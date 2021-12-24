What a year! It was COVID Year No. 2; the local economy had its ups and downs as a general migration of out-of-towners to the Mount Washington Valley exacerbated an ongoing shortage of workers. Affordable housing continued to be a challenge, as home prices dramatically escalated — due, some believe, to the popularity of short-term rentals. Adding to the sense that the valley is rapidly changing was a flurry of commercial activity, including plans for a bevy of new hotels. The school district also was challenged by COVID, causing an exodus of teachers and an uptick of cases among students; meanwhile, the school board had to deal with crowds of anti-maskers.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: What do you think is the top local story of the year?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
