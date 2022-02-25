This week, school boards in Bartlett, Madison and Conway voted to go mask-optional for students and staff. Conway’s decision followed Gov. Chris Sununu’s announcement Wednesday that schools must end their mask mandate and masks are no longer be recommended in indoor public spaces. Sununu noted the sharp decline in hospitalizations for COVID-19, now the lowest they have been in the state since September. The Centers for Disease Control on Friday released new guidelines, as well, allowing more people across the country to go without masks in public indoor spaces. Masks are still required on school buses, other public transportation and in hospitals. While some say masks protect those who are particularly vulnerable to COVID, Superintendent Kevin Richard said, “There’s no playbook on this. We have to rely on the people who do this for a living, we need to trust the health officials and follow the science.”
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you agree with the recommendation not to have to wear masks in indoor public spaces?
