There were 65 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “What, if anything, should be done to improve the intersections on the North-South Road?”
I travel on the North-South Road quite a bit, and I find people speeding on that road. At the intersections, people are not stopping at stop signs. They're coming out, cutting other people off trying to get onto the road. And there's never any police presence. I would think that the increased police patrol on this road would be a big help.
I have two suggestions. When traveling in rural Connecticut, I often see stop signs heavily edged in reflective coating. This goes around the entire sign and down the post. When you come upon it in the dark, it is very bright, almost like a light shining in your eyes. Lines similar to approaching a railroad track could be painted on the road. It could be bright orange and black, or possibly stop sign ahead or four ways stop ahead, written on the road to be read.
You can't fix stupid driving.
The North-South Road is a train wreck. It always, especially the intersection by Grove Street, Seavy Street and by Depot Road where it is dark.
To help North-South Road, there should be more police presence and more tickets given. Speeders are everywhere. They have to be stopped.
Years ago, my sister and I tried to get lights at Grove Street because of the post office, Carriage House, Gibson Center and elderly housing. The elderly would walk to have lunch at Gibson Center. We were told it wasn't necessary because nobody had been hit or killed. Well, now it has happened. I hope the one that didn't want them there sees this. Roberta Webster, Conway
I feel they ought to patrol the whole North-South Road more. Rocky Thompson, North Conway
There doesn't need to be anything done. It was built as a thruway to avoid the strip. It's not dark there. I feel that if you put stop signs, then it gets rid of the whole idea of building the thing in the first place 20 years ago. Phil Haynes.
The solution to all of these problems is very simple. It's called speed tables. Speed tables can be removed for winter plowing. A few places I’ve been in Maine with speed tables and they work wonderfully.
Build a bypass? Oh, wait … Andrew Brosnan
How about fixing Schouler Park? The number of vehicles that come out of the one-way road is ridiculous. I have complained to police and town, but they can't figure out how to fix it. Put up a barrier to remind people to not exit this way. Joann Daly
Hmm, ya built the North-South Road to bypass the business district, then ya built up more businesses on the North-South Road and the cross streets. THAT may have been your first mistake. Ya think? Sue Burnham
Condolences to the family of the tragic accident. I see a three-step approach: 1. A flashing speed sign coming into the zone by Artist Falls. 2. Flashing crosswalks by Grove and Kearsarge streets. 3. A four-way stop at Grove. We may not be able to stop the circus traffic, but enforcement could take more priority. This town created this mess, it’s time to gain control of it.
A town that cares about its people would be a good start. Rick Dorothy Ernst
The intersection of East Conway Road and Eastman Road needs a light first. But this was tragic, and my condolences go out to this man's family. So, yes, we need to address crosswalks. I think the Grove Street intersection needs to be dealt with. It's really hard to get from the post office onto North-South Road. Especially during tourist season. Barbara Gifford
Flashing stop signs at all North-South Road junctions and/or four-way stops might help. Jim Nixon
North-South Road used to be less traveled and a bit easier to navigate the intersections until the Sun started printing “ways to get around” to all the tourists. Pretty sure that may have a lot to do with the volume increase. Megan DeRosa Croce
With so many operators of motor vehicles and pedestrians oblivious to everything around them because they are fixated on their smartphones there's nothing you can do until everyone turns off their phones and pays attention to their surroundings. Never trust that other people are paying attention because more times than not, they're not. Paul Gallant
You can't fix stupid driving. Eugene Guinasso
Traffic circles everywhere. Conway is a tourist town. Tourists only care about what they need to do. They do not care about others. They never have, and with a pandemic, they really only care about their own needs. Every town everywhere is dealing with issues like this. Best of luck.
