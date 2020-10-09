This is the week of the Fryeburg Fair. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fair officials opted to run only an online version of the Main Blue-Ribbon Classic this year. “We’re going to miss not seeing all of our friends, no question. But this virtual effort is working out pretty good,” said fair president Roy Andrews. Fair publicist Rachel Andrews Damon said: “Lots of people are posting their personal memories of the fair. ... Everyone is talking about what a big deal the Fair will be next year if the pandemic is over. For sure!” While the online version will help keep the fair’s name out there, devoted fairgoers must be going through withdrawal from not getting their blooming onions, funnel cakes, turkey dinners and Vinnie’s Sunflower Farm pizza.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: What do you miss most about the live, in-person Fryeburg Fair?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
