Saturday, Oct. 3
• The Fryeburg Fair went virtual this year with online demonstrations, contests, vendor displays, music, past pulling competitions and an auction, all at fryeburgfair.org. It is the first time the fair didn’t take place in person.
• A local teen crashed her car into a utility pole on Route 16 in North Conway on the evening of Oct. 1 after she said she was blinded by headlights from oncoming cars.
• Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ office and the Maine CDC kept Oxford County in the “yellow” category for the second week in a row due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. One consequence was that Fryeburg Academy had no games again this week.
• Gov. Chris Sununu issued N.H. guidance for ski resorts in a pandemic, mandating that skiers and snowboarders are required to wear face masks everywhere but on the trails and that resorts launch a campaign to educate guests about restrictions.
• Town officials from Ossipee to Jackson talked about the needs and costs of recycling. Some advocated for recycling while others said it is not worthwhile financially.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
• Howie Chandler, administrator of Mountain View Community, announced that residents of Carroll County’s nursing home will soon be able to go outside, as the home is now free of the coronavirus.
• Gov. Sununu announced that about $12 million of CARES Act funding will go to New Hampshire live performance venues for music, theater and sporting events that have been hit hard by the pandemic.
• Policing, faster internet and government overreach amid COVID-19 were among topics discussed by local Republican candidates at the forum they held Sept. 30 in Chocorua. They also plan town hall events inside Madison Elementary School on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m., and at the Freedom Town Hall at 16 Elm St. on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.
• Three local Democratic candidates held a Zoom listening session, taking questions Oct. 1 about the environment and education, among other topics.
• A state ban on fires in or near woodlands remained in effect. Some rain fell in the Granite State this week but not enough to significantly decrease the risk of wildfires, officials said.
• New Hampshire Fish and Game officer Matt Holmes is back ato work after recovering from injuries he received when his ATV was struck while he was trying to stop two speeding ATVs in June.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
• Jean Ronald Saint Preux, the man who made a viral video as he was dragged from his car in Albany by two female state troopers last spring, pleaded guilty to disobeying an officer and having an uninspected vehicle. He was fined $620 and received 180 days in jail — both suspended. A simple assault charge was placed on file while another was dropped.
• Faye Hunter of Dover, a 83-year-old great-grandmother who is fighting cancer, fulfilled a bucket-list wish as family members arranged for her to take a ride on a Bartlett fire engine.
• Conway police determined that a woman whom Lobster Trap restaurant owner accused of breaking his flat-screen TV during the Trump rally he recently hosted was not responsible for the damage. The incident remains under investigation.
• A state prison inmate, Dana Collins, formerly of Ossipee, pleaded guilty to assaulting a fellow inmate with a food tray while incarcerated at the county jail.
• The six chambers of commerce of the White Mountains Region were awarded $295,000 to work with Ski New Hampshire and the White Mountains Attractions Association on programs to provide relief during the pandemic.
• Plans to bring a Market Basket supermarket to town may be pushed back months by the North Conway Grand Hotel’s latest appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
• A bid for the Conway Main Street project has been awarded to A.J. Coleman and Son of Albany and the project to rebuild the road and replacing a water main is set to get underway this fall.
Thursday, Oct. 8
• A house at 85 Arlberg Drive in Conway was destroyed by fire on Wednesday morning. No one was injured.
• A virtual candidate forum for House candidates in Districts 1, 3 and 7, hosted by a local unit of the League of Women Voters, was halted Tuesday after it was taken over by “Zoom-bombers” who flooded attendees’ computer screens with obscene images. A second planned forum was canceled.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council hosted a televised debate between incumbent U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) of Madbury and Republican challenger Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro.
Friday, Oct. 9
• A case of COVID-19 was reported at Kennett High School in Conway, and another was found in MSAD 72, which has schools in Brownfield, Fryeburg, and Lovell, Maine.
• Members of the North Conway Water Precinct celebrated the progress being made on the new North Conway fire station as the top girder for the building was ceremonially installed Thursday.
• Local small farmers are facing shortages of supplies and traditional purveyors of their products due to COVID-19. But the pandemic has created new customers as people show a renewed interest in local foods.
• Legal marijuana sales for adults 21 and over began in Maine but not in Fryeburg, which opted not to allow retail sales.
• With cold weather months approaching, Gov. Mills said restaurants in Maine may expand indoor seating to 50 percent capacity of permitted occupancy, or 100 people.
• N.H. officials announced that solo artists will be allowed to return to performing live indoors.
• The state is seeing an increase in the novel coronavirus particularly in Nashua and Manchester which have more than 120 cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days; the rest of the state has a moderate level of cases.