If you figure out how to make humans care about other humans, please share. Amber-Leigh Whitcher
I have always believed that Grove Street should be a four-way stop. The post office generates plenty of traffic, then add in the senior housing. That’s an awful intersection with everyone speeding through. Missy Nelson
It doesn't matter where you're driving in North Conway, everyone's driving with blindfolds on. It's scary how bad people are driving. There too many people here, Tracie Antolin
Park a police cruiser near the intersection, they will slow down. Anita Williams
Do not allow the people from Massachusetts drive in the MWV, make them pay to support a public transportation system. Mike Fairbanks
if you are trying to cross or turn left off Grove Street, forget it, especially coming from the post office. Maybe a four-way stop there and Kearsarge? Kate Briand
I was nearly T-boned by a driver speeding through a red light at the corner of Route 16 and 302 yesterday. I was in the outside lane, prepared to turn south on 16. There was a large truck beside me to my right blocking my view to the left. As I pulled out, the driver who blew through the light swerved hard, just missing me. I would not have survived a direct hit to the driver's side door. I'm still shaken.
It is not just North-South. It is everywhere. The level of crazy driving is astronomical. Not sure what the answer is as I know we are at the same or less police staffing levels with a much higher level of traffic. Melissa Florio
I personally don't think it’s the intersections as much the drivers. I have noticed several times that drivers are not yielding to pedestrians crossing the road up there. Robert Chaplin
Red crosswalks, so pedestrians/tourists know where they are and drivers are more alert to them. Melanie Lafleur Johnston
A while back I had a near collision at the same intersection. I am always conscious of the inherent risk while traversing the North-South Road. I have also witnessed a car screaming through that intersection in the winter. Lorri Upton
The North-South Road is nothing compared to the intersection at the police station. If any place in town needs traffic attention, it's that intersection. Claes Swede Hermanson
Towns that prioritize safety use pedestrian-activated light-up crosswalk signs. Kurt Erickson
Four-way stop signs at Seavey and Grove Street would help a lot. It will slow down the traffic on North-South Road, but that is the point. Personally, I would hate it, but I have seen too many close calls at Grove Street. Don Jones
Was he texting? Marsha Madden Hansen
There are many bad intersections in Conway/North Conway. Maybe from Thompson Road to Kearsarge, making them four-way stops or blinking lights. Coming out of East Conway Road is another bad one, they are currently trying to decide a light or roundabout. My suggestion is to put in a temporary light there until they decide. In Canada, I once saw stop signs equipped with blinking red lights. Maybe those should be considered. Deb Madden Deschenes
For pedestrians, an over- or underpass. For vehicles, stoplights. Denise Reed
The problem is people do not care about people. They are driving way too fast. The police are not enforcing the traffic rules and the town is not diligent in taking care of this madness. We are having the same issue in Bartlett Village. They put up the signs that blink to go 30. Take a drive through. No one cares. Everyone thinks the rules don’t apply to them. How sad for this family. This is devastating news and my sincerest condolences to this family. Sue this town. They deserve it. People in this town don’t want to hear the truth. How’s that money in your pocket feeling today? Pat Quinn
How about RIP Eric or thoughts and prayers to his family and all that knew him?
