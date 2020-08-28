Conway School Board Chair Joe Lentini recently said allowing football to be played this fall will not set a good example amid the coronavirus. “How can you show me that you can play football and not have any contact?” Lentini asked at Monday’s meeting of the school board. Fellow board member Joe Mosca said the board, which will make the ultimate decision on athletics, should not single out football. “I think if you say no to one, you have to say no to them all,” he said. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Council views football as a high-risk sport.
This week's Tele-Talk question: Do you think Kennett High should play football this fall?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may fax your responses to (603) 356-8360 or e-mail them to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.