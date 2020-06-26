Conway selectmen recently discussed a large maple tree with an estimated 50-inch diameter located at the Smith-Eastman Landing. Selectman David Weathers said a local contractor had asked about harvesting the wood “before the tree goes bad” and said the tree “has a nice spiral twist to the grain” and “would make nice conference tables.” Weathers, who said the tree has dead limbs, and wondered if the job should be put out to bid or should the town let the man take it. Selectmen felt residents should weigh in on the tree’s fate. Selectman John Colbath said a friend who works as a forester said it would be “a shame” to take the tree down. Selectman Carl Thibodeau suggested consulting an arborist and also asking the public for proposals.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: “What should the town do about the giant maple at Smith-Eastman Landing?”
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
