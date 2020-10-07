FRYEBURG, Maine — When the air turns crisp this time of year, fairgoers have one thing on their minds: the Fryeburg Fair.
But a sign at the entrance of the strangely empty fairgrounds — “Coming this fall — October 4-11, 2020 Virtual Fair” — says it all. Not happening in person this year.
It’s not alone. According to a CBS News story on canceled New England festivals, tens of millions of dollars in economic activity across Maine have been lost to this year’s scrapped festival season.
In Oxford County, Maine, the Fryeburg Fair — Maine’s biggest festival — contributes $21.5 million to the regional GDP.
Now the fair, and its $1.3 million payroll for an estimated 650 seasonal workers, is on hold until 2021.
However, it is getting creative with its virtual event, keeping fairgoers entertained and fair memories alive (see related story on the fair’s history).
It’s almost as good as the real thing. By logging onto fryeburgfair.org, Maine Fall Blue Ribbon Classic fans will be able to participate in virtual cooking demonstrations and online contests, look at vendor displays and products with online links, watch video of past pulling competitions, hear music performed by entertainers and partake in an online auction.
While it won’t make up for the economic impact of canceling the live version, fair officials say the online version will help keep the fair’s name out there in the consciousness of devoted fairgoers, who no doubt are going through withdrawal from not getting their blooming onions, funnel cakes, turkey dinners and Vinnie’s Sunflower Farm pizza.
While they can’t smell or taste the scintillating onions, they can at least stay part of the fair online.
“We’re going to miss not seeing all of our friends, no question. But this virtual effort is working out pretty good,” said fair president Roy Andrews this week.
“Most people want to be involved in some way with the fair — it’s what makes it work, you know: we’re a small town and everyone wants to be involved — and we’ve got tens of thousands of fans who want to watch it,” he said.
This is the first time since the fair was founded in 1851 that it won’t take place in person, said Andrews, who personally has a long connection with the fair. His late father, Phil Andrews, worked at the fair for over 50 years, serving as fair president until his death in 2002, and many other family members remain active with the fair.
While David Andrews, wife Jean, and David’s cousin, fair publicist Rachel Andrews Damon, know revenue won’t be made up by the virtual fair, they still believe the online version will give fair fans some semblance of their favorite eight days of the year.
“We reached out to all the vendors and gave them the opportunity to participate and over 100 wanted to do it, through videos of their products so we could put their contact information up so they can get online sales, so I hope this will help them,” said David.
Jean runs the fair’s specialty foods pavilion and the vendors said all have been very appreciative of the fair’s outreach online efforts to sell their goods.
“Obviously, we can’t sell a hot sausage sandwich online, but those who have goods to sell that are easily accessible online are grateful. The fair is all about building relationships, not only with us but with their customers, with some of our vendors going back 50 years,” said Jean.
Damon says she is proud of the work that the online committee has accomplished, as well as the response from vendors and fair officials.
“It’s been pretty incredible,” she said this week.
Damon said committee members used software called Filmora to make videos for every department of the fair. Topics include the pig scramble, interviews with Woodsmen’s Field Day participants, and truck and tractor pulls.
“For everything that we do, we have some sort of related video,” said Damon, a talented photographer.
There are many videos posted at fryeburgfair.org and on its Facebook page of fair people and events. The videos give an insider’s look at the fair.
For instance, a video about the skillet toss will tell people how much the skillet weighs and offers tips for practicing at home.
For those with a sweet tooth, Loretta Greene of the Farm Museum shares the recipe for the peanut butter fudge that she hands out every fall at the museum.
And if you ever wanted to know what goes into the “bean hole” recipe, tune into the video where Erlon Jones of Chatham — son of longtime fair and town officials Diane and the late Edward Jones of North Fryeburg — demonstrates how to make it, as well as teaching viewers how to make homemade English muffins and peach jam.
“He’s really a natural before the camera,” said Damon of Jones.
The virtual marketplace on the website has 120 vendors. In addition, 50 interactive events and contests were designed and posted for fairgoers to enter. First-place winners will receive the fair’s classic blue ribbon and various prizes supplied by vendors.
Want to judge these contests? Go to Facebook during the week of Oct. 4-11 and like your favorites. Winners determined by the public will be announced over the course of the week.
The 4-H Market Animal Online Auction began Friday and continues through Sunday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m.
Bidder registration opened Sept 12. Complete details are available at fryeburgfair.org.
The unveiling of videos and contests will began Saturday and will run until Sunday, Oct. 11, generally following the Fair’s regular schedule.
The fair has long been renowned for its nightly musical shows at the grandstand. To keep that theme going, some musicians have submitted videos, including longtime fair performer Jose Duddy of Maine. Local musicians Heather Pierson and Jewell Clark have both composed original songs about the fair that are featured on the website.
There’s also video of past firemen’s musters, always a hit at the fair.
Contests include submitting photos of your creative Lego designs, antiques, garden harvest, animals, recycling, flowers and pies. There are many photography and art contests. Each contest has a deadline with many entries already received to date.
Roy Andrews said one of the online contests is a “Handsome Rooster” contest, which so far has garnered photo entries from 48 people from places as far away as California and Texas.
Damon hopes fairgoers will be pleased with everyone’s efforts, saying, “I think when the weather changes and there’s that certain feel to the air, everyone is going to have the same reaction this week that it’s Fryeburg Fair time.”
Organizers expect to bring back the traditional blue-ribbon exposition in person next year. “We’ll be back in 2021 with your favorite tastes, smells and everything you love about Fryeburg Fair,” said a statement released by the fair.
For more information, email info@fryeburgfair.org.
