A pedestrian was struck and killed crossing North-South Road at the Depot Street intersection Monday. Collisions at the Seavey Street intersection are regular occurrences and frequently heard horn-blowing is an ongoing reminder of near-misses. And anyone traveling east on Grove Street turning left knows the green, chain-link fence is a visual hindrance. Because the North-South Road is a “through” road and not a street, town officials have long resisted adding stop signs or overhead blinking yellow lights.
This week’s Tele-Talk question is: What, if anything, should be done to improve the intersections on the North-South Road?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
