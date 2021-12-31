As well as looking back at the year that was, New Year’s is traditionally a time for resolutions, often focused on goals we hope to achieve or things we’d like to do better. The top resolutions are focused on health (weight loss, exercise, quitting smoking), getting organized, saving money, learning new skills and doing things to enjoy life. Experts say about half of all Americans make New Year’s resolutions and about half of those fail. They recommend, if you want to succeed, you should set a realistic and specific goal, then come up with a measurable plan of how to achieve it — and then, of course, stay positive and keep trying.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: What is your New Year’s resolution for 2022?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
