On Friday, Aug. 19, a three-car collision on Route 16 in Albany claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy riding in a 2015 Kia. On Sunday, a single-car crash injured two adults, injured five children and killed a local man, Kevin Sargent, 44, of Albany. On Friday, state police reported that the other two adults in the car — Michael Seibel, 44, of North Conway and Ann-Marie Sargent, 40, of Albany — succumbed to their injuries. The 2-mile section of Route 16 between Albany and Madison has long been flagged as problematic, as the shoulders are only 4 feet in some areas, although 10-foot shoulders were recommended by a safety audit of Route 16 conducted in 2015. At that time, widening the road through Albany was in the state’s Ten Year Transportation Plan, tentatively for 2023-24. The new Ten Year Plan, signed in July, pushed that $13 million shoulder widening and resurfacing project in Albany back to 2025-27.
This week’s Tele-Talk: Should the state make widening of Route 16 in Albany more of a priority?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.