down to Florida. During those times, I rent out my place in Conway to skiers. And it helps me maintain my retirement lifestyle. They’re a family, they’re not bothering anyone. And to have this cease-and-desist order, I gotta change my whole life for this. I’m certainly not going to sell my home in Conway. This is really a case of a few bad apples ruining it for the whole barrel.
I am a homeowner in Conway. With proper controls over the short-term rentals, visitors can continue to contribute to Conway’s tourism industry. Neighborhoods will be enhanced and everybody can win.
This is David Cavanaugh, president of the Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals. I think the cease-and-desist should be held off until we can get the state legislators to agree on a bill that would allow the town to regulate short-term rentals.
I think they ought to let people rent their property so many times per year on a short-term basis, because you’ve got to find a compromise.
No laws are being broken. There’s no violations and there’s no justification for banning short-term rentals.
I don’t think the town should send cease-and-desist letters at all. I’ve lived in many other towns in northern New Hampshire that would kill for the kind of revenue that Conway gets from tourism. We’re going to end up like another Berlin or Colebrook. It’s the wrong move.
The town of Conway should not send out cease-and-desist letters to the STR owners. STRs are good for the economy. They bring families to the area, and they are nothing but positive except for a few incidents where people renting out may have been noisy and caused some problems.
I would prefer the town first did enough legal research to see whether they can win in court. Paul Kirsch
On the first of June like they said they would. I literally cannot find a place to live that is long-term. Ally Scholtz
To not disrupt vacations for so many that have already been planned out for this summer. I personally think it would be best to wait until after the summer. And then have a cut-off, say no new bookings after Sept 1. This gives enough advance notice to short-term renters. Chelsea Aiudi
STR provide much more economic benefits than LTR. If the town doesn’t see the bigger picture, the economic loss will be in the millions. Old farmer mentality in 2021, shameful. Christopher Waskowiak
And yet another perfect example of the town being reactive versus proactive, always trying to fix the problem after the s--- has hit the fan. STRs, historical properties (being torn down and replaced with chain restaurants, chain shops, chain businesses). “We have a historical commission, it’s just not active.” Tourists always No. 1; full-time, taxpaying residents always ending up on the back burner. There’s no way the damage can be undone. Conway is getting its karma for sure. Diane Schober Marquis
Immediately. Curt Ford
The town should delay sending cease-and-desist letters until the courts have ruled on whether STRs are residential use. Alex Sullivan
Our family has owned a small ski house in North Conway for over 45 years. As a real estate agent, I understand the value STRs can bring to an area, and how devastating removing them would be to tourism and the local economy. I would appreciate it if the town would give residents more time to discuss options before they pull the plug on STRs. Catherine Price Rogers
A decision to simply issue cease-and-desist letters without looking into the ramifications of such a decision is not wise. Rules and regulations should be mutually agreed upon and enforced. But deleting STRs is NOT legal or the answer. We should work on a resolution by March 2022. Peter Souhleris
Considering people book way in advance, the letters should be written up to inform everyone that after this year, they cannot use their home as a STR. This will give them plenty of time to get their ducks in a row. Tammie Savini
This should be the summer of recovery for many businesses that suffered during the pandemic. We should get through the summer and fall without taking any action that could severely hurt tourism. Greg Vander Veer
All signs point to the town being on very shaky ground legally. Their interpretation conflicts with state law. I am pro-regulation, inspection, safety and making sure the town has the authority to go after problem renters. The sooner cease-and desist orders go out, the sooner this ends up in court. Better to let tempers cool. Jason Callina
Six hundred properties that possibly could have provided long-term housing for someone. Linda Hannon
Never. The town should not issue cease-and-desist letters at any point. Tad Furtado
Exactly what ordinance states that homeowners are not permitted to rent their residential dwelling units short-term or long-term? Selectmen claim they have to enforce an ordinance that does not even exist about a process that is not even defined in Conway Zoning. Jay Burnham
Given there are still legal things to sort out, I’d rather see the town wait until we have a more clear path to resolution before we spend a ton of money and resources fighting something we may not be able to win. James Boos
Grace period, my arse. The people have spoken, and the party’s over. Buddy Bullerwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.