Due to the pandemic, the Eastern Slope branch of the New England Ski Museum is no longer opening its bathrooms and port-a-potties require constant servicing. At their last meeting, Conway Selectman John Colbath said that the board needs to come up with a plan for providing public restroom facilities in North Conway Village. The selectmen tossed around a few ideas, such as a precinct building on Seavey Street, Whitaker Homesite or perhaps at an existing commercial property. In addition, Town Manager Tom Holmes suggested throwing it out to the public as a Tele-Talk question in the Sun.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Where would you like to see public bathrooms in North Conway Village?”
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