My daughter and everyone at Priscilla's is beside themselves for the loss of their friend and coworker taken so tragically. This man was walking home from work. RIP Bibbs Ruberto Dutton
This is heartbreaking! Prayers to his loved ones. MJ O'Neill
Putting a blinking yellow light anywhere on North-South Road will do nothing. Almost every person and business in this town comes to Grove Street to get their mail from the post office. When you leave there, if you're unlucky enough to be five or six cars back, you can count on 20 minutes before you can pull up to that one stop sign. North-South Road becomes a parking lot the closer it gets to the end of the road. Four-way stop signs at these intersections will break up the traffic and help. There are accidents all the time here. The residents of Grove Street alone have been fighting to get a four-way stop so not only residents but others can get through safely. There are more missed accidents than you know about, because no one watches. Jean Bowen
Speed humps. I'm in Destin, Fla., right now and they have them all over the place. Wider than a bump so you don't get the same bouncing that you do with a bump but slows you down. Patti Dorer Aliventi
Better lighting to start with, and even though I hate to say it, the road may benefit from traffic lights. Shannon Boudreau Welch
Look both ways like four times. No headlights seen, good to go. Angela Ouellette
Roundabouts. Sean Doherty
I live on Grove and I absolutely think there should be some sort of blinking light to maybe slow down traffic and allow people to cross safely. Nicole Hafford
Enforce speed limits. It is currently 30 mph in that area. Karen Ann
I almost got hit going north on the North-South Road. A driver coming out of Walmart didn't yield at the yield sign. Some people are in such a hurry no matter what road they are on. Steve Howe
Stop being so kind to tourists and hand out tickets for speeding and jaywalking. Lionel Tetreault
I think it's close enough to downtown that we need crosswalks at least. I think people treat North-South like 50 mph and we need to understand that and put precautions for pedestrians so they can cross safely. Chris Lundrigan
You think the North-South is a problem? If the four-story hotel in the Intervale gets approved it will make North-South Road seem like a kiddy ride at Disneyland. To prevent this from happening, please attend the Aug. 26 planning board meeting to protest the building of the hotel. Jeffrey Shutak
Sky walk for pedestrians at Grove and make that over street by Hancock Lumber a four-way stop. Lines painted across the road at the stop signs. Yellow lines in the middle of the intersection. Too many people stop at North-South at Grove thinking it's a four-way stop anyway but since the town likes roundabouts, I guess those will probably be put in. Also what about the jaywalking problem in town? How about the cops write tickets for jaywalking. Also, people turning out the one way by the Met and the park. Thomas Bouchie
The scenic view at Intervale is a problem. People buying Subway and ice cream and then trying to cross the traffic at 35 miles, it’s a problem, but they had to wait until someone gets hurts to take action Miguel Menendez
The truth is that the North-South Road "appears" to be an ineffective alternative to bypass the strip. Dumping the traffic onto Kearsarge Road was and will continue to be one issue to tackle since the "yet again" decision halting plans for "a real bypass" by the state. Would love to hear someone with real ideas on solving these lingering traffic related issues. David Robinson
It really sucks that it takes people dying for officials to spend money on safety that they know should have been spent years earlier. We're not living in 1970. There's more cars, they're faster, and people aren't paying attention. The inconvenience of safety features will be adapted to. Stop talking about them and just do it. Michelle Fichtner
Speed bumps or raised crosswalks. This would require people to go slow or else hurt their vehicles. Ashley Jean Kerr
Traffic lights. Nancy Russo
Condolences to Eric's family and loved ones. As much as I hate the idea, stop signs should be put in at Depot and Grove Streets. Blinking lights are useless. Maybe paint the crosswalks in a bright neon color with reflectors. Until something is done, please be safe and alert when on North-South Road. Tammie Savini
Traffic signals should be installed all the intersections from Depot Road to Mechanic Street. They can be programmed to flash red and amber when the traffic is light. Anyone who disagrees does too many drugs.
We suggest pedestrian bridges with handrails over each intersection. This way vehicle traffic will not be impeded. A call by our senators to Joey (Plugs) Biden or to the charming and witty Kammie Harris for financial assistance will certainly be greeted with a big YESH. Should this be denied, then we suggest the use of Boy or Girl Scouts to direct traffic. However, we are greatly saddened by the loss of this gentleman's life.
Install four-way stop signs at least at the intersection of Seavey Street and possibly Grove Street as well. Mark Hounsell
I would look into using slowdown signs from Bud Carrier's to the north end of the road. I’d put up a blinking yellow light at Grove Street. And I would try to find a way to remove the green, chain-link fence which is a terrible visual hindrance — recognizing that this might be difficult to do. The town manager said last week, “traffic is out of control.” I agree. Let’s fix it before there are more fatal accidents. Human lives are more important than a reluctance to put up signs. Ted Sares, North Conway
We probably can't prohibit bad drivers from causing accidents. If drivers just followed proper rules of the road, we wouldn't need additional signs, lights and traffic circles. VEJ in Redstone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.