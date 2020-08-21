Despite a recommendation by its facilities committee to spend about $27,000 on four ionization units — touted by Siemens Engineering as reducing the spread of airborne contaminants, including COVID-19 — to test for use at local schools, the Conway School Board voted 4-2 not to buy the units, saying they felt their effectiveness wasn't proven. To install 107 in all the schools could mean spending $1 million. However, colleges like St. Anselm in New Hampshire and Clemson in South Carolina and Boston Children's Hospital have purchased the units for their campuses. School board member Joe Mosca resigned from the facilities committee in protest of the vote, saying, "I can't believe St. Anselm ... would be investing in this technology if it doesn't work."
This week's Tele-Talk question: Do you think the Conway School Board should have authorized testing ionizers for use in local schools?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may fax your responses to (603) 356-8360 or e-mail them to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published on Tuesday.
